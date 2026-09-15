Where to Stay During London Fashion Week, From Mayfair Classics to Soho Scene-Stealers

Every September, London Fashion Week takes over the British city, filling art museums, historic sites and other memorable venues with the latest designer wares. This year, the event will take place from Sept. 17-21, with shows planned for Alexander McQueen, Mulberry, Burberry, Emilia Wickstead, Erdem, Harris Reed, Roksanda and Simone Rocha, among others. Venues tend to shift each year, but LFW usually situates itself between Covent Garden, Mayfair, Soho and Chelsea, with less conventional sites, like Alexandra Palace, attracting some of the bigger designers. But where you stay during LFW is less about being close to the shows and more about being close to the post-show action, whether it’s at Mayfair hotspot Annabel’s or at a private party in the recently reopened Simpson’s on the Strand.

London is filled with high-end hotels, from renowned brand names to small, elegant boutique properties. Some hotels, like The Twenty Two and Claridge’s, have become unofficial gathering points during Fashion Week, while others, like At Sloane, offer a reprieve from the action. Although LFW does have an official hotel partner, The Londoner, its location in the heart of Leicester Square is rather hectic and can be overwhelming for those who want a break from the hustle and bustle; plus, it's lacking in quality bars and restaurants. Instead, look for more discerning options around the city center, a bustling area that is best enjoyed when you have a comfortable bed to return to at the end of the day. Here are the 12 best hotels to stay in during London Fashion Week.