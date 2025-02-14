The Kendrick Lamar Effect: Main Stage Denim You Can Actually Pull Off

Inside menswear’s most exciting denim renaissance, from high-fashion statements to elevated classics.

By Paul Jebara
Kendrick Lamar on stage in flare jeans at the 2025 Superbowl halftime show

There's something poetic about Kendrick Lamar choosing this particular moment to resurrect the flared jean. While Drake stewed and the Chiefs fumbled, there he was—all $1,200 worth of Celine bootcut denim billowing across the Superdome stage, a fashionable “F-U” to a decade of skinny jean fits and shapeless streetwear.

Denim's journey from Levi Strauss's riveted workpants to today's designer statements reads like fashion's fever dream. We survived the bell-bottom revolution, weathered the JNCO storm, lived through acid wash and watched the Canadian tuxedo cycle from ironic to iconic and back again. Now in 2025, we've emerged into something we’re even missing in our government: a true (denim) democracy.

This is what makes the current moment fascinating. A tech CEO can rock raw Japanese selvedge in a board meeting while construction workers swear by their Wranglers and art directors experiment with pleated Wooyoungmi. The old rules about what constitutes "proper" denim have evaporated. What matters now is intention—understanding how different cuts serve different purposes and knowing which silhouette speaks to your personal style.

The right pair of men’s jeans isn't about price tags or designer labels. It's about finding that sweet spot where comfort meets intention, where personal style meets practicality. Good denim, like good whiskey, improves with age. It develops character, tells stories and maps the contours of your life in fades and creases. After all, if Kendrick taught us anything on Super Bowl Sunday night, it's that sometimes, the best statement is the one you wear.

Whether you're considering art-house takes on workwear or utilitarian streetwear takeovers, today's denim landscape offers unprecedented choice. The only real mistake? Playing it too safe.

The Best Men’s Jeans: How to Find the Perfect Pair

Wooyoungmi Wide Folding Jeans

Woo Youngmi, Korea's first luxury menswear designer, brings architectural sensibility to denim. Here, Japanese fabric gains sculptural presence through precise pleating and outseam tucks, cut in a wide-leg silhouette to demonstrate her signature blend of traditional tailoring and contemporary edge with these light-wash, non-stretch jeans.

$645, shop now

Wooyoungmi Wooyoungmi

Acne Studios Wide-Leg Distressed Jeans

These Swedish-designed blue jeans master the art of calculated slouch. The heavy-weight denim features an expertly aged wash and considered distressing, while the wide leg cut hits the perfect balance between skate culture and Scandinavian minimalism. The cropped length of these baggy jeans works especially well with chunky boots or sculptural sneakers.

$700, shop now

Acne Studios Acne Studios

OrSlow Model 66 1966 Denim

OrSlow's Japanese craftsmanship shines through premium selvedge denim and oxidized copper rivets. The roomier top block and higher rise mirror vintage Levi's 505s, while one-wash treatment means no brutal break-in period. These handle the office-to-weekend transition with ease.

$260, shop now

orSlow Totem Brand Co.

Marni Bleached Coated Organic Denim Jeans

Italian organic cotton denim meets avant-garde design with Marni's distinctive bleached coating. The relaxed mid-rise and wide leg create modern proportions, while the subtle red branding adds just enough designer DNA. These jeans turn heads without spraining them, befitting creative types who treat their wardrobe like an art collection.

$675, shop now

Marni Marni

Saint Laurent Straight-Leg Jeans

Looking for classic rock 'n' roll attitude in denim form? The deep indigo wash and precise fading on this pair of jeans create that coveted "vintage but new" look. Moderate rise, non-stretch denim and slim-straight fit—these nail the age-old Saint Laurent Paris silhouette without feeling chi-chi.

$1,050, shop now

Saint Laurent Saint Laurent

Fear of God Tapered Jeans

Jerry Lorenzo's Los Angeles label redefines American luxury through precise proportions. Italian denim flows from a relaxed top block to an elegant taper, for more of a slim-fit jean without tipping over into skinny denim. The higher rise pairs naturally with oversized shirting, while the cropped length showcases footwear. Premium stonewashing adds immediate character.

$695, shop now

Fear of God Fear of God

Our Legacy Third Cut Denim

Jockum Hallin and Christopher Nying's Stockholm-based brand brings Scandi minimalism to denim. Turkish vintage-stain-washed fabric receives hand-bleach treatment for instant character. Wide thigh tapers gently below the knee. A relaxed fit, YKK hardware and copper rivets provide substance without flash.

$405, shop now

Our Legacy

T7C Seven Continents Cinch Jean in Yokohama Raw

These selvedge jeans are for serious denim heads only. This Japanese denim comes alive through strategic pleating at the waist, creating an effortless drape that feels both luxurious and lived-in. Thanks to thoughtful tailoring and raw denim, the oversized fit never ventures into sloppy territory.

$495, shop now

T7C The Seven Continents T7C The Seven Continents

The Real McCoy's Lot. 005

Hitoshi Tsujimoto's painstaking reproduction of 1906-era denim employs 12.5 oz natural indigo right-twill. Combining 5.8 count warp with 10 count weft yarns creates period-accurate irregular texture. Made in Japan using the country's oldest spinning machine and vintage shuttle looms, the riveted cinch back with double prong recalls workwear uniforms of yesteryear.

$510, shop now

The Real McCoy's The Real McCoy's

Drake's Indigo Rinse Japanese Selvedge Five-Pocket Jeans

Founder Michael Hill translates British tailoring heritage into Japanese denim. High-quality Okayama selvedge at 14.2 oz meets natural indigo dye and shuttle-loom construction. The higher rise, dark wash and relaxed-to-tapered fit bridge formal and casual worlds. Slanted pockets add subtle sartorial detail.

$450, shop now

Drake's Drake's

Loewe Straight-Leg Logo-Embroidered Distressed Jeans

Jonathan Anderson, creative director since 2013, translates Loewe's Spanish luxury heritage into high-end denim form. Japanese selvedge gets the high-fashion treatment with strategic distressing and subtle anagram embroidery. The high rise and relaxed thigh flow into a classic straight fit jean.

$1,150, shop now

Loewe

Kapital Century Denim Monkey Cisco Jeans - No. 1.2.3-S

Kiro Hirata's legendary Japanese denim brand applies three distinct indigo dyes (American, Japanese, Natural) across innovative sashiko weaving. Each pair passes through a single proprietary loom in their Kojima workshop. The higher rise and fuller seat update their classic Cisco original fit for modern proportions.

$764, shop now

Kapital Kapital

Dries Van Noten Pleated Jeans

The Antwerp Six veteran uses his signature tailoring expertise to produce sharp pleats, elevating standard five-pockets into architectural statements. A high rise and wide leg create a dramatic drape while maintaining wearability, bridging the evermore fluid gap between runway and reality.

$495, shop now

Dries Van Noten Dries Van Noten

Carhartt WIP Landon Jeans

Work In Progress, Carhartt's European division, reinterprets Detroit heritage through a streetwear lens. Stone-washing adds immediate character to heavyweight denim. Wide-leg cut updates the classic silhouette while maintaining durability. Subtle logo appliqué nods to the brand's workwear roots.

$130, shop now

Carhartt WIP Carhartt WIP

