The Most Over-the-Top Experience Gifts That Go Beyond the Expected
From private safaris and Formula 1 weekends to pasta classes and murder mysteries, these are the lavish experiences worth gifting this holiday season.Read More
Even though we're now well into December, you don't need to have a full-blown panic attack if you're behind on picking up holiday gifts this year—especially if you're looking for a particularly special present that they won't soon forget. Physical items are nice and all, but do you know what's even better than a material good? A truly extraordinary experience, because at the end of the day, they already have enough trinkets around the house right now—what they don't have is a ticket to a once-in-a-lifetime Tanzanian safari, or a detoxification retreat curated by Novak Djokovic.
These are the most unique and downright lavish experiences for the most discerning person in your life—the one who's always yearning to try something new, whether it's signing up for a cooking class or flying off to a private island in the middle of the Indian Ocean. For that special person, only the best will do, which is why we've curated a selection of the most extravagant and special experiences that go beyond that pottery class you've seen down the block.
The Case for Gifting Experiences, Not Objects
- A cocktail-making class for the aspiring mixologist
- A week in Africa with Four Seasons Safari and Islands
- Inside the track with McLaren
- An exclusive Spanish fashion experience in Madrid
- A hands-on pasta-making class
- A wine-making seminar and pairing in Sonoma
- A Novak Djokovic-approved detoxification retreat
- A literary travel trip for the bookworm
- A helicopter ride above it all
- An over-the-top murder mystery party
A cocktail-making class for the aspiring mixologist
Sure, you could gift the amateur mixologist in your life an at-home cocktail kit, but why not get a bit more hands-on in the new year and book them a cocktail-making class at one of their favorite haunts? For those near New York City, it's hard to beat Dante, and in 2026, the cocktail bar is introducing Accademia Dante as part of a collab with Campari, with an immersive look inside Italy's aperitivo culture. The two-hour classes (currently with spots on January 5 and 26, as well as February 2 and 9) are taught by Dante's head bartenders, Eloy Pacheco and Roberto Bracco, and guide guests through the stories and technique behind the Negroni and Spritzes Dante is known for, and by the time you leave, you'll be an expert in crafting these two beverages.
A week in Africa with Four Seasons Safari and Islands
If you have a family member, partner or close pal who has been dropping not-so-subtle hints about how much they're simply desperate to experience an African safari, then why not go on this journey together? It's not hyperbole to say that spending time in the African bush is truly life-changing—once you've been lucky enough to see it for the first time, you'll do anything to be able to return to the magic. No two safaris are alike, and what you'll see and experience will differ depending on the country and region you travel to, but no matter where you go, it's sure to be remarkable. And if you want to indulge in some relaxation after days of 5 a.m. game drives, add on a second leg of your trip—you'll already be in Africa, after all, so might we suggest the Seychelles?
Admittedly, it's usually somewhat inconvenient to get from Tanzania to the Seychelles—it can take over 24 hours when you total all the layovers and stops, especially since many of these airports are tiny air strips with specific timing availabilities. Now, though, you can make the trip as seamless as possible if you book the new Four Seasons Safari & Islands experience, and add on the Pilatus PC24 jet through the hotel collection, so you can fly directly from the Seronera Airstrip in Serengeti National Park to the Seychelles—it's less than a four hour trip, a far cry from the former day-long venture.
There are quite a few different tour operators and lodges to choose from, but this particular Four Seasons combination is a no-brainer if you want all the logistics handled for you in advance—and don't mind paying a premium for it. All ground transport is arranged via the hotels (in addition to the private flight). You'll start at the Four Seasons Serengeti Lodge, in the midst of central Serengeti (every single time you get into a vehicle here is a game drive—seriously, just going to and from the airport will almost certainly include major sightings), and is a top pick if you want all the comfort and luxury of a five-star hotel, but still want an authentic trip and close proximity to the wildlife. There are a few ways to curate the trip, but this experience (starting at $65,000) is a seven-night adventure, starting with three all-inclusive nights (encompassing accommodations, food and beverage, game drives and more) at FS Serengeti, followed by two nights at the Four Seasons Mahe in the Seychelles and ending with two nights at Four Seasons Desroches. Desroches is a particularly special gem in the collection—an entirely private island; you'll arrive on the FS airstrip and immediately wonder why White Lotus hasn't filmed here yet. It's composed of 70 standalone villas, all with personal pools and beach access, and you simply will not want to leave.
Inside the track with McLaren
For the Formula 1 enthusiast who hasn't stopped talking about car racing since they started binging Drive to Survive, what better gift than an up close and personal adventure with McLaren? The British automaker knows how to craft a luxury experience, and if you want to take your pal to an actual Formula 1 race, then book them a trip with McLaren for the upcoming Monaco Grand Prix in 2026 (from $42,000). The four-night package includes a stay at a five-star property (The Fairmont, Hôtel Hermitage, Hotel de Paris or Hôtel Métropole Monte-Carlo) and A-list treatment from the moment you step off the plane. As for the actual race? You'll watch from McLaren's private rooftop terrace, with VIP passes and access to all competitions throughout race day.
If you're looking for an even more hands-on experience, though, we've got you covered—what about actually driving a McLaren on the racetrack? Yes, you can do just that when you book the Pure: Track Barcelona trip (from $4,800) at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, in the Catalan hills. You'll get to race under the watchful eye of McLaren's top driver coaches and engineers, for a daredevil-worthy adventure.
An exclusive Spanish fashion experience in Madrid
For the fashion lover with wanderlust, plan a stylish stay in Spain. The Palace Hotel in Madrid, part of Marriott's Luxury Collection, is already a dream vacation on its own, but the property gets bonus points thanks to exclusive access to a private three-hour tour as part of its special partnership with ACME (the Association of Fashion Creators of Spain). The tour is entirely customizable, allowing it to be tailored to your specific preferences, depending on what you're looking for from the experience. The personalized tour takes you behind the scenes of the boutiques, ateliers and flagships of standout Spanish designers like Palomo and Suma Cruz jewelry, offering access to behind-the-scenes details of new collections and a peek into the creation process.
The Palace Hotel will be your home base; originally commissioned by King Alfonso XIII over a century ago, this property is one of the most historic in the Spanish city. It also just revealed the final touches of a major renovation earlier this year, debuting a total of 470 refreshed rooms, including 50 suites, when it reopened as part of the Luxury Collection in spring 2025.
From $956, The Palace Hotel Madrid, a Luxury Collection Hotel
A hands-on pasta-making class
For the aspiring Ina Garten, a hands-on pasta-making class at Eataly, guided by one of the market's chefs. Attendees will learn about the history of the specific dish, whether it's gnocchi, farfalli or cavatelli, and start right in on learning how to make the recipe from scratch.
A wine-making seminar and pairing in Sonoma
- For the oenophile
Maybe you're desperate to find a gift that even the most discerning oenophile will appreciate, or perhaps you just want to plan a fun trip to Sonoma with a few vino-enjoying pals. Either way, a hands-on winemaking workshop marries California wine country's favorite leisure hobby with an educational activity. You'll start with a blending seminar, working with winemaker Jesse Katz and the experts at Aperture Cellars to learn about crafting unique varietals and all the components that go into making the vineyard's Bordeaux-style blends. Once you've worked up an appetite with all that winemaking, it's time to head to a private lunch or dinner in the Aperture wine cellar, with seasonal dishes paired to perfectly complement the accompanying wines.
A Novak Djokovic-approved detoxification retreat
Aman Resorts turned to tennis champion Novak Djokovic to craft a customized three-day detox program that aims for a total mind and body reset. The retreat is available at its properties in New York City, Utah, India, Turks and Caicos, Bangkok and Phuket, and the specifics of the program vary from hotel to hotel, tailored to the backdrop and environment. In Utah, for example, the schedule could include a salt and clay body wrap, cryo and thermal therapy, myofascial release, ASMR and yoga. In Tokyo, on the other hand, the program takes inspiration from Japanese wellness philosophies, but with a decidedly modern tilt—think liquid cleansing, sound baths, Japanese monk-led meditation and chanting, and spa treatments influenced by Japanese wellness traditions. For the friend that loves energizing crystals as much as modern medicine.
A literary travel trip for the bookworm
Literary tourism is on the rise, so instead of adding another book to your favorite reader's never-ending TBR pile, gift them a bookish experience they'll never forget. You can tailor the trip based on favorite authors and places; Smithsonian Journeys has several that can be customized, including a literary-themed tour of England with a focus on London and Oxford, exploring the lives and sites important to famous authors including Jane Austen, Virginia Woolf, Charles Dickens, Lewis Carroll, J.R.R. Tolkien and more. The tour also features a performance at the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, a stop at Stonehenge, a look at Bath, and backdrops of film adaptations including Harry Potter and Pride and Prejudice.
A helicopter ride above it all
There's nothing like taking in the landscape from above it all—especially when you're on a private helicopter tour. You could treat them to a heli ride in their home base (New York City offers several) so that they get views of the cityscape that they've never seen before, or surprise them with an addition to the itinerary on their next big trip—it's one of the best ways to drink in the views of Cape Town; if you're planning a trip out west, several companies offer tours from above Montana. Or perhaps it's more of a wine country trip—the views from above Napa and Sonoma vineyards are perfection. Just make sure the recipient isn't scared of heights.
An over-the-top murder mystery party
Sure, you could organize a murder-mystery party at home with a few friends, but for that one person who likes to take everything to the extreme and has read every single Agatha Christie novel, perhaps it's time to board a certain train. If you really want to go all out, then book the Belmond Orient Express One Way Ticket experience; you board in London, and over a five-course lunch, will partake in the immersive murder-mystery event while rolling through the English countryside. For those looking for a Murder on the Orient Express without crossing the pond, what about a journey through Napa Valley, with a little murder-mystery dinner on the side?