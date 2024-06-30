A Guide to L.A.’s Best Private Members-Only Clubs

Given its star and socialite-studded population, it’s no surprise to learn that Los Angeles loves exclusivity. From impossible reservations at the city’s hottest restaurants to high-end lounges and clubs with tight-lipped guest lists, you’ll find plenty of red tape throughout this glamorous Southern California locale. While country clubs have always provided a classic space for elite residents to gather, more modern members-only clubs have risen in popularity as of late, catering to a younger crowd looking to find a second home amongst like-minded peers.

In addition to rooftop pools, premium fitness centers and design-forward co-working spaces, many of these exclusive clubs also host wine tastings, workshops and collaborative events to foster a sense of community amongst members. Some of these private social clubs even have on-site restaurants that are closed to the public, ensuring optimal privacy for those hoping to maintain a low profile. Though classic private clubs like Soho House have cornered the market for years, options are continuing to expand, with the upcoming 28,000-square-foot Gravitas club set to open in Beverly Hills later on in 2024. Whether you’re looking to elevate your wellness routine or expand your social network in style, these are the most luxurious members-only clubs in L.A.