The 12 Most Noteworthy London Restaurant Openings of 2025
These are the 12 new London restaurants that were truly worth the hype this year, from Shoreditch hits to Soho standouts.Read More
It’s been a big year for London’s culinary scene. There have been dozens of new openings, from small cafes, to shiny new imports, to local neighborhood favorites, to buzzy Michelin-ready debuts. There have been so many, in fact, that I’ve dined out somewhere new at least once a week since January—an overwhelming fact that establishes just how much London is continuing to expand post-pandemic. Not every opening has been an immediate hit, and some that felt exciting earlier in the year have lost their initial spark. But the cream always rises to the top, and the same has held true for London’s best new openings of the year.
From the undeniable acclaim of One Club Row to Public House Group’s buzzy new pub, London welcomed some truly memorable spots in 2025. Chefs have spotlighted global cuisines from countries like Spain, China and Ukraine while also showcasing the mutability of British ingredients and produce, with an important emphasis on seasonality. Although I didn’t quite make it to every single new opening of the year, of those I visited there were a few that really stood out. Here are 12 of the best restaurants that opened in London in 2025.
One Club Row
- 1 Club Row, London E1 6JX
One Club Row was not only the buzziest new opening of 2025, but also one of the best. The New York-inspired restaurant, located above Shoreditch’s Knave of Clubs pub, debuted in March and has been almost impossible to book into since. The candle-filled dining room is intimate, with a convivial atmosphere that is equal parts chic and casual. Lunch and dinner focus on bistro favorites like moules frites and lamb meatballs. The best order is the cheeseburger, which arrives with a side of au poivre sauce for dipping. The martinis earn a lot of acclaim, as does the recently-introduced weekend brunch, another NYC import.
Legado
- Yards, Unit 1C Montacute, London E1 6HU
After much success at Sabor, chef Nieves Barragán Mohacho launched Legado, a contemporary Spanish restaurant in a gleaming new space in Shoreditch. Barragán Mohacho draws on her own heritage for the vast menu, which showcases dishes you won’t necessarily find in other Spanish-inspired London eateries. The roast pig is the show-stopper, but there are plenty of ways to order a great meal here, including for pescatarians and plant-based diners. The grilled octopus, smothered with smoked paprika, is a winning dish, as are the Legado sandwich and the skate wing tortilla, served with mojo verde. The dessert selection is just as extensive, although you shouldn’t miss the saffron ice cream doused with olive oil.
Sino
- 7 All Saints Rd, London W11 1HA
From the moment you walk in the door, everything about Sino is appealing. The intimate corner spot, located on Notting Hill’s All Saints Road, is airy and welcoming. The food, courtesy of Ukrainian chef Eugene Korolev, is even better. Korolev draws on his heritage to create artful, contemporary dishes that feel both familiar and innovative. The cabbage-wrapped crayfish, nestled in a tomato velouté, is well-balanced and complex, while the sauerkraut dumplings are deeply comforting. Even the bread offering is compelling—there are three types of bread to choose from, and the butter is immense. It’s one of the most memorable and exciting openings of the year.
Poon’s at Somerset House
- Lancaster Pl, London WC2R 1LA
Poon’s only recently arrived in early November, but represents one of the best debuts of the year. The space, in Somerset House, is beautifully crafted, with impeccable details and books and artwork from chef Amy Poon’s own collection. The restaurant is her reimagining of her father’s beloved eatery, Poon’s, which opened in 1973. It includes some of the former’s signatures, like Hong Kong-style claypot rice, but also evolves the menu, with a focus on Chinese home cooking. Everything is delicious, especially the wontons, the prawn toast and the steamed pork, which has a welcoming punch of ginger. The cocktail list, split equally between alcoholic and non-alcoholic options, is creative, but the tea list is the most exciting way to enjoy a drink. Make a reservation before they become impossible to get.
The Hart
- 56 Blandford Street, London, W1U 7JA
Public House Group has been on a roll as of late. Last year, they welcomed The Hero to Maida Vale, and this year, they debuted The Hart in Marylebone. The renovated pub, located around the corner from the currently closed Chiltern Firehouse, features a cozy upstairs restaurant serving seasonal British dishes. It’s simple food, but extremely tasty, particularly the beef tartare, which comes with homemade potato chips. The service is friendly and welcoming, as befits a neighborhood local, and you’ll be hard pressed to get a table if you don’t reserve one in advance. It only recently opened in October, but the banoffee pie has already become a hit dessert, both on Instagram and in real life.
Canal
- 11b Woodfield Rd, London W9 2BA
Set alongside the literal Canal in west London, Canal is one of the best surprises of 2025. It centers on modern European cuisine, which is code for delicious food that spans a variety of influences. The menu is seasonal and best enjoyed communal-style. Order whatever pasta is currently available. Same with the crudo and the pickled vegetables. The sourdough comes from nearby bakery Layla, and makes for a great starter alongside a few cocktails. Canal is also famous as the restaurant that introduced the “table cheeseburger,” which is literally a burger to be shared by the table—it sounds weird, but does hit the spot. During the week, they serve a very affordable set lunch menu that is perfect for those strolling around the adjacent area of Notting Hill.
Alta
- Kingly Ct, Carnaby, London W1B 5PW
London has been on a roll with Spanish restaurants lately, and Alta is no exception. The restaurant, from acclaimed chef Rob Roy Cameron, focuses on cuisine and flavors from Northern Spain using seasonal British ingredients—a great pairing. The dishes are modern and exciting, especially the photogenic sardine empanada and the squid with lardo. Larger dishes are grilled—the steaks are a particular highlight—and the potato side, served with mojo verde, is a must-add to any main. The true star, however, is on the dessert menu. Humbly titled “chocolate, bread and olive oil,” the indulgent dish is far more complex than it initially seems. Like its sister restaurant, MOI, Alta is well-designed and stylish, but still comfortable enough that you don’t have to dress up—unless you want to, that is.
Lagana
- 19 Willow St, London EC2A 3HU
Lagana deserves a spot on this list for the caramel Basque cheesecake alone. It’s a dessert that has been heavily featured on social media since the restaurant opened in September, and it’s well worth the trip. So is the rest of the Greek-inspired menu. Everything is best shared, from the dips to the Greek salad to the lamb belly, a highlight of the kitchen. Like Lagana’s sister restaurants, including Bottarga and Nina, the raw tuna dish, served with beet and wakame, stands out. But it’s that gooey cheesecake that really pushes Lagana to the top, especially if you order it alongside the soft-serve flavor of the day. It’s just one of the places that has nice service, a good vibe and satisfying food.
Ace Pizza
- 126-128 Lauriston Rd, London E9 7LH
After years of serving pizza out of the Pembury Tavern, Ace Pizza finally opened its own restaurant near Victoria Park. The space is modern and stylish, and the food is ridiculously good. The Double Pep pie, a pepperoni pizza with a sesame seed-coated crust, is so memorable I wish I lived close enough to order it once a week. There’s really no wrong move on the menu, but the crispy fried artichokes and the meatballs are a great way to kick things off, while the clam pie is a must for more adventurous pizza eaters. Dessert is a soft-sserve, another memorable addition, and the cocktail list offers a generous selection of drinks, including zero-proof options. It’s a great neighborhood spot, but also worth a trek if you live farther afield.
Town
- 26-29 Drury Ln, London WC2B 5RL
Stevie Parle’s Covent Garden restaurant Town was one of the year’s most anticipated openings—and it didn’t disappoint. The colorful, elegant space is upscale without being overwrought, and the seating areas offer a good variety of choices. Although the crowd can be hit or miss, the food is outstanding, a good example of why it’s important for London restaurants to be seasonal and local. The dishes, which range from snacks to large mains, emphasize British ingredients, including Town’s own herd of cows from Oxfordshire. The menu tends to change, but the fried sage leaves and the crudo are mainstays worth ordering. The steaks are, as expected, very popular, but the dayboat fish, which highlights the catch of the day, was perfectly cooked the first time I dined here earlier this year. The cocktail menu, created by the owner of Satan’s Whiskers, is equally thoughtful, especially if you value a clever martini variation.
Moi
- 84 Wardour St, London W1F 0TQ
Not only is the food at MOI (pronounced “moy”) really good, but the design is impeccable. The space, located in the heart of Soho, is sleek and fashionable, the sort of place you’d go to impress a date. The menu is just as discerning, showcasing a broad range of Japanese-inspired grilled and raw dishes. The sushi and sashimi is high quality and well presented, and the grilled fish is impressive. London has a lot of Japanese restaurants, particularly those trying to evoke a certain type of club vibe, and it’s refreshing to find one that is carving its own lane. The cocktail menu is thoughtful, including the N/A drinks, and the desserts are appropriately experimental. A good bet if you want a nice night out in London.
Osteria Angelina
- 1, Nicholls Clarke Yard, London E1 6SH
Is it Italian? Is it Japanese? Who cares. Whatever the chefs are combining at Osteria Angelina is delicious and compelling, and it’s the sort of fusion that doesn’t feel too trendy. This is the sister restaurant to Dalston’s more upscale Angelina, and the vibe is extremely buzzy. The Shoreditch location brings in a mix of after-work pals and couples on dates, and it’s a notably good place for small groups. The Hokkaido milk bread, served with burned honey butter, is notorious for good reason, as is the tuna crudo. Although the pasta is very good, it’s the grilled items that are most impressive. (It’s the best chicken I've had all year.) Signature cocktails are both delicious and Instagrammable, especially if you order the Negroni Barricato, which arrives in a cloud of smoke. Good luck getting a table.