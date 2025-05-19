On the East Coast, lobster rolls make for the quintessential summer lunch and transport you to the Hamptons with each bite. Between its pillowy brioche bun and buttery shellfish filling, nothing beats enjoying this iconic dish in a beautiful beach town—and Los Angeles is no exception. In the City of Angels, several seafood-focused restaurants have gone above and beyond to bring a true taste of New England to the West Coast. Considered the pinnacle of gourmet sandwiches, lobster rolls are just as diverse as they are delicious. If you want a classic, chilled lobster roll, New England-style, with a swipe of mayo, is the way to go. For something rich and comforting, it doesn’t get more indulgent than a Connecticut-style roll with hot drawn butter.

At The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park, the team branches out with miso brown butter and Louisiana-style rolls, while East Hollywood’s Found Oyster combines the best of two worlds with its creamy lobster bisque roll. Prefer a more traditional take on the lobster roll? East Coast originals like New York’s Luke’s Lobster and Boston’s Saltie Girl have expanded to call L.A. home. Whether you want to enjoy a caviar and uni-topped roll in Malibu or sip a martini while enjoying seafood on the Sunset Strip, we’ve got you covered on where to get the best lobster rolls in Los Angeles.