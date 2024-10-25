Fall’s Secret Weapon: Why Loafers Are This Season’s Power Move

Let's dispel a persistent myth: loafers aren't just summer shoes. The notion that these versatile slip-ons should be relegated to warm weather is perhaps one of men's style's most unfortunate misconceptions. While every other gentleman is predictably rotating through their Chelsea boots this fall, the smartest dressers know loafers are having a moment—and for good reason.

First, consider the practicality. Modern loafers pair exceptionally well with the heavier fabrics of fall—try them with flannel trousers or selvedge denim, and you'll understand why Italian men have been doing this for decades. They also solve the perpetual problem of transitional dressing: too warm for boots, too cool for anything else. A substantial pair of loafers with proper socks (think merino wool, not cotton) bridges this gap perfectly.

But it's not just about practicality. The current state of menswear increasingly demands versatility, and few shoes deliver quite like a well-chosen loafer. They've moved well beyond their preppy roots, now equally at home with tailoring or more contemporary silhouettes. The key is choosing the right pair—and that's where we come in. Below, find 20 fine and fall-friendly loafers for men.