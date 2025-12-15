5 Matcha Pop-Ups That Are Actually Worth the Trip
These five pop-ups focus on serious matcha, thoughtful menus and experiences worth driving a little out of the way.Read More
Once a niche order at specialty cafes, matcha is now firmly in the mainstream—and demand for the drink is showing no signs of slowing down. Along with permanent storefronts, pop-up cafes with extensive matcha menus have been opening up all across the U.S., from Georgia to New York. These pop-ups offer a different experience compared to a typical coffee shop, with small matcha businesses collaborating with brick-and-mortar brands to host temporary storefronts, everywhere from Solidcore studios to new clothing boutiques.
These pop-ups craft inventive matcha drinks, experimenting with different bases such as lemonade or tonic water, with menu items ranging from an orange tonic matcha to a baklava latte, all made with premium matcha. They’re able to move from place to place to reach new people, and the most dedicated fans of certain matcha brands are willing to go out of their way to visit each new location in their city. Some of these small businesses, such as New York-based Matcha Snobs, even sell their consistently sold-out Toasty Yame Matcha online, for those who want to make matcha at home—and are confident they can craft it properly.
The origins of matcha, a finely ground powder of green tea that is mixed into a drink, can be traced back to the Tang Dynasty in China, in the 7th to 10th centuries. It was eventually introduced to Japan in the 12th century by a Japanese Buddhist monk, and the practice of making matcha gained popularity abroad.
Fast-forward to the present day, and matcha really started to gain traction in the Western world in the 2010s. In the U.S., it skyrocketed into the mainstream sphere with the rise of the era’s wellness movement. Social media personalities and influencers gushed over its health benefits (some proven, some not) and shared photos of the most Instagrammable matcha drinks and the most aesthetic cafes. Matcha pop-ups took flight with aspiring entrepreneurs—some of whom emerged as success stories; others, not so much—who wanted to get in on the matcha craze and start their own cafes without the extra costs of owning a storefront. These pop-ups appealed not only to matcha purists but also to those looking for innovative latte flavors and Instagram-worthy presentations. This trend has continued, with even more pop-ups showing up around the country.
These pop-ups aren’t gimmicks—at least, not all of them. We've done the hard work and found the ones that emphasize quality, along with unique strategies—and yes, that includes some good marketing. We’ve rounded up five of the best matcha pop-ups for all the matcha lovers based on their attention to making every drink visually pleasing, and still keeping the quality while making it. For example, Enso Matcha, based in Texas, sources its matcha exclusively from Japan’s renowned matcha-growing regions, known for their centuries-old cultivation expertise. Rather than marketing their matcha with unregulated labels like “ceremonial,” these five pop-ups stand out for their attention to detail—from sourcing premium matcha, using organic ingredients in every cup, all while keeping your drink photogenic enough for your Instagram feed. Small businesses, including Sml Wrld Matcha, also pay attention to added ingredients, using only organic non-dairy alternatives to milk. Whether you’re looking for the highest quality matcha or a fun social event to go with your matcha latte, these matcha pop-ups are worth seeking out if you're in the mood for a road trip. Below, check out five matcha pop-ups worth the trip.
The 5 Most Exciting Matcha Pop-Ups Right Now
Sml Wrld Matcha
- Michigan
Currently tucked away inside Shinola in Ann Arbor, Sml Wrld Matcha is a little haven largely devoted to matcha, with a few coffee options for good measure. The brand debuted in 2023, but found its stride after popping up at workout studios around Ann Arbor and Detroit. Everything offered here is fully organic and non-dairy, with matcha options ranging from French toast to banana pudding. If you stop by around a holiday, they might even have a themed drink—previous specials include an exclusive Earth Day drink. At Shinola, you’ll find three core flavors (salted maple, vanilla and original), but if you’re searching for their more unique options, keep an eye out for their next pop-up, expected to debut in the coming weeks alongside their current space in Shinola.
Shogun Matcha
- Atlanta, GA
Since its launch in March 2025, Shogun Matcha has flourished, recently earning the title of Best of Georgia in the tea category from the Georgia Business Journal. The brand, which often pops up at local farmers' markets, sources its premium matcha directly from Uji, Japan. This premium matcha can be found in their drinks, or you can order it online to create your own beverages. Their menu shifts with every pop-up, so keep an eye out if you want to catch a specific flavored drink. Previous options include an organic lychee matcha and an Earl Grey matcha. Next on the calendar, Shogun Matcha is popping up at Poke House in Buckhead on December 13 and 20. Beyond the regular offerings, they also host invite-only “Matcha and Move” private parties with matcha, music and more. To attend, subscribe to their email list to try to secure a ticket to the next event.
Enso Matcha
- Houston, TX
In Houston, Enso Matcha has carved out a niche with its focus on high-quality matcha blends, offering two core options: Seion matcha and Uji Homare matcha. The brand moves around the city through longer pop-ups, bringing its menu of inventive drinks—from a bright orange-and-tonic matcha to a nostalgic Fruity Pebbles version—to new neighborhoods with each stop. Through the end of December, you can find Enso Matcha inside Norigami, a sushi and cocktail bar, where its bold flavors and rotating specials pair with the space’s lively atmosphere. If you can’t make it out to their pop-up, they also sell both types of matcha online for you to experiment with at home.
HerCafe Matcha
- Kansas City, MO
In Kansas City, HerCafe has become a go-to for matcha lovers, popping up at weddings, special events and community gatherings all over the city. The menu showcases the brand’s creative range, with flavors like baklava, date cardamom and peach cobbler, along with hojicha drinks and bright lemonades for those looking to switch things up. Seasonal menus, especially in the fall, draw particularly big crowds, with some of their pop-ups seeing lines out the door. Whether it is a one-day event or a requested celebration, HerCafe has a distinct, flavor-forward approach to matcha, drawing a steady crowd regardless of the location.
Matcha Snobs
- New York City, NY
New York City’s Matcha Snobs takes a stripped-down approach to matcha, using only pure ground leaves sourced from Yame, Fukuoka, without any added sugar. They sell their premium and original matcha online and at their pop-ups. It sells out fast, so scoop it up if you find it in stock online. There’s usually a waitlist, driven by matcha lovers who love the brand and share the belief that “ceremonial grade” doesn’t mean much compared to the actual quality of the matcha. After selling their matcha online since last March, they started operating pop-ups in late June. Similar to other matcha pop-ups, the drink list is playful, with flavors like blueberry matcha and a coconut matcha cloud made with a coconut water base.