From the City to the Coast, Linen Pants Make Summer Style Easy
From sidewalks to seaside, linen pants solve all your warm-weather dressing woes.Read More
At this point in the summer, the weather is exceptionally hot, muggy and sticky, so it's understandable that you might want to avoid pants of any sort at this sweltering moment in time. Alas, there are certain occasions for which shorts just aren't going to cut it, and if you're not feeling a sundress or flowy skirt, you'll need another option.
But not all trousers are created equal. While crisp denim or anything with the slightest bit of weightiness is a hard pass right now, might we suggest an artfully tousled pair of linen pants to incorporate into your summer repertoire? The right pair of linen pants is the secret weapon to refined summer dressing—they're comfortable, breathable and seamlessly transition from the office to a summer vacation. Yes, linen does tend to wrinkle, but it's the rare fabric that isn't ruined by some creasing—that lived-in look only adds to its rumpled charm.
Whether you're channeling your inner coastal grandmother in Nantucket, galavanting along the Italian coast à la The Talented Mr. Ripley, or just fighting the good fight against the inferno of the city streets this summer, the season's best linen pants will take you where you need to go. From slouchy drawstring pants that are perfect for meandering through an East Coast beach town to impeccably tailored palazzo trousers that ensure you'll be the best-dressed guest at cocktail hour, these are the best linen pants to shop now.
Best Women's Linen Pants for Summer
- Everlane The Drawstring Pant in Linen
- Jenni Kayne Logan Linen Pants
- Loro Piana Valerio Pants
- Ralph Lauren Daria Linen Wide-Leg Pant
- J.Crew Stratus Pant in Linen
- DL1961 Mabel Straight High Rise Trouser 31.25"
- American Eagle AE Dreamy Drape Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant
- Vitamin A Tallows Wide Leg Pant
- Reformation Olina Linen Pant
- Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant
- MagicLinen Linen Pants Domme in Natural Melange
Everlane The Drawstring Pant in Linen
Everlane's full-length, mid-rise European flax linen pants have a wide leg and drawstring waist, perfect for pulling on over a swimsuit for a beach day or for pairing with a tank while strolling around town. While printed linen pants can go so, so very wrong, the subtle stripe on these trousers only adds to their summery allure.
Jenni Kayne Logan Linen Pants
It's no surprise that Jenni Kayne crafted the ultimate summer pant—the brand simply oozes Nancy Meyers energy. These 100 percent linen trousers are comfortable but not schlubby, with an elastic waistband and dual side pockets. Pair with a coordinating linen button-down for the ultimate coastal grandmother uniform.
Loro Piana Valerio Pants
Italian-made using Loro Piana's signature Solaire linen fabric, these beautifully tailored pants are treated with aloe vera for extra softness. A fluid wide-leg silhouette, high-rise waist and relaxed fit make these an easy choice to turn to all season long.
Ralph Lauren Daria Linen Wide-Leg Pant
Ralph Lauren has managed to craft a pair of Italian linen pants that go far above and beyond the requisite slouchy silhouette. These palazzo pants are cut with a high-rise waistline, wide leg and floor-length hem—the sharp tailoring make these pants suitable for more elevated occasions, from a Riviera dinner to an oceanside cocktail party.
J.Crew Stratus Pant in Linen
J.Crew's Stratus trouser is the ultimate classic linen pant—a laid-back, effortlessly chic, relaxed-fit option that is sure to become an instant staple in your warm weather uniform. Crafted from a 100 percent linen fabric that's already naturally textured, these are ideal for throwing in a suitcase or even wearing en route to your summer holiday. A high-rise waist, roomy, slightly-oversized cut and full-length leg round out the pants, which come in white, black and three different beige-ish hues. The floor-skimming hem lends itself to a more dignified silhouette, though these pants also come in both petite and tall options, with varying inseams.
DL1961 Mabel Straight High Rise Trouser 31.25"
Just as suitable for a weekend at the beach as for the city streets, these 100 percent natural linen trousers have a high waist and straight leg. They're cut with enough room in the seat and leg, with a hidden hook and bar closure that's more refined and, dare we say, elegant, than the expected drawstring waistband.
American Eagle AE Dreamy Drape Linen-Blend Pull-On Pant
Not sure how to craft your summer lounge outfit without looking like you're just wearing pajamas? Try these linen-blend wide-leg pants, with a comfy drawstring waist. They're the far more polished version of your favorite sweatpants—easy, breezy and utterly effortless, but with a more elevated twist.
Vitamin A Tallows Wide Leg Pant
Linen doesn't have to be limited to the hottest days of these year, and these sustainably-made black linen pants offer a chic transitional option. A wide elastic waist balances out the billowing, flared leg and soft crop.
Reformation Olina Linen Pant
While Reformation might be a go-to for your favorite flirty summer frocks and cutesy crop tops, the cool girl brand's separates are just as enticing. These white linen pants have a drawstring waist and a loose fit, for the ultimate effortless summer style vibe.
Favorite Daughter The Low Favorite Pant
Dressy yet still low-key, these pleated wide-leg trousers are an easy choice when you want a pant that's just as fitting for a day at the office as for a weekend in St. Tropez. Mid-rise, linen-blend fabrication and belt loops if you want to cinch in the waist look *really* put together.
MagicLinen Linen Pants Domme in Natural Melange
MagicLinen is behind some of the best linen pieces out there, from breezy blouses and flirty sundresses to a whole array of linen pants. These ankle-length trousers have you covered for all-day comfort, with an elastic waistband and relaxed fit. Dress them up or down; either way, you've already mastered carefree summer style.