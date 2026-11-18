The Post-Race Cocktail Circuit: Where to Keep the Night Going After F1
With racing simulators, theatrical cocktails and eclectic atmospheres, these Las Vegas bars keep the stadium energy alive long after the last car has reached the finish line.Read More
Las Vegas is a city known for excess, spectacle and late nights, but come Nov. 19, the Formula 1 Grand Prix is bringing an entirely new level of excitement to Sin City. The races unfold under the Strip’s neon lights, as drivers from around the world speed across a 17-turn circuit spanning nearly four miles. And once the checkered flags fall and the podiums are stacked, fans can trade the echo of revving engines for the familiar sound of cocktail shakers.
Classic bars like The Chandelier offer a timeless backdrop for these high-profile occasions, but visitors seeking a more discreet side of Vegas should consider booking the exclusive Vault at Bellagio. Hard Shake offers sweeping views from the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria, while Velveteen Rabbit introduces travelers to the whimsical side of the city’s Arts District. At Bar Parasol, sip an ice-cold martini after enjoying a glass of bubbles and a bump of caviar, or visit the White Whale for a taste of the downtown mixology scene.
Ready to see how many laps you can take before the sun comes up? From a themed lounge where you can actually get behind the wheel (virtually) to an off-Strip speakeasy with customized cocktails, these Las Vegas bars are perfect for F1 after-hours adventures.
Where to Indulge in F1 Post-Race Cocktails
F1 Arcade Las Vegas
- 3500 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
The most obvious destination for a post-race cocktail is none other than the retro F1 Arcade located within The Forum Shops at Caesars Palace. In addition to a 41-foot Champagne Bar and a private terrace overlooking the bustling Strip, the themed lounge also has 87 different racing simulators, allowing patrons to experience life in the fast lane—without the risk. Enjoy the best of both worlds as you sip an Old Fashioned on the terrace before locking in for a virtual lap. The experience packages allow you to prepay for race sessions and a set number of food and drinks.
The Vault at Bellagio
- 3600 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Limited seating and an elusive location have made The Vault one of the Strip’s most discreet cocktail lounges. Recognized by the World's 50 Best Discovery, the glitzy and glamorous bar features deep onyx tones from floor to ceiling, creating an immersive setting that feels a world away from the bright neon lights outside. You’ll need a reservation, and don’t be surprised if you’re seated next to an F1 VIP during your visit. Until the end of 2026, The Vault’s Liquid Legends cocktail series is celebrating the world’s most influential bartenders, writers and historians with guest collaborations from mixology experts like David Wondrich and Robert Simonson. The drinks are just as theatrical as they are intricate—expect everything from flaming garnishes to vintage glassware with the thinnest of stems.
Hard Shake
- 3752 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89158
Set high above the Strip on the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria Las Vegas, Hard Shake is a swanky, sophisticated lounge serving innovative cocktails with a contemporary edge. This is the ideal post-race destination for fans who want to kick back in style, sip something creative and enjoy some elevated bites to match. Tall floor-to-ceiling windows let the neon lights of Las Vegas in, reflecting off the cloudy glass walls that surround low-lying velvet couches. Precision is a key component of any successful F1 circuit, and you’ll find that the mixologists at Hard Shake are equally meticulous. The Sunlit Strip, for example, combines cachaça, premium sake, banana, yuzu, club soda and egg white, while the Cariño tantalizes your taste buds with rum, yellow Chartreuse, lemon, vanilla, Greek yogurt and nutmeg. Round out your visit with sushi, wagyu sliders and caviar service.
Velveteen Rabbit
- 1218 S Main St, Las Vegas, NV 89104
Those wanting to sip off-Strip should head to the whimsical Velveteen Rabbit. This Arts District bar trades the spectacle of bustling casino floors for a dimly lit space that combines wooden beams and exposed pipes with vintage chairs, patterned wallpaper and glowing candelabras. The drinks are experimental and refreshingly fun, with house favorites like The Amulet, which features peanut butter fat-washed gin, lemongrass-lime leaf cordial, a housemade Thai basil tincture oil and pandan. There is also a seasonal menu that changes every few months—the current fall iteration is a Soundscape experience that pairs each cocktail with a specific song.
Bar Parasol
- 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
If your F1 weekend demands a bottle of bubbly, Bar Parasol is the place to be. Located within the Wynn Las Vegas, it sits beneath a sea of glistening chandeliers and colorful lampshades that feel Monaco-adjacent. Guests can also admire the Lake of Dreams from the bar while enjoying an ice-cold Stockholm martini or a glass of Champagne and a bump of caviar. The globally-inspired cocktail menu features libations named after major cities—think a rum-based Old San Juan and a spicy margarita dubbed the Cozumel. The Rio de Janeiro is a passion fruit caipirinha, while the Capri pays homage to the white Negroni.
The Lock Speakeasy
- 3645 Las Vegas Blvd S, Horseshoe, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Located at the Horseshoe Las Vegas, The Lock Speakeasy is a Prohibition-style hideaway within The Cabinet of Curiosities Bar and Lounge. Reservations are recommended, but even if you have one, you must first crack a special code with the on-site locksmith to enter. Think of this experience as a paddock pass—gaining access is part of the fun. Once inside, prepare to be wowed by a selection of craft cocktails made with housemade ingredients like brown-butter-infused bourbon and maple-pecan syrup. The secret menu takes a more personal approach, with guests choosing among three tiers priced from $26 to $50. After the bartender asks you a few questions, you’re given a libation designed to test your palate and your boundaries.
The Chandelier
- 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
One of the most talked-about bars in Vegas for more than 15 years, The Chandelier is the ultimate place for travelers looking to celebrate spectacle. Unlike the more discreet speakeasies and hidden cigar bars of Sin City, this Cosmopolitan staple is a place to see and be seen. The massive namesake chandelier is made of more than two million crystals, and there are three levels from which to admire it: the bottom, the inside and the top. Each floor has its own signature menu and cocktail offerings, with current highlights including the milk-washed Strawberry Punch inside the chandelier and the Pineappled Negroni from the bottom of the chandelier.
White Whale
- 111 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89101
If you’re looking for another off-Strip hotspot for cocktails, try White Whale in Downtown Las Vegas. Fresh-squeezed juices, homemade syrups and premium spirits take center stage across the menu, which is nicely balanced between timeless classics and signature creations. If you’re a fan of mezcal, order the Oaxacan Dumpling, but if you want something fruity and refreshing, opt for the watermelon-forward Spicy Flamingo. Those who prefer a more intimate setting and customized cocktails should find the Captain’s Quarters speakeasy, hidden within the bar behind a secret door marked by a brick with a stenciled whale.