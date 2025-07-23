The Least Embarrassing Sandals a Man Can Wear This Summer
Ditch the dad energy and dodge the fashion victim trap—these sandals toe the line between breathable and respectable.Read More
Men’s summer footwear walks a fine line between breathable and deeply regrettable. Warm weather all but demands open toes, but too often, that translates to orthopedic trail sandals, budget flip-flops with divorce energy, or leathery thongs that haven’t aged well since their last pool party in 2004. The mission isn't just keeping cool—it’s surviving July without looking like you lost a bet.
Yes, men's flip-flops are officially back—Gerald Ortiz said so in GQ—and you’ll spot more exposed feet on city sidewalks than ever. But not all of us are ready to raw-dog the pavement in rubber. Enter the elevated sandal: structured, subtle and non-embarrassing. The kind of men's shoe that plays well with café tables, linen pants and a little self-respect.
And make no mistake: this is a functional pivot. When the heat hits, the last thing you want is to show up to dinner looking like you swam there. Linen and leather—done right—do the heavy lifting. A drawstring waist that actually flatters. A sole that reads “investment” instead of “airport kiosk.” A buckle you don’t want to hide under the table.
This summer’s lineup includes everything from luxe Grecian riffs to utility-minded flexes that won’t flinch at a cobblestone. Think: footwear that clears the front desk and still looks good under a café chair. Whether you're packing for Paros or just braving a downtown sidewalk café, your toes deserve better. At the very least, they deserve plausible deniability.
The Best Men’s Sandals for Summer
Havaianas Men's Top Flip-Flops
Let’s just get it out of the way: this is the year Havaianas finally became cool again. The once-ubiquitous durable Brazilian rubber flip-flop has been spotted on editors, stylists and enough downtown guys to declare it the shoe of the summer. Lightweight, unpretentious and built to take a beating, it’s the rare sub-$25 item that looks better with scuffs. The rubber sole is comfy, slip- and water-resistant. Get them in black or sand and wear them with white linen pants or nylon shorts—not cargoes. Bonus points if you’re near a body of water.
Dolce & Gabbana Woven Goatskin Espadrilles
These aren’t your resort rental slides. Woven goatskin uppers meet rope-lined soles in a design that whispers Mediterranean grandeur—not cruise-ship kitsch. Inspired by the Parco dei Principi in Sorrento, they exude vintage Italian elegance, like a 1960s postcard come to life. Slip into these with a linen shirt and suddenly you’re sitting poolside asking for two espressos, not sunscreen.
Ancient Greek Sandals Solon
The Solon is what happens when a humble thong sandal graduates from the beach to the backstreets of Hydra. Handmade with a squared-off toe and sturdy AGS leather sole, they avoid the flip-flop trap by offering structure without stiffness—“thinking man’s beachwear” with enough polish to pass a gallery opening.
Birkenstock 1774 x Maharishi Mogami Terra Tech Sandals
Consider these the tactical pair of sandals for guys who still remember their gorpcore era. Maharishi retools the Birkenstock 1774 line with MIL-spec flair instead of the expected Arizona silhouette—think quick-release buckles, suede-meets-nylon webbing and lug soles made for both trailheads and Tribeca sidewalks. Despite the survivalist aesthetic, they’re surprisingly lightweight and city-friendly, with cushioning and arch support. If your wardrobe veers utilitarian, this is your summer anchor.
Loro Piana Pilat Plain Walk Sandal
This is what happens when you give a Roman cobbler a six-figure materials budget. Crafted from high-quality Dutch calfskin with a transparent finish and hand-cut wide straps, these are versatile sandals masquerading as heirlooms. The function-focused padded insole and ultra-light sole mean they’re actually wearable, not just aspirational. Best paired with a pressed camp-collar shirt and quiet confidence. Not recommended for beach volleyball.
Bottega Veneta Wave Intrecciato Leather Men's Slide Sandals
Bottega’s signature woven leather gets a minimalist remix here, ditching the chunky fashion-sandal vibe for something sleeker and more sculptural. The “Wave” silhouette walks the line between art object and beach sandal—with a supple napa leather band that flexes just enough to feel easy, not flimsy. They're quiet luxury for the guy who’s retired his logos, but still wants to be clocked.
Zegna Suede Espadrille Sandals
Espadrilles often teeter into dad-on-the-Riviera territory, but Zegna reins these slip-ons in with clean lines and tonal suede that looks more Milan showroom than beach boardwalk. The rope midsole is still there, but paired with a rubber outsole that says: I walk places. These are made for the guy who reads the Financial Times (or—Observer) and actually packs a shoe bag.
Loewe x Paula’s Ibiza Leather Slides
Loewe’s Balearic-era collab is the rare beach-adjacent product that doesn’t scream “DJ residency.” The logo is there, but debossed into rich leather like a half-remembered tattoo, and the footbed molds over time like a bespoke glove. Think Ibiza morning-after energy—less foam party, more café con leche and a linen overshirt.
John Lobb Seaford Cutout Suede Sandals
If your idea of a summer sandal leans more Savile Row than surf shop, John Lobb has you covered—velcro included. The Seaford reads like a monk strap reimagined for a Greek island sabbatical: thick suede crossbands, precise cutouts for airflow and soles built for traction, not just aesthetics. They’re built to survive cobblestones, rooftop bars and the occasional wrong turn on a wine trail.
Castañer Ken Leather Sandals
Castañer’s Ken sandals toe the line (literally) between laid-back and literate—like the guy who shows up to dinner late because he was finishing a novel on the beach. Made in Spain with the same techniques the brand’s been refining since the 1920s, the leather upper softens with wear, while the jute sole keeps things grounded.
Saint Laurent Ios Smooth Leather Slides
Consider these the Rolls-Royce of poolside footwear. The Ios slide doubles down on polish with thick leather bands, an engraved metal buckle and just enough logo to signal without shouting. They’re minimalist, but not shy—made for the guy who orders Negronis in full sentences and doesn’t flinch at a dress code that says “smart casual.” An adjustable strap ensures more comfort. Wear with cuffed linen trousers or very expensive swim trunks.
Grenson Quincy Sandals
For guys who want their summer shoes to come with a little pedigree. Grenson’s Quincy leans into fisherman DNA, but skips the sock-and-sandal cliché. Hand-painted calf leather, interlocking straps and a stitched leather sole give it a polished finish, while the classic 401 last keeps the silhouette slim. If your style leans “Bistro Dad in the Med,” these check every box.