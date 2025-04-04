Where to Find the Best Margaritas in L.A.

Tangy, bright and refreshing, the margarita is a classic cocktail that is said to have been invented in Rosarito Beach, Mexico. Traditionally made from a simple combination of fresh lime juice, tequila and triple sec, margaritas are the quintessential summer sipper. Though tequila is the standard spirit when it comes to a classic margarita, mezcal offers a more complex flavor and depth that is worth exploring. Between the fantastic modern Mexican cuisine concepts and the plethora of creative mixologists, it’s no surprise that Los Angeles is home to some top-notch margaritas, with several restaurants and bars having put their signature twist on this timeless tipple.

At the same time, historic and comforting Mexican restaurants like Casa Vega and El Coyote keep things classic, ensuring you can embrace nostalgia with a salt-rimmed frozen margarita alongside chips and house-made salsa. However, if you’re looking to up the ante with vibrant fruit flavors, unique garnishes or clarified textures, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for a poolside eatery complete with tacos and ceviche or want to experience one of the country’s 50 Best Bars in the heart of Los Feliz, follow our list of where to get the best margaritas in L.A.