The Loafers That Perfect the Art of Transitional Dressing

The humble loafer is the rare shoe that transcends seasons. It's one of the most underrated footwear staples, and one that is just as suitable for pretty much any time of year—it all depends on how you style the timeless shoe. Still, there's no denying that loafers are especially suitable for those tricky transitional months, when you need to bid adieu to sandals but don't want to break out the boots just yet. So as summer starts to wind down and fall beckons on the horizon, let's put the spotlight back on loafers.

While certain loafer silhouettes have risen and fallen in popularity over the years (ahem, the lug sole), the overall concept is timeless. More elegant than a sneaker yet more comfortable than a ballet flat, the loafer is dependable and classic, but not dated nor frumpy.

Along with traditional styles like drivers and penny loafers, there are also plenty of modern iterations of the shoe. Leather and suede loafers never go out of style, but fresh takes include fabric options like patent leather and dressier velvets. Below, take a look at the best loafers ahead of fall.