Where to Find the Best Margaritas in L.A.
Tangy, bright and refreshing, the margarita is a classic cocktail that is said to have been invented in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Traditionally made from a simple combination of fresh lime juice, tequila and triple sec, margaritas are the quintessential summer sipper. Though tequila is the standard spirit when it comes to a classic margarita, mezcal offers a more complex flavor and depth that is worth exploring. Between the fantastic modern Mexican cuisine concepts and the plethora of creative mixologists, it’s no surprise that Los Angeles is home to some top-notch margaritas, with several restaurants and bars having put their signature twist on this timeless tipple.
At the same time, historic and comforting Mexican restaurants like Casa Vega and El Coyote keep things classic, ensuring you can embrace nostalgia with a salt-rimmed frozen margarita alongside chips and house-made salsa. However, if you’re looking to up the ante with vibrant fruit flavors, unique garnishes or clarified textures, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a poolside eatery complete with tacos and ceviche or want to experience one of the country’s 50 Best Bars in the heart of Los Feliz, follow our list of where to get the best margaritas in L.A.
Butterfly by José Andrés
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Chef José Andrés is a master of his craft, and one of his most loved and signature creations is the Salt Air Margarita, which can be sipped at Butterfly in Culver City. Located on the rooftop of The Shay, this pink, poolside eatery serves fresh ceviches and tasty tacos alongside craft cocktails with a focus on the Mexican margarita. What makes the Salt Air so special is its savory and delicate foamy top, which complements the drink’s natural acidity while adding a unique texture. You can also sip on a tart yuzu margarita or opt for the more complex Sésamo made with tequila, sesame oil rum, cherry heering, lime, orgeat and black vinegar.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Ranked number 46 by North America's 50 Best Bars, Mírate is a modern Mexican restaurant that slings some of the most creative cocktails in the city. The two-story, transportive space features a whimsical downstairs complete with hanging lanterns and vibrant greenery, while the dimly lit upstairs bar offers a sleek and mysterious ambiance. The El Guerro is Mírate’s take on a margarita, though it is unlike any other marg in L.A. An avocado wash ensures that all of the bite is taken out of the tequila, yielding a smooth mouthfeel and flavor that is almost too easy to drink, while aguachile, nopales granita and coconut contribute to freshness. Another menu highlight is the El Taquero—a mezcal-based beverage fat-washed and topped with savory cilantro and avocado oil.
Loreto
- 1991 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
Located in Frogtown, Loreto focuses on Mexican seafood alongside craft cocktails in a cozy and inviting industrial space. Before exploring the wide range of aguachile, ceviche and grilled seafood, check out the creative cocktails. The Margarita Za Za Zá is a classic preparation that can be enhanced with fresh chile, cucumber or mezcal. If you prefer a fruity flavor, opt for the Spicy Pineapple Mezcalita, which uses aji amarillo, fresh pineapple, Kümmel liqueur and Curacao. Pair your drinks with Mexican-inspired bites like the ultra-spicy papaya and bay scallop ceviche before digging into the shareable branzino zarandeado.
Damian
- 2132 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Damian blends a brutalist aesthetic with red brick walls and fresh greenery to create an elevated, Mexico City-inspired eatery in Downtown L.A. Since local sourcing is a priority, menus change with the seasons, and though the food certainly shines, the cocktail program puts an unforgettable spin on timeless classics. With six different margaritas to choose from, guests can enjoy everything from a mezcalita to a spicy marg to a combo of both. The Cadillac margarita is a slightly sweeter version made with reposado topped with Grand Marnier, but the signature Nochtli is the most innovative take, made with velvet falernum, prickly pear and cucumber bitters.
Tacolina
- 2815 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Baja-style bites meet vibrant cocktails at this colorful and upbeat Echo Park eatery. The cacti-covered outdoor patio features a gravel ground surrounded by lush palm leaves, pink accents, cozy fire pits and plenty of overhead lanterns and string lights, creating a charming space to sip refreshing margaritas all year long. The Tacolina Margarita, made with organic agave, features your choice of mezcal or blanco tequila, but for something more tangy, opt for the spicy Palomito. The Guava Daiquiri is a favorite for fruit lovers, made with tequila, guava, pineapple, cucumber, lime and absinthe. For food, round out your meal with the nachos, made with chihuahua cheese, black beans, guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh jalapeño, along with the fried shrimp tacos and ahi tostada.
Casa Madera
- 8440 W Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Enjoy sweeping city views while sipping show-stopping margs at Casa Madera. Located on the Sunset Strip within the Mondrian Los Angeles, Casa Madera uses neutral tones, DJ performances and a bohemian aesthetic to curate an upbeat setting straight out of Tulum. Whether you’re visiting for brunch or dinner, the creative cocktails stand out thanks to innovative ingredients and grandiose presentations. Even the Noble Margarita is far from standard, featuring a combo of tequila, a French aperitif, spicy zhoug, lime and agave. The Emerald Tide is a savory, clarified cocktail made with mezcal, avocado, tomatillos, herbs and peppers, while the passion fruit-forward Jungle Nectar boasts a bright orange hue before being topped with a matching floral garnish.
LA Cha Cha Chá
- 812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Looking for your new favorite rooftop restaurant? LA Cha Cha Chá brings the flavors of Mexico City to Downtown L.A. The menu puts a modern twist on traditional tacos, but the margaritas are what truly shine. The Jamaica Margarita is made with a hibiscus-infused mezcal, giving it a deep magenta color that is just as beautiful as it is delicious. If you prefer something with some heat, order the Spicy Pineapple Margarita, which is garnished with a tajin rim and fresh lime. The Mezcalita is another local favorite; it has a beautiful pink hue thanks to the use of pitaya (or dragon fruit). Though LA Cha Cha Chá is currently undergoing renovations, it is still running a limited service on Thursdays and Sundays—margaritas included.
Bar Flores
- 1542 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Bar Flores is a cozy, cantina-esque cocktail bar in the heart of Echo Park, with a lively yet cozy patio in the back. The signature libation is the Flores Margarita, which can be made with either tequila or mezcal before being garnished with a hibiscus salt rim that is both sweet and savory. For $9 margaritas and live music, be sure to visit Bar Flores on Wednesdays for a lengthy happy hour from 4 p.m. to 12 a.m. If you’re visiting with a big group, splurge on a pitcher while catching some sun on the bougainvillea-covered patio.
Madre
- Multiple Locations
When it comes to mezcal and mole, Madre is the best of the best. Created by Ivan Vasquez, Madre has become one of the most beloved Oaxacan restaurants in L.A., and now has three locations in West Hollywood, Torrance and Culver City. Considering Madre is home to the largest collection of mezcal in the country, boasting more than 400 bottles, the smoky margaritas are a must-try. Made with house chili liqueur, Madre’s Mezcal Margarita has a balanced kick. If you prefer tequila over mezcal, the basic margarita can be enhanced with seasonal fruit or Grand Marnier for a sweet finish. Pair your margarita with some of Madre’s famous Mole Negro and enjoy a true taste of Oaxaca.
Gracias Madre
- 8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Located on Melrose Avenue in the heart of WeHo, Gracias Madre is a celebrity hotspot that is 100 percent plant-based. The weekend brunch is a major hit; however, instead of ordering bottomless mimosas, we recommend opting for a pitcher of the Purista Margarita. The $85 pitcher serves up to six guests and can be made spicy or classic. If you’re ordering by the glass, splurge on a top-shelf for the ultimate supper. When it comes to food, start off with the cashew queso fundido before indulging in the jackfruit carnitas tacos or chilaquiles.