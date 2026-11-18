Las Vegas is a city known for excess, spectacle and late nights, but come Nov. 19, the Formula 1 Grand Prix is bringing an entirely new level of excitement to Sin City. The races unfold under the Strip’s neon lights, as drivers from around the world speed across a 17-turn circuit spanning nearly four miles. And once the checkered flags fall and the podiums are stacked, fans can trade the echo of revving engines for the familiar sound of cocktail shakers.

Classic bars like The Chandelier offer a timeless backdrop for these high-profile occasions, but visitors seeking a more discreet side of Vegas should consider booking the exclusive Vault at Bellagio. Hard Shake offers sweeping views from the 23rd floor of the Waldorf Astoria, while Velveteen Rabbit introduces travelers to the whimsical side of the city’s Arts District. At Bar Parasol, sip an ice-cold martini after enjoying a glass of bubbles and a bump of caviar, or visit the White Whale for a taste of the downtown mixology scene.

Ready to see how many laps you can take before the sun comes up? From a themed lounge where you can actually get behind the wheel (virtually) to an off-Strip speakeasy with customized cocktails, these Las Vegas bars are perfect for F1 after-hours adventures.