Where to Get the Best Lobster Rolls in Los Angeles
From West Hollywood to Malibu, these L.A. spots serve East Coast-worthy lobster rolls with a California twist.Read More
On the East Coast, lobster rolls make for the quintessential summer lunch and transport you to the Hamptons with each bite. Between its pillowy brioche bun and buttery shellfish filling, nothing beats enjoying this iconic dish in a beautiful beach town—and Los Angeles is no exception. In the City of Angels, several seafood-focused restaurants have gone above and beyond to bring a true taste of New England to the West Coast. Considered the pinnacle of gourmet sandwiches, lobster rolls are just as diverse as they are delicious. If you want a classic, chilled lobster roll, New England-style, with a swipe of mayo, is the way to go. For something rich and comforting, it doesn’t get more indulgent than a Connecticut-style roll with hot drawn butter.
At The Lonely Oyster in Echo Park, the team branches out with miso brown butter and Louisiana-style rolls, while East Hollywood’s Found Oyster combines the best of two worlds with its creamy lobster bisque roll. Prefer a more traditional take on the lobster roll? East Coast originals like New York’s Luke’s Lobster and Boston’s Saltie Girl have expanded to call L.A. home. Whether you want to enjoy a caviar and uni-topped roll in Malibu or sip a martini while enjoying seafood on the Sunset Strip, we’ve got you covered on where to get the best lobster rolls in Los Angeles.
Found Oyster
- 4880 Fountain Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Found Oyster is a charming East Hollywood eatery focusing on sustainable seafood in a cozy, neighborhood setting. Tan checkered floors and tiny bistro tables make guests feel right at home as they sip French wines paired with everything from a classic Sicilian crudo to oysters and little neck clams. The lobster roll, however, is the ultimate comfort dish. Rather than being topped with a simple pour of hot drawn butter, Found Oyster uses a creamy lobster bisque, while sliced serrano peppers add a bit of heat and acidity. Though the lobster roll is served with French fries, double up on the seafood with a side of fried oysters.
Saltie Girl
- 8615 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
With Tiffany blue tables, a picturesque patio and neon pink signs, Saltie Girl is a chic place to enjoy seafood on the Sunset Strip. Though this Boston transplant is famous for its impressive selection of tinned fish, ranging from sardines and salmon to stuffed squid, the Saltie Girl lobster roll is perfect for a weekend brunch or lunch. It can be served warm or cold, with house-made salt and vinegar potato chips. The lobster frites are another great dish if you’re looking for something more shareable, but don’t forget to complete your meal with the signature Saltie Martini served with caviar-stuffed olives.
Connie and Ted’s
- 8171 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Connie and Ted’s brings a taste of the East Coast to southern California with its fresh seafood, creamy chowders and premium lobster rolls. Made from fresh lobster that is flown in from Massachusetts twice a week, the Maine lobster roll can be served hot with drawn butter or cold with classic mayo, but the house-made bun is what truly sets this sandwich apart. The bread is pillowy and perfectly toasted, adding a subtle crunch that contrasts with the tender chunks of lobster. Enjoy with a side of French fries while sipping the savory C&T Pickle Tini.
The Lonely Oyster
- 1320 Echo Park Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Headed by chef Mazen Mustafa, The Lonely Oyster serves top-notch shellfish in a cozy, laid-back space in Echo Park. Whether you sit at a spacious booth near the bar inside or out on the cozy back patio, this is the ultimate place to sip an oyster-topped martini before diving into a lobster roll entrée. The Lunker Roll boasts a generous serving of lobster sandwiched between a fluffy King’s Hawaiian roll and is served with a side of flavorful Old Bay French fries. However, if you want to branch out from the standard setup, opt for the lobster roll trio—three mini lobster rolls served classic Maine style, Louisiana style and with a miso brown butter.
Luke’s Lobster
- 200 Santa Monica Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Luke’s Lobster serves high-quality lobster and crab rolls in a casual corner eatery in Santa Monica. Whether you’re popping in for a quick lunch or picking up some food to-go for a beachside picnic, this East Coast original never disappoints. The rolls are all made Luke’s Way, which is chilled in a New England-style toasted buttered split-top bun with a touch of mayo and a drizzle of lemon butter before being topped with Luke’s secret seasoning. The seafood roll flight is served with three mini shrimp, lobster and crab rolls, but don’t forget to order a side of Luke’s famous New England clam chowder.
The Lobster
- 1602 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
The Lobster is a historic Santa Monica staple located right across from the iconic Santa Monica Pier. This legacy seafood restaurant has technically been around since 1923, though it was expanded from its original seafood shack status to an elegant restaurant with sweeping ocean views in 1999. As the name suggests, lobster is the focus, and you’ll find it grilled, chilled and even mixed into a batch of creamy mashed potatoes. The lobster roll, however, is a lunchtime favorite that features crunchy little gem lettuce and Japanese mayo on a toasted butter roll. In addition to a side of French fries, this dish is also served with pickled cucumbers, adding a bit of acidity to cut through the richness of the lobster.
Broad Street Oyster Co.
- Multiple Locations
Whether you’re embarking on a foodie tour at DTLA’s Grand Central Market or enjoying a beach day in Malibu, Broad Street Oyster Co. serves one of the most decadent lobster rolls in the city. At the Malibu location, simply order at the counter and grab a canned wine or IPA to sip while you wait for your order to be called. Both the chilled and warm lobster rolls are served on a golden brioche bun, but for the ultimate enhancements, up the ante with caviar and uni on top. Other menu highlights include the stone crab claws, daily crudo and southern fried oysters.
Royal Lobster L.A.
- 4450 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Waikiki’s Royal Lobster has officially brought their massive lobster rolls to Los Angeles. This casual shack-style eatery at the edge of Koreatown allows you to grab-and-go or kick back for a little outdoor dining at one of their small patio tables. Known for being ultra generous with the shellfish, these rolls are filled to the brim with 100 percent fresh, buttery Maine lobster. Since Royal Lobster tends to sell out quickly, it’s best to plan for an early visit right after they open. However, if you want to opt for a lighter lunch instead of the oft-sold out lobster roll, the lobster salad is a fresh alternative made with mixed greens and a house balsamic vinaigrette. Though the original location is a staple, Royal Lobster recently opened a second L.A. outpost in Beverly Hills.