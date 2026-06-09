Summer Shoes for Men Who’ve Moved Past the Tired White Sneaker
From suede loafers and woven mules to espadrilles and low-profile racers, these are the warm-weather shoes with enough texture, ease and personality to make white sneakers feel like a cop-out.Read More
There's a moment, usually mid-June, when a man looks down at his feet and finds the same shoe he found last summer, and the summer before that. White leather, low top, scuffed at the toe, bought in a hurry because it went with everything and offended no one. We all own a version of the white sneaker; that's the small shame of it. It's the sartorial equivalent of answering, "I'm easy, whatever you want" when someone asks where you'd like to eat—agreeable to a fault, and forgotten by the time the check lands. The white sneaker made sense in 2019. Now, it's the khaki cargo short of footwear: technically functional, spiritually exhausted, worn by 30 million men who've all silently agreed not to bring it up. No sandals on this list, before anyone asks. Consider these the alternative for the man who finds the slide too easy and the white sneaker too tired.
The story across the spring collections and the collab drops is texture: suede gone soft as a worn baseball glove, raffia and jute braided by hand in La Rioja, calfskin pressed into the basketweave Bottega has spent 60 years perfecting, pony hair in colors that have no business on a shoe and look terrific anyway. The smooth white surface that flattened every summer into the same blank shrug has given way to shoes you can read with your fingers. The sneaker world has moved on, too—Grace Wales Bonner retired the Samba long enough to design something new, Jacquemus keeps mining Nike's 1972 origin story, and the low-profile suede racer is what men now reach for instead of the court shoe. Here is a capsule of 18 shoes—loafers, woven mules, espadrilles, an elevated boat shoe and the sneakers worth caring about.
Best Men's Shoes For Summer
- Sabah Palermo Baba
- Loewe Flex Suede Loafer
- Puma x Nahmias Speedcat
- Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede Loafer
- Hereu Sastre Suede Pull-On Loafer
- Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe SP
- Marni Fussbett Sabot
- Tod's Gommino Suede Driving Shoe
- Bottega Veneta Haddock Intrecciato Leather Loafer
- Castañer Pablo Canvas Espadrilles
- Gucci Horsebit-Embellished Webbing-Trimmed Suede Loafers
- Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Made in USA 1300
- Baudoin & Lange Sagan Classic Tassel Loafers
- The Row Canal Leather Slip-On, Black
- Brunello Cucinelli Woven Suede Penny Loafer
- Drake's Henri Summer Suede Loafers
- Wales Bonner x Adidas Karintha OG
- Paraboot Barth Boat Shoe
Sabah Palermo Baba
The woven outlier of the bunch, and a reminder that you don't need four figures to buy a shoe with a story. The upper is vegetable-tanned leather, hand-woven by artisans in Almanza, a northern Spanish town that has been making shoes since the early 1700s, then assembled into a backless Baba at Sabah's El Paso workshop. The open back makes it the pair you shuffle into for a dinner that started on someone's terrace and went long.
Loewe Flex Suede Loafer
The Flex is the loafer for the man who wants the look without the lunchtime regret—an anatomic toe box and an elasticated heel give it the give of a slipper while it still photographs like a proper shoe. Supple suede, a padded insole, the Loewe logo struck small at the topline, made in Italy. There's a collector's footnote too: this is among the last shoes from Jonathan Anderson's Loewe before he left for Dior, so the design language is about to become a period piece.
Puma x Nahmias Speedcat
The Speedcat is the low-profile sneaker of the year, the slim motorsport shape eating the chunky dad shoe's lunch, and Doni Nahmias' second Puma collaboration dresses it in lightly distressed premium suede with rope laces over that flat racing sole.
Loro Piana Summer Walk Suede Loafer
Sergio and Pier Luigi Loro Piana drew this in 2005 to cross a yacht's teak deck without scuffing it, which is why the sole is non-marking white rubber and the price clears most men's first cars. What you're paying for is range—linen suit to a coastal wedding one night, swim trunks and a cortado the next morning, correct in both.
Hereu Sastre Suede Pull-On Loafer
Barcelona's Hereu—"heir" in Catalan—is the name on every stylist's summer mood board, and the Sastre is its silhouette of the moment, split cleanly between loafer and espadrille.
Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe SP
Simon Porte Jacquemus' fourth Nike collaboration reaches back to 1972 and the hand-built Moon Shoe that Bill Bowerman pressed into a waffle iron—one of the originals took $437,500 at auction. It comes in three colorways, and the two safe ones—off-white and brown—have already gone to waitlist, which settles the question: take the pale pink, a Jacquemus-exclusive that's the better summer color, anyway.
Marni Fussbett Sabot
The Fussbett—a postwar German orthopedic footbed reborn in dyed pony hair—is the shoe that turned the men's mule from a dare into a category. Tyler, the Creator wears them; so does half of the guest list at any Frieze iteration. Lean into the color: yellow, fuchsia, deep green, paired with cropped trousers, so nobody mistakes what the outfit is about.
Tod's Gommino Suede Driving Shoe
The 133 rubber pebbles underfoot have been Tod's signature since 1986, and the Gommino is having its loudest moment since Princess Diana strode out of a gym in them, carried along by the "Love Story" prep revival. Built unlined and unstructured, it does not require a break-in period nor socks.
Bottega Veneta Haddock Intrecciato Leather Loafer
Intrecciato—Bottega's hand-woven leather—is the logo that refuses to be one, recognizable only to people who already know. The chunky rubber lug sole drags it into 2026 instead of 1996, grounding the weave so it sits right with tailored trousers or a bare ankle and shorts.
Castañer Pablo Canvas Espadrilles
Castañer has braided jute in La Rioja since 1927 and made the wedge Yves Saint Laurent sent down a runway in 1970, the moment the espadrille left the peasant's foot for the luxury canon. The Pablo is the unbothered original—canvas upper, braided natural jute, a thin rubber underlay so a city sidewalk doesn't shred them by August.
Gucci Horsebit-Embellished Webbing-Trimmed Suede Loafers
The horsebit is the only shoe in the permanent collection of the Metropolitan Museum of Art, and it's barely moved in seven decades—Coppola wore them directing The Godfather, A$AP Rocky still wears them to Basel. This version's trick is the collapsible heel: crush it flat, and the loafer becomes a mule.
Aimé Leon Dore x New Balance Made in USA 1300
Teddy Santis has been turning out ALD's New Balance collabs for half a decade, and each one is collector territory before it ships. The 1300 in navy hairy suede over breathable mesh is the grown-up of the SS26 run—leather-backed “N” logo, cushioned midsole, a golden-yellow heel pop, made in the USA.
Baudoin & Lange Sagan Classic Tassel Loafers
Allan Baudoin began hand-assembling these unlined Belgian-style loafers in London in 2016 and has since gathered a cult following among the men who can discuss welts for an hour. The shoe folds nearly flat and weighs almost nothing, the smartest thing to pack when you don't yet know how dressed up the trip will get.
The Row Canal Leather Slip-On, Black
The Olsens have shaped The Row's men's footwear into a tight canon, and the Canal is the dressy slipper-mule at its center—a deconstructed whole-cut in soft nappa, notched tongue, a raised stitch at the toe, and a velvety rubber sole that makes no sound.
Brunello Cucinelli Woven Suede Penny Loafer
Hand-woven suede basketweave, a penny slot kept where tradition wants it and a soft rubber sole—all of it Solomeo craftsmanship that doubles as Cucinelli's religion. This is the Aspen-in-July loafer, made for men who summer at altitude with good espresso.
Drake's Henri Summer Suede Loafers
Drake's has become the standard-bearer for relaxed tailoring, and the Henri is its warm-weather loafer—unlined Italian suede in a sand-warm tan, a moc-stitched apron toe, built light enough to forget you've got it on. This is the one for the wedding that spills onto a lawn, worn with rumpled linen trousers or, for the Drake's-set move, faded straight-leg jeans and a shell bomber.
Wales Bonner x Adidas Karintha OG
After five years reworking the Samba, the Japan and the Country into the most coveted sneakers alive, Grace Wales Bonner finally designed something wholly her own. The Karintha—named for the woman in Jean Toomer's 1923 novel Cane—is a flat, low-profile leather shoe in cream Wonder White with black stripes, a contrast brown T-toe, rope laces and gold-foil branding you have to lean in to catch.
Paraboot Barth Boat Shoe
The boat shoe earned its bad name. But after a decade of frat-house abuse, the Barth is the redemption. Paraboot has built it on the brand's Blake stitch since the late '60s, a hand-sewn construction lifted from Native American moccasins, and the supple, smooth leather on a natural gum sole bears no resemblance to the topsiders of your nightmares.