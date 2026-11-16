The Most Over-the-Top Las Vegas Restaurants for F1 Weekend
Champagne, caviar, truffles and tasting menus take center stage at the Las Vegas restaurants built for a fittingly flashy F1 weekend.Read More
On Nov. 21, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will turn the iconic Strip into a nearly four-mile-long, 17-turn circuit, weaving past landmarks like Caesars Palace and the Bellagio Fountains. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite driver or simply looking to cure your need for speed, watching this high-stakes sporting event will surely get your adrenaline pumping (and rev up an appetite in the process). Though Las Vegas is a city that’s always calling for a splurge, F1 is a particularly special occasion that calls for an onslaught of Champagne, caviar and truffles. However, if you want to avoid the kitschy, overpriced traps that sacrifice quality for ostentatiousness, stick with long-esteemed restaurants backed by renowned chefs.
Several concepts balance the flashy and the theatrical, without losing focus on the food. Michelin-starred spots like Joël Robuchon, É by José Andrés and Restaurant Guy Savoy specialize in fine-dining experiences featuring multi-course tasting menus and elegant wine pairings. Sinatra and Carbone serve up old-school Italian vibes that never go out of style, while Mother Wolf offers a more modern interpretation of Roman cuisine. You’ve also got Mizumi for sushi and Bourbon Steak for quality cuts and premium seafood.
This three-day event is the perfect opportunity to lean into luxury while celebrating your love for motorsports, but if you want to dine at restaurants that feel just as exclusive as the paddock, these culinary hotspots are worth the splurge.
Where to Dine in Las Vegas During F1
Joël Robuchon
- MGM Grand, 3799 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Even if you’re in town strictly for F1, dinner at Joël Robuchon feels like the main event. The MGM Grand restaurant holds two Michelin stars and serves French haute cuisine in an eclectic Art Deco setting. The main dining room comes to life with deep purple, blue and lavender hues, but there is also an indoor garden terrace with a tall wall of greenery that still makes you feel as if you’re dining outside. While you can expect signature creations like the king crab and caviar-stuffed egg and les asparagus dish, the menu evolves with the seasons and is best enjoyed with one of the curated wine pairings.
É by José Andrés
- Boulevard Tower, 3708 Las Vegas Blvd S Level 3, Las Vegas, NV 89109
José Andrés has a large presence in Las Vegas with seven different concepts, but his most exclusive restaurant includes a multi-course meal at a nine-seat chef's counter. One-Michelin-starred É by José Andrés offers an intimate and avant-garde dining experience built around modern interpretations of Spanish cuisine. A theatrical, bold and inventive evening is enhanced by a moody space with abstract decor, cherry red accents and a sleek, steel-topped counter. The menu changes constantly, but maintains an ingredient-driven ethos, emphasized by precision and technicality.
Mother Wolf Las Vegas
- 2777 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89109
After finding great success with the concept in Hollywood, L.A. chef Evan Funke opened Roman-inspired Mother Wolf at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas at the end of 2023. Since then, it’s become a culinary crown jewel of the hotel. Just like the Los Angeles location, Mother Wolf Las Vegas features a dramatic dining room with a sage green and salmon color palette, ceramic vases filled to the brim with greenery and backlit mirrors against vintage wallpaper. Handmade pastas are the focus, but don’t overlook the wood-fired pizzas or 24-ounce wagyu steak. As with any concept by chef Funke, no dinner is complete without the stuffed squash blossoms as a starter, and do your best to save room for the tiramisu.
Mizumi
- 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
One of the most sought-after sushi restaurants in Las Vegas, Mizumi offers a peaceful and elegant reprieve from the roar of the racetrack. A trickling koi pond and a 90-foot waterfall create a transportive backdrop reminiscent of a Japanese garden, while warm wooden architecture and stone sculptures enhance the atmosphere. Though sushi is the star of the show, chef Jeff Okada Ramsey has also created a solid menu with robata and kaiseki influences for those who prefer a few bites from the grill. An over-the-top teppanyaki experience is hosted in a private space within the restaurant and is great for larger groups wanting a more interactive experience with live cooking. If you choose to sit outside by the waterfall, order a bottle of sake alongside a diverse selection of rolls, sashimi and nigiri.
Carbone
- ARIA Resort & Casino, 3730 Las Vegas Fwy, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Carbone is one of those Italian joints that never goes out of style. The Las Vegas location at the Aria Resort & Casino has been around since 2015, but even now, it remains a relatively tough reservation to get. In the dining room, a gold ceiling surrounds a funnel-shaped chandelier elegantly draped in crystals, while intimate booths hide behind red theater-like curtains. The ambiance falls somewhere between convivial and elegant, with the waitstaff offering old-school service with a hint of East Coast theatrics. Expect American-Italian classics like baked clams, spicy vodka rigatoni and veal parmesan alongside a global wine list that can be paired with the help of an on-site sommelier. If you’re looking for a celebratory F1 dinner with a fun sense of showmanship, this is a great place to start.
Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina
- 3960 S Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119
Those looking to escape the main part of the Las Vegas Strip and enjoy a swanky dinner in a more peaceful setting should head to Bourbon Steak by Michael Mina at the Four Seasons. It’s best known for its premium selection of cuts, but the seafood is also worth the splurge. Muted jewel tones set the scene, but it’s hard to ignore the tiger-striped dining chairs, which remind you that you are, in fact, in Vegas. Before you write off tuna tartare as an overdone appetizer, try Mina’s interpretation, which features a creamy quail egg, pine nuts, mint and a spicy habanero-sesame oil, giving it a special oomph that’s far from boring. The shellfish platters are rather showstopping, and the wood-fired steaks are best complemented by a side of Hatch chile creamed corn or black truffle mac and cheese.
Sinatra
- 3131 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Celebrate your favorite driver’s win (at the Wynn—see what we did there?) with a dinner at Sinatra. It’s the only restaurant approved by the Sinatra family to bear the surname, and is headed by chef Theo Schoenegger, who actually cooked for the legendary musician before his death. In the pasta section, Frank’s off-menu spaghetti and clams is a favorite, but the housemade meatballs are a must-order appetizer. The ossobuco “My Way” is served with a decadent saffron risotto Milanese, but the bistecca is great for sharing with your pit crew.
Restaurant Guy Savoy
- 3570 Las Vegas Blvd S, Las Vegas, NV 89109
Restaurant Guy Savoy at Caesars Palace is chef Savoy’s only establishment outside of France, and it’s been a fine-dining staple on the Strip for more than 20 years. The Michelin-starred restaurant’s second-floor location offers a nice view, complemented by elegant interiors with soaring ceilings. A predominantly neutral color palette is contrasted with pops of colorful glassware and plates, while large windows and contemporary art line the walls. The flashiest aspects of dinner, however, come in the form of each course. While you can order à la carte, a particularly lavish F1 dinner calls for the restaurant’s $450 Prelude tasting menu, or the $680 Symphony experience.