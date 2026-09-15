Where to Stay During London Fashion Week, From Mayfair Classics to Soho Scene-Stealers
From Claridge’s and The Twenty Two to Broadwick Soho and At Sloane, these are the hotels that keep you close to the shows, the parties and the post-runway damage.Read More
Every September, London Fashion Week takes over the British city, filling art museums, historic sites and other memorable venues with the latest designer wares. This year, the event will take place from Sept. 17-21, with shows planned for Alexander McQueen, Mulberry, Burberry, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Harris Reed, Roksanda and Simone Rocha, among others. Venues tend to shift each year, but LFW usually situates itself between Covent Garden, Mayfair, Soho and Chelsea, with less conventional sites, like Alexandra Palace, attracting some of the bigger designers. But where you stay during LFW is less about being close to the shows and more about being close to the post-show action, whether it’s at Mayfair hotspot Annabel’s or at a private party in the recently reopened Simpson’s on the Strand.
London is filled with high-end hotels, from renowned brand names to small, elegant boutique properties. Some hotels, like The Twenty Two and Claridge’s, have become unofficial gathering points during Fashion Week, while others, like At Sloane, offer a reprieve from the action. Although LFW does have an official hotel partner, The Londoner, its location in the heart of Leicester Square is rather hectic and can be overwhelming for those who want a break from the hustle and bustle; plus, it's lacking in quality bars and restaurants. Instead, look for more discerning options around the city center, a bustling area that is best enjoyed when you have a comfortable bed to return to at the end of the day. Here are the 12 best hotels to stay in during London Fashion Week.
The Best Hotels for London Fashion Week
Broadwick Soho
- 20 Broadwick St, London W1F 8HT
Located in the heart of the bustling Soho neighborhood, the Broadwick is a boutique hotel that leans toward maximalist glamour. It’s home to 57 vibrant rooms, an Italian restaurant, a rooftop bar and a hidden lounge open only to guests. It tends to attract a particularly fashionable set of travelers, especially to the rooftop bar, Flute, which offers a terrace and views of the city. Even the smaller rooms are well-appointed, but the suites have a serious wow factor, particularly if you go for the Penthouse, which boasts immaculate decorative touches like a custom minibar inside an elephant sculpture. The location can mean some noise at night, but that’s all part of the vibe.
The Twenty Two
- 22 Grosvenor Sq, London W1K 6LF
Since opening in 2022, The Twenty Two has quickly established itself as a go-to spot for fashionistas. It’s equal parts luxury boutique hotel and members' club, with 31 bedrooms set into a chic Grade II-listed Edwardian manor on the edge of Mayfair. The décor is patterned and colorful, with each room or suite dressed up in a slightly different way. A stay comes with butler service, a Dyson hairdryer and access to the members' club, a notably hot ticket. Expect to see people you know—or want to know—dining at the restaurant throughout LFW; everyone from Kylie Jenner to Tom Cruise has been spotted there. Guests who want to stay fit can take advantage of a partnership with the nearby BXR Marylebone.
At Sloane
- 1 Sloane Gardens, London SW1W 8EA
Tucked away just off Sloane Square, At Sloane has become one of London’s most in-the-know boutique hotels since opening in the fall of 2023. It’s set in a renovated 19th-century mansion, with 30 accommodations ranging from charming essentials-only rooms to more opulent dual-bedroom suites. Each is decorated with a mix of antique furnishings and modern amenities. The hotel bar hosts resident DJs late into the evening, and a top-floor restaurant is inspired by Jekyll and Whistler’s famous 1876 Peacock Room. At Sloane is all about discretion—no photos are allowed in the restaurant, and it tends to avoid notice from passersby.
Mandarin Oriental Mayfair
- 22 Hanover Square, London W1S 1JP
Opened in 2024 on Hanover Square, Mandarin Oriental Mayfair is the luxury brand’s second property in London. It’s relatively compact, with only 50 rooms and suites, but the amenities are substantial. The expansive spa features a swimming pool and bespoke treatments, like a customized radiance glow facial, and the gym is one of the better hotel fitness centers in London, thanks to its enormous size. There’s a chic all-day dining restaurant, as well as a rooftop bar and a very good seafood spot, Mazarine, next door. The rooms and suites are sleek and modern, outfitted in a floral color palette with extremely comfortable beds. It’s ideal for accessing the designer shops on Bond Street, as well as nearby art galleries and Savile Row.
Hotel Café Royal
- 10 Air St, London W1B 5AB
Overlooking Piccadilly Circus, Hotel Café Royal brings guests directly into the action of London, but without the noise and crowds. The five-star hotel dates back to 1865 and has been frequented by the likes of Oscar Wilde, Princess Diana, Winston Churchill and David Bowie. The spa is immaculate, with a pool and a large gym that will help keep you sane before and after the fashion shows. The hotel is home to one of London’s best afternoon tea experiences, served in the historic Café Royal Grill, and to Alex Dilling at Hotel Café Royal, which boasts two Michelin stars. The 159 guest rooms and suites are elegant and refined, and it’s worth splurging on a view of Regent Street.
1 Hotel Mayfair
- 3 Berkeley St, London W1J 8DL
Despite its location in bustling Mayfair, this eco-friendly luxury hotel is surprisingly serene. The interiors surely contribute to that feeling; it’s filled with plants, including within the 181 rooms and suites, which are decorated with reclaimed wood, earthy tones and natural stone. Even the more compact rooms feel spacious by central London standards, and guests also have access to the Bamford Wellness Spa and a well-equipped gym. Dovetale, from British chef Tom Sellers, is a great spot for dinner or a Sunday roast (complete with a famous ice cream sundae trolley), while Dover Yard Bar serves casual bites and cocktails.
The Hari
- 20 Chesham Pl, London SW1X 8HQ
Situated on a leafy street in Belgravia, The Hari is a hidden gem in the city. The London hotel is outfitted with 85 rooms, but still feels much more intimate, particularly when it comes to the service. It’s art-filled and modern, with comfortable touches like cushy window seats in the rooms and bathtubs that overlook the nearby park. There’s a gym, garden terrace and lively bar, but the hotel’s Italian restaurant, Il Pampero, is the highlight of the public spaces. It features a tiramisu trolley, as well as a menu of authentic dishes that stand out amongst the city’s many Italian eateries. The Hari is close enough to Chelsea and Mayfair to feel accessible, but will offer a respite from the hectic schedule of LFW.
Claridge’s
- Brook St, London W1K 4HR
Claridge’s is London’s original fashion hotel. The historic property, part of Maybourne, opened its doors in 1856 and has been a staple of the city and the neighborhood since. The Mayfair hotel has since grown to 269 rooms and suites, including the four-bedroom Penthouse and the two-bedroom Royal Suite. The décor is tastefully historic, with opulent touches like gold ornamentation and plush drapery. The hotel’s afternoon tea is known for its elegant setting and top-notch scones, and the property recently welcomed New York establishment Dante into one of its dining rooms. Those looking to unwind can visit Claridge’s Spa, a wellness haven with skin treatments by Dr. Barbara Sturm.
The Mandrake
- 20-21 Newman St, London W1T 1PG
Walking into The Mandrake feels like entering a modern art museum, fused with a leafy tropical garden. The contemporary boutique hotel, just off Oxford Street in Fitzrovia, is centered around an open courtyard that extends to the rooms above. The 33 rooms and suites are quiet, with an option for a terrace room that overlooks the plants outside. There is an ongoing calendar of fashion, art and cultural events in the hotel, and guests can take advantage of a wellness concierge, who can set up soundbath experiences or schedule guests with a shamanic healer. The Jurema Terrace bar is perfect for an afternoon cocktail, while Yopo Zaytoun serves Eastern Mediterranean dishes in a vibrant space. If you are feeling particularly flush, book into The Penthouse, an opulent, marble-filled suite.
L’oscar London
- 2-6 Southampton Row, London WC1B 4AA
Boutique hotel L’oscar London’s Covent Garden location is particularly convenient for London Fashion Week, as well as for exploring the city itself. Positioned between Holborn and the Strand, L’oscar has completely transformed the former London headquarters of the Baptist Church. It’s stylish and theatrical, with a Parisian flair. There are 39 individually designed rooms, all with high ceilings, big windows and colorful touches. The golden-hued L’oscar suite, with an enormous headboard and plush furnishings, is particularly impressive—an ideal place to experience LFW. L'oscar Restaurant serves an eclectic menu of European and Japanese-inspired dishes, and guests can also partake in afternoon tea.
The Soho Hotel
- 4 Richmond Mews, London W1D 3DH
The Soho Hotel, part of the Firmdale Hotels group, is a favorite of Hollywood, often hosting movie press junkets and celebrities like Kate Hudson throughout the year. Co-founder Kit Kemp’s signature style is prominent throughout, with bold colors and patterns and unusual artwork. Most of the 96 bedrooms and suites have large windows and lots of light—an unusual feature for a hotel in the center of Soho, surrounded by other buildings. The restaurant and bar are always buzzing, often with someone recognizable, and there are two screening rooms on the lower level. It’s casual but sophisticated, an ideal place to stay during LFW.
Beaverbrook Townhouse
- 115-116 Sloane St, London SW1X 9PJ
Those in the know have probably spent a weekend at Beaverbrook, a country hotel south of London with a particularly memorable spa, which features unique treatments like a soundbath massage and a hyperbaric oxygen chamber. The hotel’s more intimate sister property, Beaverbrook Townhouse, is located more centrally, just off Sloane Square in Chelsea. Each of the 14 bedrooms is themed around a historic West End theater and is whimsically decorated, offering a sense of fun for guests. Downstairs, the Fuji Grill—a very good Japanese restaurant—and Sir Frank's Bar are great for a quiet evening in. Pavilion Road, filled with shops, restaurants and cafes, is around the corner, and the shopping on King’s Road is easily accessible. It’s best paired with a stay at Beaverbrook, a welcome respite after a busy Fashion Week.