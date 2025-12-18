The Most Over-the-Top Experience Gifts That Go Beyond the Expected

A week in Africa with Four Seasons Safari and Islands

If you have a family member, partner or close pal who has been dropping not-so-subtle hints about how much they're simply desperate to experience an African safari, then why not go on this journey together? It's not hyperbole to say that spending time in the African bush is truly life-changing—once you've been lucky enough to see it for the first time, you'll do anything to be able to return to the magic. No two safaris are alike, and what you'll see and experience will differ depending on the country and region you travel to, but no matter where you go, it's sure to be remarkable. And if you want to indulge in some relaxation after days of 5 a.m. game drives, add on a second leg of your trip—you'll already be in Africa, after all, so might we suggest the Seychelles?



Admittedly, it's usually somewhat inconvenient to get from Tanzania to the Seychelles—it can take over 24 hours when you total all the layovers and stops, especially since many of these airports are tiny air strips with specific timing availabilities. Now, though, you can make the trip as seamless as possible if you book the new Four Seasons Safari & Islands experience, and add on the Pilatus PC24 jet through the hotel collection, so you can fly directly from the Seronera Airstrip in Serengeti National Park to the Seychelles—it's less than a four hour trip, a far cry from the former day-long venture.



There are quite a few different tour operators and lodges to choose from, but this particular Four Seasons combination is a no-brainer if you want all the logistics handled for you in advance—and don't mind paying a premium for it. All ground transport is arranged via the hotels (in addition to the private flight). You'll start at the Four Seasons Serengeti Lodge, in the midst of central Serengeti (every single time you get into a vehicle here is a game drive—seriously, just going to and from the airport will almost certainly include major sightings), and is a top pick if you want all the comfort and luxury of a five-star hotel, but still want an authentic trip and close proximity to the wildlife. There are a few ways to curate the trip, but this experience (starting at $65,000) is a seven-night adventure, starting with three all-inclusive nights (encompassing accommodations, food and beverage, game drives and more) at FS Serengeti, followed by two nights at the Four Seasons Mahe in the Seychelles and ending with two nights at Four Seasons Desroches. Desroches is a particularly special gem in the collection—an entirely private island; you'll arrive on the FS airstrip and immediately wonder why White Lotus hasn't filmed here yet. It's composed of 70 standalone villas, all with personal pools and beach access, and you simply will not want to leave.