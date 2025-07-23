The Least Embarrassing Sandals a Man Can Wear This Summer

Men’s summer footwear walks a fine line between breathable and deeply regrettable. Warm weather all but demands open toes, but too often, that translates to orthopedic trail sandals, budget flip-flops with divorce energy, or leathery thongs that haven’t aged well since their last pool party in 2004. The mission isn't just keeping cool—it’s surviving July without looking like you lost a bet.

Yes, men's flip-flops are officially back—Gerald Ortiz said so in GQ—and you’ll spot more exposed feet on city sidewalks than ever. But not all of us are ready to raw-dog the pavement in rubber. Enter the elevated sandal: structured, subtle and non-embarrassing. The kind of men's shoe that plays well with café tables, linen pants and a little self-respect.

And make no mistake: this is a functional pivot. When the heat hits, the last thing you want is to show up to dinner looking like you swam there. Linen and leather—done right—do the heavy lifting. A drawstring waist that actually flatters. A sole that reads “investment” instead of “airport kiosk.” A buckle you don’t want to hide under the table.

This summer’s lineup includes everything from luxe Grecian riffs to utility-minded flexes that won’t flinch at a cobblestone. Think: footwear that clears the front desk and still looks good under a café chair. Whether you're packing for Paros or just braving a downtown sidewalk café, your toes deserve better. At the very least, they deserve plausible deniability.