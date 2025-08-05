From the City to the Coast, Linen Pants Make Summer Style Easy

At this point in the summer, the weather is exceptionally hot, muggy and sticky, so it's understandable that you might want to avoid pants of any sort at this sweltering moment in time. Alas, there are certain occasions for which shorts just aren't going to cut it, and if you're not feeling a sundress or flowy skirt, you'll need another option.

But not all trousers are created equal. While crisp denim or anything with the slightest bit of weightiness is a hard pass right now, might we suggest an artfully tousled pair of linen pants to incorporate into your summer repertoire? The right pair of linen pants is the secret weapon to refined summer dressing—they're comfortable, breathable and seamlessly transition from the office to a summer vacation. Yes, linen does tend to wrinkle, but it's the rare fabric that isn't ruined by some creasing—that lived-in look only adds to its rumpled charm.

Whether you're channeling your inner coastal grandmother in Nantucket, galavanting along the Italian coast à la The Talented Mr. Ripley, or just fighting the good fight against the inferno of the city streets this summer, the season's best linen pants will take you where you need to go. From slouchy drawstring pants that are perfect for meandering through an East Coast beach town to impeccably tailored palazzo trousers that ensure you'll be the best-dressed guest at cocktail hour, these are the best linen pants to shop now.