The World’s Top Sustainable Stays for the Conscious Traveler
These hotels prove that luxury doesn’t have to cost the earth, offering a guilt-free ticket to paradise that doesn’t skimp on pampering or planet-saving.Read More
In a world where "eco-friendly" has become as trendy as avocado toast, the hospitality industry is stepping up its game, tossing greenwashing aside for genuine earth-loving initiatives. The modern traveler isn't wooed by the mere absence of plastic straws or a lonely recycling bin in the corner. They're scouting for true environmental guardians—hotels that are not just dipping their toes, but diving headfirst into the sustainability pool.
With the hotel industry's hefty 289,700-ton annual waste line and a carbon footprint that's hard to ignore, the call for an eco-revolution is louder than ever. We're talking about more than just slapping solar panels on the roof or offering organic cotton sheets. This is about integrating eco-smarts from the ground up: energy efficiency that's not an afterthought, waste management that doesn't end at the bin and food that's so local it practically walks onto your plate.
Sustainability isn’t simply about the eco-chic architecture or green operations at these hotels. It's also about embracing the neighborhood, from giving back to local communities and stirring up job opportunities, to championing cultural heritage with gusto. They buddy up with conservation groups to shield the local fauna and flora, turning guests into eco-warriors with hands-on conservation gigs and deep dives into the area’s one-of-a-kind biodiversity. It’s a full-circle eco-love affair, proving that saving the planet can be part of your vacation itinerary.
So, let's raise a glass (a reusable one, of course) to the very best sustainable hotels around the world. They're proving that luxury doesn't have to cost the earth, offering a guilt-free ticket to paradise that doesn't skimp on pampering or planet-saving. If you’re ready for your next green getaway, consider these trailblazers who are setting the new gold standard for travel that's as kind to the globe as it is glamorous.
The Eco-Conscious Hotels Making a Difference
Nayara Tented Camp — Costa Rica
- Arenal National Park, Costa Rica
Suspended in the canopies of Costa Rica’s rainforests, Nayara Tented Camp blends African safari chic with the relaxed "pura vida" lifestyle. This hidden gem promises a light footprint, with luxury tents connected by swaying bridges. Here, you're invited to connect with the earth on grounds that have seen over 100,000 trees planted over 14 years, creating a lush hideaway for both guests and local wildlife. From your wooden terrace, you might catch glimpses of tanagers or kiskadees. Enter the Sukha Spa, a treetop sanctuary set against the backdrop of the Arenal Volcano, offering personalized wellness journeys that connect you with nature. Dive into treatments at creek-side villas with private plunge pools or immerse yourself in volcanic mud rituals that awaken your senses and align you with the land's natural rhythm. And for those looking to further their wellness journey, the well-equipped volcano-facing gym offers quite the motivation.
Saffire Freycinet — Australia
- 2352 Coles Bay Rd, Coles Bay TAS 7215, Australia
Saffire Freycinet is a pioneer in eco-tourism, merging exhilarating experiences with sustainable opulence that will leave you in awe...and perhaps even inspire some tree-hugging. While the 20 stylish suites showcase minimalist timber designs and offer breathtaking views of the Hazards Mountains, Saffire's commitment to sustainability goes beyond its architectural beauty. The resort actively supports local conservation efforts, including the Save the Devil program to aid the endangered Tasmanian Devil and the Raptor Refuge for the protection of Tasmania's distinctive wildlife. Adventure awaits with activities like indigenous-led hikes through ancient forests, beekeeping and oyster farming.
Bawah Reserve — Indonesia
- Bawah Reserve, Anambas Archipelago, Indonesia
Bawah Reserve, an ultra-luxe private island tucked away in Indonesia's secluded Anambas archipelago, is an eco-enthusiast's paradise. Here, unplugging is the norm—no TVs, just three crystal-clear lagoons, untamed jungle and an open-air spa. But don't be fooled by the Robinson Crusoe vibe; this eco-oasis offers five-star luxury, from beachfront eateries serving Indonesian delights to the organic, machinery-free architecture by Singapore's Sim Boon Yang. Envision elegant bamboo bungalows and a jetty designed to pamper the coral reefs. Bawah stands out as Indonesia's first island resort powered by renewable energy, crafted by hand with sustainable bamboo and recycled materials like driftwood and copper. The water is locally sourced, recycled and solar-heated. The icing on the cake? Profits are poured into the Bawah Foundation to elevate the local community.
Hotel Marcel — U.S.
- 500 Sargent Dr, New Haven, CT 06511
Hotel Marcel New Haven, a 165-room architectural landmark, is America's first zero-emission hotel, now proudly listed on the National Register of Historic Places. This modern marvel of sustainability boasts Passive House and LEED Platinum certifications, running entirely on 100 percent renewable energy, courtesy of over 1,000 rooftop solar panels. The hotel's green design isn't just for sustainability marks—it enhances guest comfort. Ultra-efficient triple-glazed windows stabilize room temperatures and significantly reduce noise. Built-in motorized shades ensure a restful sleep. For those driving electric cars, there are 12 Tesla Superchargers and universal level-two chargers available in the lot.
Our Habitas — Chile
- Domingo Atienza 282, Antofagasta, 1410000 San Pedro de Atacama, Antofagasta, Chile
Built from the desert's own clay, this adobe retreat is a star-gazer's dream, offering tranquility under the vast Atacama sky. Rooms, some with stunning Licancabur volcano views, are linked by verdant pathways, weaving a serene maze. The wellness center at Our Habitas offers soul-soothing treatments, while the restaurant serves up Chilean delights from a traditional clay oven. Each stay funds local hospitality training and jobs through the property's Rise initiative. Construction prioritized tree protection and for every plank used, a tree was planted. Local artisans craft all furnishings, supporting Chilean businesses. The hotel champions local sourcing, bans single-use plastics and minimizes resource use.
Coombeshead Farm — U.K.
- Lewannick, Launceston PL15 7QQ, United Kingdom
Coombeshead Farm in the Cornish countryside is a slice of pastoral paradise. This working farm offers splendid isolation, with a restaurant that showcases farm-to-fork excellence thanks to a three-course menu brimming with local ingredients and seasonal delights. Feast on pork loin from resident Mangalitsa pigs, foraged Cornish herbs and buttered sourdough baked onsite. The cozy main residences, an ivy-clad farmhouse and a converted grain barn, are decked out with recycled blankets and local pottery, while bathrooms boast water-saving showers and ethical toiletries. As part of Cornwall's Farm Net Zero program, Coombeshead is on a mission to hit its sustainability target within five years, championing traditional farming methods that capture carbon in the soil.
Maslina Resort — Croatia
- Uvala Maslinica 11, 21460, Stari Grad, Croatia
Nestled on Hvar's picturesque north coast, Maslina’s clever design seamlessly integrates into the landscape, featuring pine slats, planted roofs and low-lying buildings that create a sense of seclusion while remaining just a short stroll from Stari Grad. The use of Croatian oak, terracotta, marble and limestone in the spacious interiors showcases a nature-inspired elegance that pays homage to local craftsmanship. Maslina's eco-friendly initiatives are as impressive as its luxurious amenities. The resort prioritizes low visual impact, energy efficiency through heat pumps and LED lights and the use of refillable organic and locally sourced bath products. Food waste is also composted, while water waste is processed in sealed bio tanks.
Adrere Amellal Eco-Lodge — Egypt
- Gaafar Mountain, Siwa Matrouh Governorate, Egypt
Adrère Amellal, a sustainable illusion on the edge of Lake Siwa, is an eco-utopia rising from the desert sands. This rustic 40-room retreat ditches plastic and electricity for spring water and abodes built of kerchief (a blend of mud and salt). It melds with the dunes and palm oasis, offering a bucket list-worthy stay with farm-to-table delights grown steps away from where they’re served and hand-rolled beeswax candles lighting the scene by night. The trek to this ultra-secluded hotel is an epic adventure—eight hours by road or a hop on a chartered flight from Cairo—but it's a journey worth every second.
Kisawa Sanctuary — Mozambique
- Kisawa Sanctuary Benguerra Island Inhambane, 1304, Mozambique
Kisawa Sanctuary, a 750-acre eco-resort on Mozambique's breathtaking Benguerra Island, offers a perfect blend of relaxation and adventure. The resort's architecture showcases traditional Mozambican weaving, thatching and carpentry, incorporating local timber and the handiwork of artisans from the archipelago. By partnering with and financially supporting the Bazaruto Centre for Scientific Studies, an ocean observatory on the other side of the island, Kisawa Sanctuary actively contributes to the preservation of the region's ecosystem. The resort's commitment to sustainability is also evident in its culinary offerings, with produce sourced from its own permaculture gardens or from farmers and suppliers within a 300-mile radius. Guests are welcomed with a complimentary 60-minute massage to help shake off any jet lag and start their stay in blissful relaxation.
Cottar’s Safari — Kenya
- Ol Derkesi Community Conservancy, Kenya
Offering a glimpse into the golden age of safari travel, Cottar's has evolved over more than a century to become a leader in sustainable tourism. Powered entirely by solar energy, the camp boasts an on-site wastewater treatment system that ensures minimal impact on the surrounding ecosystem. As one of only nine Global Ecosphere Retreats worldwide, the camp operates under "The Long Run's 4Cs" philosophy: Conservation, Community, Culture and Commerce. Each guest's stay directly contributes to the camp's impressive sustainability efforts, including restoring the natural environment, protecting biodiversity, combating poaching and supporting local healthcare and education. The camp's crowning achievement is the 7,608-acre Olderkesi Conservancy, leased from the Maasai community to create a standout conservation model. By paying rent to the Maasai, Cottar's ensures a steady income for the community, reducing their reliance on farming and fostering a harmonious relationship with the wildlife. It's a win-win situation: the Maasai protect the animals and the conservancy thrives.
The Dolder Grand — Switzerland
- Kurhausstrasse 65, 8032 Zürich, Switzerland
Crowned a "Sustainability Leader" by the Leading Hotels of the World, The Dolder Grand is an eco-pioneer setting the standard for green luxury. Boasting top-notch Level III status in the Swisstainable program, it's leading the charge in eco-friendly indulgence. As a member of the "Responsible Hotels of Switzerland," the property opts to use organic, Fairtrade linens and paper-saving digital check-ins, while the fitness area ditches plastic bottles for water fountains and reusable containers. In the sprawling spa all-natural and cruelty-free Amala products are used. Even the hotel's fashion sense is green, with the sustainable brand "Back Label The Wellnesswear" setting the trend in eco-chic. But the real game-changer is the hotel's geothermal system, which uses 70 probes buried 499 feet deep to cut energy consumption in half. And for that extra green touch, all electricity comes from 100 percent Swiss hydroelectric power.