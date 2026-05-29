18 Hotels That Make Sport the Destination, Not the Amenity

The way people pack for a trip has changed—and we're not just talking about fashion microtrends. Ten years ago, a two-week stay in Paris meant jackets, loafers and one pair of shoes that could pass for running. Now the suitcase is half Lululemon, half low-profile trainers, because the run along the Canal Saint-Martin has been mapped and the hit at the Racing Club de France is on the calendar. Sports tourism is projected to reach roughly $928 billion in 2026, per Grand View Research—no longer simply the business of men with golf bags. It's women in Sardinia on 80-mile gravel rides; fathers and daughters learning to fly-cast on the Madison; the padel court going up behind a Hamptons hedge. The pickleball league that has taken over Palm Beach on Tuesday nights. Wellness was the industry's last decade; sport is this one.

The average vacation used to end with a book half-finished and a spa voucher unused. Now, for a certain type of traveler, it ends with an athletic lesson booked for the next morning. Guests arrive having pre-read the course architect, the head pro, the coach's bio, and the previous season's race results. They show up in kit; they ask specific questions at check-in. Hotel concierges who spent a decade recommending restaurants now keep dossiers on tee times, tide charts and bike-fit specialists. The logic is simple: a week off should leave a person better than it found them, not worse. The logistics have caught up, too. Activewear packs a third smaller than the wardrobe it replaced, which means one carry-on now holds a tennis week. Spring’s finally here, so book something that makes you work for it.