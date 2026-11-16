The Most Over-the-Top Las Vegas Restaurants for F1 Weekend

On Nov. 21, the Las Vegas Grand Prix will turn the iconic Strip into a nearly four-mile-long, 17-turn circuit, weaving past landmarks like Caesars Palace and the Bellagio Fountains. Whether you’re rooting for your favorite driver or simply looking to cure your need for speed, watching this high-stakes sporting event will surely get your adrenaline pumping (and rev up an appetite in the process). Though Las Vegas is a city that’s always calling for a splurge, F1 is a particularly special occasion that calls for an onslaught of Champagne, caviar and truffles. However, if you want to avoid the kitschy, overpriced traps that sacrifice quality for ostentatiousness, stick with long-esteemed restaurants backed by renowned chefs.

Several concepts balance the flashy and the theatrical, without losing focus on the food. Michelin-starred spots like Joël Robuchon, É by José Andrés and Restaurant Guy Savoy specialize in fine-dining experiences featuring multi-course tasting menus and elegant wine pairings. Sinatra and Carbone serve up old-school Italian vibes that never go out of style, while Mother Wolf offers a more modern interpretation of Roman cuisine. You’ve also got Mizumi for sushi and Bourbon Steak for quality cuts and premium seafood.

This three-day event is the perfect opportunity to lean into luxury while celebrating your love for motorsports, but if you want to dine at restaurants that feel just as exclusive as the paddock, these culinary hotspots are worth the splurge.