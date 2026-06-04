The Light-Bodied Reds That Actually Make Sense for Summer

Summer usually belongs to crisp rosés, zesty sauvignon blanc and French-style chardonnays, but if you’re a devout red wine lover, finding a bottle that fits the season can be a challenge. Let’s face it, the average wine drinker isn’t trying to crack open a heavy, California cab in the middle of July. But if white wine gives you a headache or you find its lack of depth to be underwhelming, or you’re just a staunch red wine enthusiast who prefers it no matter the time of year, an ice-cold glass of pinot grigio isn’t the most appealing alternative.

While red wines are inherently more tannic and complex, a handful of varietals are light enough to enjoy in warmer weather. Over the last few years, tangy chilled reds have taken center stage, offering the best of both worlds for red wine devotees. Technically, almost all red wines should be stored between 55 and 65 degrees Fahrenheit, but light-bodied varietals like pinot noir, gamay and sangiovese have a natural vibrancy and brightness that’s enhanced when served on the colder side.

From Lumen Wines in Santa Barbara County to Vincent Gaudry in France’s Loire Valley, producers all over the world are crafting delicate reds that avoid full-bodied intensity and bold, dark fruit flavors. Whether you’re interested in a bubbly Lambrusco or a semi-carbonic blend that’s 100 percent natural, raise a glass to summer while sipping these light and refreshing red wines.