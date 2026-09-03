The 18 Best Luxury Hotels in Seoul, From Private Hanoks to Sky-High Suites
Whether you want old-world Korean atmosphere or a room above the clouds, these are Seoul’s most compelling luxury stays.Read More
Seoul no longer needs to audition for a slot on the wider Asia itinerary, because for many luxury travelers, it has become the entire trip. A week gets jam-packed before the flight is confirmed with morning tours at the palace, restaurant reservations, a medispa appointment for a leading-edge procedure and a visit to the viral old shoe factory quarter where Dior built a temporary palace in 2022. At that pace, the hotel impacts the breadth of your city-wide itinerary.
A Seoul hotel is a local institution as much as a place to rest your head. Locals fill the health clubs and keep the bars lively long after the business crowd has gone up to bed, which is why the breakfast buffets and fitness floors are sized for a neighborhood rather than a lobby, and service is warm and exacting without wasting your time. All of that makes the fine print matter more than usual—pool access can be seasonal or carry a surcharge, and a club floor often buys more than another 100 square feet.
Two more properties are already pouring concrete. Rosewood Seoul is due beside Yongsan Park in 2027, with interiors by design studio Space Copenhagen and a 48,400-square-foot Asaya wellness complex, the brand's first in Korea, and Paradise Group is aiming for late 2028 with a 189-room flagship in Jangchung-dong and Mingoo Kang of three-Michelin-starred Mingles shaping the dining. Both will join a city that expects its hotels to perform from breakfast to last call, as the 18 below already do. Here are the best ones to consider.
The Ultimate Seoul Luxury Hotel Guide
- Four Seasons Hotel Seoul
- The Shilla Seoul
- Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam
- Park Hyatt Seoul
- Signiel Seoul
- Ananti at Gangnam
- Grand Hyatt Seoul
- L'Escape, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Myeongdong
- Nostalgia Hanok Hotel
- Hotel Naru Seoul, MGallery
- Ryse, Autograph Collection
- Mondrian Seoul Itaewon
- JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul
- Andaz Seoul Gangnam
- Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences
- Fairmont Ambassador Seoul
- Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul
- Douglas House, Walkerhill
Four Seasons Hotel Seoul
- 97 Saemunan-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 03183, South Korea
Book a Palace-View Executive Suite, and you'll get windows that look north along Gyeongbokgung's ceremonial spine. Beyond Gwanghwamun's broad hipped roof, successive courtyards and low timber halls capped in gray clay tiles known as giwa culminate at Geunjeongjeon, the late-Joseon throne hall, with Bugaksan behind. The same panorama reaches the marble bathroom and its soaking tub. The hotel's 317 rooms and suites start at 441 square feet, generous by Seoul standards, while the three-level wellness complex pairs a lap pool with a Korean sauna. In the basement, Charles H. hides an eight-seat H. Bar where cocktails arrive as a tasting menu.
The Shilla Seoul
- 249 Dongho-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 046505, South Korea
Guests arrive up a long driveway to a Namsan perch that has been doing the state-visit routine since 1979—in fact, the Yeongbingwan guesthouse next door is still where conglomerate heirs get married. Inside the 464-room hotel, polished wood and cream upholstery meet sliding paper screens, a restrained Korean reference that keeps the place formal without going stiff. At 549 square feet, the Grand Corner Deluxe is the standard room to book when space matters. If lounge access holds more weight, an Executive Floor rate earns its keep with substantial food and broad views from the 23rd floor. Urban Island, the summer pool deck with cabanas and a children's pool, feels like a private club because its members are local, so read the fine print before packing a swimsuit, as access is often extra.
Josun Palace, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Gangnam
- 231 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, 06142, South Korea
The 254-room Josun Palace occupies the top of Centerfield, an office tower on Teheran-ro, which may sound grim until the elevator opens on veined marble and curved lacquer warmed with metal, Humbert & Poyet's Art Deco doing the work the address cannot. Shinsegae, the department-store dynasty behind the hotel, spent accordingly, with Frette on the beds and Byredo in the bathrooms, and the 26th-floor pool is at its best early, when Teheran-ro below is reduced to toy cars. On-property restaurant Eatanic Garden is reason enough to skip the taxi and eat in.
Park Hyatt Seoul
- 606 Teheran-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, 06174, South Korea
At the 185-room Park Hyatt, the room you remember is the bathroom, a granite box with a deep tub against floor-to-ceiling glass. Takashi Sugimoto of Tokyo's Super Potato framed the 452-square-foot entry rooms in rough stone and pale oak, and two decades on, nobody in Seoul has done modernist hotel interiors much more convincingly. The top-floor pool traces the skyline above COEX, and The Timber House pours whisky over live music after dinner. Samseong Station is outside the door, which makes this the hotel for anyone who actually intends to use the city.
Signiel Seoul
- 300 Olympic-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul, 05551, South Korea
The 235-room Signiel, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, takes floors 76 through 101 of Lotte World Tower, the tallest building in Korea, so the street simply stops existing; on a clear morning, the Han's bends are what you see from the bed, and which way the room faces matters more than an extra few square feet. The sky lobby sets Korean floral motifs against polished onyx and local craft. The indoor pool keeps the city in view between laps, and Bar 81 holds the panorama after dark. Jamsil Station and Lotte World Mall are directly below, Seokchon Lake just outside, which is useful given how little you will want to leave.
Ananti at Gangnam
- 734 Nonhyeon-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, 06049, South Korea
Ananti stacks 111 duplex cabins into what feels more like a vertical townhouse than a hotel. Most place the bedroom upstairs, reached by a private staircase from a double-height living room with an 18-foot ceiling, while curved timber and planted balconies keep the volume from feeling like a showroom. Below ground, red-brick arches ring a chandelier-lit pool with the air of a Roman bath that has been to a good decorator. Restaurant Collage supplies a Michelin star as an excuse to stay in for dinner, and the seasonal outdoor pool makes summer feel like a legitimate resort in the middle of Gangnam.
Grand Hyatt Seoul
- 322 Sowol-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, 04347, South Korea
The lawn behind the 615-room Grand Hyatt rolls toward the skyline with enough room to make downtown Seoul feel like something happening to other people, which the 1978 landmark has traded on for decades. Club Olympus adds a serious indoor pool and gym, hence the loyal local membership. Book high and face the Han, because the 323-square-foot standard rooms are modest and the bathrooms feel even smaller. Hannam's restaurants and Itaewon's bars are an easy taxi, though the subway is a hike from this Namsan perch, so budget for car transfers.
L'Escape, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Seoul Myeongdong
- 67 Toegye-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, 04529, South Korea
Pulling back the curtains at L'Escape barely tempers the visual drama. Jacques Garcia, who gave Paris's Hôtel Costes its permanent midnight, dressed its 204 rooms and suites in red velvet and floral canopies, then added mirrored doors and lighting low enough to make noon feel faintly illicit. The compact Classic category is shower-only, so start at an Amour room if a proper bath matters.
Nostalgia Hanok Hotel
- Welcome center: 1 Bukchon-ro 8-gil, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 03056, South Korea
Bukchon's regulated lanes are now closed to nonresidents overnight, so hotel guests get the hour before 10 a.m. alone with the rooftops, and Nostalgia hands you an entire restored hanok in which to enjoy them. Each of the six houses keeps its ondol floors and enclosed courtyard, then adds a reason to pick that one: Slow Jae holds a pottery studio, Hidden Jae an outdoor Jacuzzi and a music cave. Taking the whole house also sidesteps the thin-wall problem that haunts most traditional stays, which is the polite way of saying you will not eavesdrop on your neighbors' pillow talk.
Hotel Naru Seoul, MGallery
- 8 Mapo-daero, Mapo-gu, Seoul, 04176, South Korea
Naru means ferry landing in Korean, and the 196-room Hotel Naru sits beside the Han accordingly. Book a west-facing room, where a round tub and a broad window put the river between you and Yeouido's evening lights, and the heated infinity pool follows the same sightline, which makes sunset the one appointment nobody cancels. Haegue Yang's 33-foot lobby piece and Choi Jeong-hwa's installation on the façade are bolder than the pale, rounded guest rooms, which is probably the right way round. Mapo Station is about five minutes away, with connections to Yeouido and the airport.
Ryse, Autograph Collection
- 130 Yanghwa-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, 04038, South Korea
Ryse works because the 272-room hotel feels like a genuine part of Hongdae. Local regulars share the coffee shop and rooftop with guests, giving the place the ease of a clubhouse. Glossy pink resin floors cut through raw concrete, while rotating art commissions and four artist-designed suites tie the interiors to the district's streetwear scene. Rooms with open bathrooms suit solo travelers or couples who have run out of secrets. Upstairs, Side Note Club pairs a record collection and DJ sets with a city-facing terrace, and Hongik University Station offers direct AREX trains to the airport, though the platform is a 10-minute walk with luggage.
Mondrian Seoul Itaewon
- 23 Jangmun-ro, Yongsan-gu, Seoul, 04392, South Korea
You book the Mondrian for the evening circuit more than the room itself, from dinner at Cleo that flows into cocktails at rooftop Privilege. The 295-room building began as the 1988 Hotel Capital, an Olympics-year relic reworked with a bright upper lobby and a basement retail level cut open to daylight, and saturated color and sloping curves give the public floors real charge. The next morning, an 82-foot indoor pool does the restorative work. Guest rooms are calmer, though it’s worth noting that the smallest room measures only 237 square feet, which is fine if it’s just for sleeping.
JW Marriott Dongdaemun Square Seoul
- 279 Cheonggyecheon-ro, Jongno-gu, Seoul, 03198, South Korea
Heunginjimun, Dongdaemun's great gate, fills the windows here, so the tiled eaves and Seoul's 14th-century wall are directly across from the bed, and the room is less a hotel room than a box seat. Among the hotel's 170 rooms and suites, insist on one facing the gate. The view gives an otherwise familiar chain hotel a Seoul address instead of an anywhere one, and the same monument appears from the Executive Lounge balcony and the Griffin rooftop once the floodlights come on. Downstairs, the indoor pool goes unexpectedly theatrical under chandeliers and oversized mirrors, and Provence Spa by L'Occitane is next door.
Andaz Seoul Gangnam
- 854 Nonhyeon-ro, Gangnam-gu, Seoul, 06022, South Korea
Andaz opens straight into Apgujeong Station through its own passage, which puts Gangnam's beauty clinics and boutiques within reach before anyone has hailed a taxi, and in Apgujeong, that counts as a wellness amenity. Studio Piet Boon translated bojagi, the Korean wrapping cloth, into angled walls and saturated color, giving its 241 rooms more visual energy than their modest size always allows. The minibar includes local beer and soft drinks, a courtesy growing rarer at this level. Summer House holds a 52-foot pool beside warm and cold baths, and Ocelas Spa handles the slower recovery.
Sofitel Ambassador Seoul Hotel & Serviced Residences
- 209 Jamsil-ro, Songpa-gu, Seoul, 05552, South Korea
At Sofitel, the lake view is the reason to book. Those rooms look across Seokchon Lake toward a calmer Jamsil than the tower panorama on the opposite side. In spring, when the shoreline becomes one of Seoul's busiest cherry-blossom promenades, the view is best enjoyed several floors above the crowd. Pay for the lake. The building holds 403 hotel rooms and suites, plus 160 serviced residences for longer stays. The hotel rooms settle into clean lines and a cream-and-blue palette. The 82-foot indoor pool comes with a separate children's pool, and Biologique Recherche treatments offer an exit when the family traffic peaks. The palace districts do, however, remain a long ride away.
Fairmont Ambassador Seoul
- 108 Yeoui-daero, Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul, 07335, South Korea
Fickle weather barely impacts a stay at Fairmont, because an underground passage reaches the subway by way of The Hyundai Seoul and IFC, and in Yeouido, where the avenues are built for cars rather than umbrellas, that link is the real luxury. Richard Rogers' Parc.1 complex shouts in his signature exposed red steel, which you either love or endure, while its 308 rooms and suites settle into a calmer, residential palette. Fairmont Gold is worth the upgrade, with private check-in and a lounge that carries guests from breakfast through evening drinks.
Banyan Tree Club & Spa Seoul
- 60 Jangchungdan-ro, Jung-gu, Seoul, 04605, South Korea
Few hotel rooms ask you to pack a swimsuit for the bedroom, which immediately makes the Banyan Tree Club & Spa intriguing. Nearly 90 percent of the hotel's 50 rooms and suites have a private relaxation pool built for soaking rather than laps. The main hotel building is Kim Swoo-geun's late-1960s Tower Hotel, set on a 17-acre Namsan site where the father of postwar Korean modernist architecture gave the rooms dark stone and broad windows with a weight newer towers avoid. Outside, Oasis is a proper seasonal pool ringed with cabanas, and the spa has 11 treatment rooms.
Douglas House, Walkerhill
- 177 Walkerhill-ro, Gwangjin-gu, Seoul, 04963, South Korea
Douglas House trades the traffic view for tree trunks and slices of the Han from private balconies, and it is named for Gen. Douglas MacArthur, a holdover from Walkerhill's 1963 origins as a hilltop resort for American servicemen. Kim Swoo-geun's low building was reworked in 2018 as a 52-room, timber-lined retreat with a minimum guest age of 13, which keeps the atmosphere refreshingly grown-up. A light breakfast and evening Douglas Hour are served in the dedicated lounge, and the 24-hour library is the living room.