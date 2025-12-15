5 Matcha Pop-Ups That Are Actually Worth the Trip

Once a niche order at specialty cafes, matcha is now firmly in the mainstream—and demand for the drink is showing no signs of slowing down. Along with permanent storefronts, pop-up cafes with extensive matcha menus have been opening up all across the U.S., from Georgia to New York. These pop-ups offer a different experience compared to a typical coffee shop, with small matcha businesses collaborating with brick-and-mortar brands to host temporary storefronts, everywhere from Solidcore studios to new clothing boutiques.

These pop-ups craft inventive matcha drinks, experimenting with different bases such as lemonade or tonic water, with menu items ranging from an orange tonic matcha to a baklava latte, all made with premium matcha. They’re able to move from place to place to reach new people, and the most dedicated fans of certain matcha brands are willing to go out of their way to visit each new location in their city. Some of these small businesses, such as New York-based Matcha Snobs, even sell their consistently sold-out Toasty Yame Matcha online, for those who want to make matcha at home—and are confident they can craft it properly.

The origins of matcha, a finely ground powder of green tea that is mixed into a drink, can be traced back to the Tang Dynasty in China, in the 7th to 10th centuries. It was eventually introduced to Japan in the 12th century by a Japanese Buddhist monk, and the practice of making matcha gained popularity abroad.

Fast-forward to the present day, and matcha really started to gain traction in the Western world in the 2010s. In the U.S., it skyrocketed into the mainstream sphere with the rise of the era’s wellness movement. Social media personalities and influencers gushed over its health benefits (some proven, some not) and shared photos of the most Instagrammable matcha drinks and the most aesthetic cafes. Matcha pop-ups took flight with aspiring entrepreneurs—some of whom emerged as success stories; others, not so much—who wanted to get in on the matcha craze and start their own cafes without the extra costs of owning a storefront. These pop-ups appealed not only to matcha purists but also to those looking for innovative latte flavors and Instagram-worthy presentations. This trend has continued, with even more pop-ups showing up around the country.

These pop-ups aren’t gimmicks—at least, not all of them. We've done the hard work and found the ones that emphasize quality, along with unique strategies—and yes, that includes some good marketing. We’ve rounded up five of the best matcha pop-ups for all the matcha lovers based on their attention to making every drink visually pleasing, and still keeping the quality while making it. For example, Enso Matcha, based in Texas, sources its matcha exclusively from Japan’s renowned matcha-growing regions, known for their centuries-old cultivation expertise. Rather than marketing their matcha with unregulated labels like “ceremonial,” these five pop-ups stand out for their attention to detail—from sourcing premium matcha, using organic ingredients in every cup, all while keeping your drink photogenic enough for your Instagram feed. Small businesses, including Sml Wrld Matcha, also pay attention to added ingredients, using only organic non-dairy alternatives to milk. Whether you’re looking for the highest quality matcha or a fun social event to go with your matcha latte, these matcha pop-ups are worth seeking out if you're in the mood for a road trip. Below, check out five matcha pop-ups worth the trip.