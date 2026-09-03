The 18 Best Luxury Hotels in Seoul, From Private Hanoks to Sky-High Suites

Seoul no longer needs to audition for a slot on the wider Asia itinerary, because for many luxury travelers, it has become the entire trip. A week gets jam-packed before the flight is confirmed with morning tours at the palace, restaurant reservations, a medispa appointment for a leading-edge procedure and a visit to the viral old shoe factory quarter where Dior built a temporary palace in 2022. At that pace, the hotel impacts the breadth of your city-wide itinerary.

A Seoul hotel is a local institution as much as a place to rest your head. Locals fill the health clubs and keep the bars lively long after the business crowd has gone up to bed, which is why the breakfast buffets and fitness floors are sized for a neighborhood rather than a lobby, and service is warm and exacting without wasting your time. All of that makes the fine print matter more than usual—pool access can be seasonal or carry a surcharge, and a club floor often buys more than another 100 square feet.

Two more properties are already pouring concrete. Rosewood Seoul is due beside Yongsan Park in 2027, with interiors by design studio Space Copenhagen and a 48,400-square-foot Asaya wellness complex, the brand's first in Korea, and Paradise Group is aiming for late 2028 with a 189-room flagship in Jangchung-dong and Mingoo Kang of three-Michelin-starred Mingles shaping the dining. Both will join a city that expects its hotels to perform from breakfast to last call, as the 18 below already do. Here are the best ones to consider.