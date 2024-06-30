A Guide to L.A.’s Best Private Members-Only Clubs
Given its star and socialite-studded population, it’s no surprise to learn that Los Angeles loves exclusivity. From impossible reservations at the city’s hottest restaurants to high-end lounges and clubs with tight-lipped guest lists, you’ll find plenty of red tape throughout this glamorous Southern California locale. While country clubs have always provided a classic space for elite residents to gather, more modern members-only clubs have risen in popularity as of late, catering to a younger crowd looking to find a second home amongst like-minded peers.
In addition to rooftop pools, premium fitness centers and design-forward co-working spaces, many of these exclusive clubs also host wine tastings, workshops and collaborative events to foster a sense of community amongst members. Some of these private social clubs even have on-site restaurants that are closed to the public, ensuring optimal privacy for those hoping to maintain a low profile. Though classic private clubs like Soho House have cornered the market for years, options are continuing to expand, with the upcoming 28,000-square-foot Gravitas club set to open in Beverly Hills later on in 2024. Whether you’re looking to elevate your wellness routine or expand your social network in style, these are the most luxurious members-only clubs in L.A.
The Best Private Members Clubs in Los Angeles, California
The Aster
- 1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Located in Hollywood, The Aster Members Club effortlessly blends work and play for members willing to shell out $3,600 a year. Aspiring members must first fill out an application and send in photos and a short bio, but if they are accepted, they gain access to stylish workspaces, a 36-seat movie theater, a professional recording studio and more. Along with social event spaces, there is also a 24-hour gym where you can break a sweat before taking a dip in the boutique-style pool. The Aster’s signature rooftop restaurant, Lemon Grove, is open to the public, but it’s the perfect place for members to kick back with a refreshing spritz after a long day of utilizing the chic co-working lounges. You’ll also want to order the famous lemon pasta which is delightfully creamy and zesty, but do your best to save room for a scoop of seasonal gelato for dessert.
Soho House West Hollywood
- 9200 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Though there are a few different Soho House locations across Los Angeles, Soho House West Hollywood (the first West Coast outpost of the London-based club) is by far the most glamorous of these private social organizations. Enjoy lounging in the rooftop garden while sipping a signature house tonic or kick back in one of the plush, red velvet cushions in the 50-seat screening room. While The Club restaurant is exclusive to members, you can dine with outside guests—don’t forget to treat them to the truffle pizza for a decadent surprise. In standard Soho fashion, membership is accepted at the discretion of the club, and knowing at least two members is required. If you’re under 27, quarterly dues start at around $340, but if you want access to multiple Soho House locations, you’re looking at a minimum of $2,650 a year in membership fees.
Little Beach House Malibu
- 22716 Pacific Coast Hwy, Malibu, CA 90265
Despite being a part of the Soho House family, Little Beach House Malibu offers a more exclusive and intimate beachside oasis. Even those with memberships that grant them access to all Soho locations have to pay extra for Malibu Plus, which starts at around $1,000 for those under 27. The impeccably designed clubhouse is recognized by its chic and beachy gallery wall, but nothing beats the panoramic ocean views that can be seen from virtually every angle of the space. The Little Beach House Malibu has mastered the art of indoor/outdoor living—something that this affluent beach town is known for, and it shares a parking lot with Nobu, meaning you’ll probably be brushing elbows with Malibu’s most famous residents. Indulge an Aegean-focused menu with wood-fired meats while listening to the waves crash during a game of Scrabble.
The Jonathan Club
- 850 Palisades Beach Rd, Santa Monica, CA 90403
- 545 S Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90071
Having been around for more than 100 years, the Jonathan Club is an OG members-only organization that promotes creative collaboration at a beach club in Santa Monica and an urban oasis in Downtown L.A. Both locations cater to different preferences, but a killer view at both clubhouses is guaranteed. While you can take in the Pacific Ocean at sunset from the Santa Monica location, the L.A. skyline shines in DTLA, and you’ll also find a 2,800-square-foot garden that produces fruits and veggies used across the club’s restaurants. Though you’ll be treated to classic club amenities like premium workout facilities, stylish office spaces, taprooms and even a barbershop, The Jonathan Club also encourages socializing by hosting a myriad of interactive workshops and events.
San Vicente Bungalows
- 845 N San Vicente Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
The San Vicente Bungalows was born in 2019 following a six-year-long, $50 million renovation process. Created by Jeff Klein, the San Vicente Bungalows take privacy seriously, following a strict “no photos” policy on the property. The pink and green color scheme can be found through the outdoor gardens, pool area and indoor dining room spaces, creating a tropical atmosphere complemented by trickling fountains and lush greenery throughout. While members are constantly stopping by for dinner, drinks or to work in the gardens, there are also nine guest rooms that they can rent for overnight staycations. If you make it through the membership committee’s application process, annual dues for the California club start at $4,200 following a $1,800 initiation fee. The club is also expected to expand with a New York location later in 2024.
Remedy Place
- 8305 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Known as the world's first social wellness club, Remedy Place was founded by Dr. Jonathan Leary to make holistic practices and alternative medicines more accessible and community-driven. All-access membership costs $2,000 per month, but the benefits far exceed the costs. From cryotherapy to hyperbaric oxygen chambers, Remedy Place has everything you can imagine from the world of wellness. You can also sign up for practitioner visits, functional medicine consultations, ice bath sessions and breathwork classes. Though referrals are not required to get off the waiting list, they certainly help your case when trying to solidify a membership at this exclusive and small club.
Heimat
- 960 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Since opening in the summer of 2022, Heimat has become a haven for fitness-focused locals in Hollywood. The club spans 75,000 square feet across five modern, design-forward floors, giving guests access to state-of-the-art equipment ranging from reformer machines to circuit trainers. If you prefer group activities, there are tons of fitness classes to choose from, with hot yoga, cycling, barre, boxing and dance cardio being just a few. Though Heimat markets itself as a fitness club, you’ll also find warm workspaces, a rooftop pool and a renowned restaurant. Created by celebrity chef Michael Mina, Mother Tongue specializes in farm-fresh and locally sourced cuisine across a Mediterranean-inspired menu.