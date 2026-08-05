From High-Tech Specs to 1970s Acetate: 15 Pairs of Men’s Sunglasses for Every Level of Vanity
These are the best sunglasses worth putting on your face this summer, whether you’re seeking folding frames or a lens that dims on command.Read More
The face is having a bit of a hardware problem. Somewhere between the Ray-Ban that films your friends and the pair that darkens at the swipe of a temple, sunglasses stopped being simple eye protection and became a judgment call about how much machinery a man is willing to wear between lunch and sunset. The chasm is easy to spot. One camp has retreated into featherweight titanium, rimless lenses and frames that nearly vanish from view. The other has gone back to the thick, squared acetate of the 1970s, letting the eyewear do the heavy lifting in an otherwise ordinary outfit.
The real story is how much territory now lies between those poles. A pair can cost less than dinner or more than a month’s rent, and the irritating part is that either extreme can—kind of—make sense. The Ray-Ban Aviator has survived nearly a century because nobody has improved on the proportions. Cartier offers a frame whose exposed screws refer to a 1904 watch made for an aviator over Paris. Elsewhere, a Swedish label and a materials-science startup are contending that the future of eyewear lives in the lens, not the frame. Below, the full spread, from the folding heirloom pick you keep for decades to the electrochromic gadget you always forget to charge. Fifteen pairs, each worth the most visible real estate you own.
Best Men's Sunglasses
- Povek C1
- Cutler And Gross GR13 Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
- Ray-Ban Aviator Classic
- Persol 714SM Steve McQueen
- Oliver Peoples N.05 Gold Leaf
- Tom Ford Blue Block Rectangular Opticals with Clip On Sunglasses
- Randolph Engineering Aviator
- Vuarnet Legend 03 Originals
- Cartier Santos de Cartier
- Jacques Marie Mage Dealan
- Dior DiorBlackSuit
- Chimi Kai
- Saint Laurent SL 28
- Gentle Monster Gent KC6
- Garrett Leight Brooks
Povek C1
For riders and runners moving between open sun and tree cover, here’s a fun party trick: swipe the temple and the lens changes tint in under a second, no waiting on a cloud to pass. The electrochromic tech is the same dimming glass that luxury carmakers put in panoramic sunroofs, shrunk down and bolted to a sport frame. It’s also weather-resistant, charges by USB-C and promises up to 28 days of use.
Cutler And Gross GR13 Oval-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Most oval frames drift toward either art professor or aging rock star; the GR13 lands somewhere sharper, with a rippling brow and compact lenses drawn from founder Graham Cutler’s own archive. Cut from 8-millimeter acetate, the frame has real heft at the temples but stays deliberately narrow, which makes it especially good on smaller faces routinely bullied by oversized eyewear.
Ray-Ban Aviator Classic
Some designs get it right on the first try and then spend 90 years being copied. Drawn up for military pilots in 1937, the teardrop aviator is the pair you can hand to any man of any age and watch it simply work, no adjustment period required. Think of it as the white T-shirt of eyewear—except the white T-shirt never landed a plane.
Persol 714SM Steve McQueen
The genius of the 714 is that it folds flat and vanishes into a jacket pocket, which is a useful thing when you walk out of the bright and into a dark restaurant and refuse to be the man clutching his sunglasses through dinner. It takes 10 extra manufacturing steps to build that hinge, and Steve McQueen wore the thing in The Thomas Crown Affair, so you are paying for engineering and a ghost. Both are worth it.
Oliver Peoples N.05 Gold Leaf
Japanese artisans use the chinkin technique to set 23-karat gold-leaf powder into the acetate, forming a palm motif along the inside of the temple, where almost no one else will see it. The frame arrives in a Kyoto Nishijin textile case housed inside a lacquered presentation box, because a normal glasses case would apparently leave too much money unexplained.
Tom Ford Blue Block Rectangular Opticals with Clip On Sunglasses
Practicality rarely arrives this well-groomed. Here, Tom Ford gives the sober rectangular optical a second shift through a discreet magnetic sun clip, turning blue-light glasses into sunglasses without the indignity of carrying another frame. The polished acetate, metal T hardware and 53-millimeter proportions keep the mechanism from looking like a gadget-store accessory.
Randolph Engineering Aviator
Built to military spec in a small Massachusetts factory, this is the aviator for the man who wants the real thing rather than the reference to it. The bayonet temples were designed to slide under a flight helmet, the finish is 23-karat gold, and the whole pair ships in a day or two from the same town that has made them for the U.S. armed forces since the Carter administration. Buy it once, then hand it to your kid in 30 years.
Vuarnet Legend 03 Originals
French glacier eyewear with mineral glass lenses so good they were built for men squinting off the sides of mountains. It reached cult status when The Dude wore a pair through The Big Lebowski, which is to say it looks equally correct on an alpine guide and a man who has clearly given up on the day. The broad double bridge suits substantial faces and, unlike most cult-film wardrobes, remains entirely usable outside a costume party.
Cartier Santos de Cartier
The exposed screws along the frame of this pair are a nod to the Santos watch, which Cartier built in 1904 for an aviator who wanted to check the time without letting go of the controls. This is the flex pick, the pair that telegraphs a certain altitude of taste before you have said a word, finished in brushed platinum with blue polarized lenses. The price places the pair firmly in jewelry territory, which Cartier understands better than anyone and makes no effort to disguise.
Jacques Marie Mage Dealan
Limited to 100 pieces and now available for preorder, the Wahkan begins with a formidable 10-millimeter black acetate frame, then adds a Bordeaux brow, mineral glass lenses, sterling silver pins and palladium-plated temple ornaments. The Last Frontier collection draws on the visual traditions of the American West and supports Indigenous arts organizations, giving all that precious metal a context beyond ornament.
Dior DiorBlackSuit
The DiorBlackSuit is what the house calls couture translated into eyewear, which is a grand way of saying it is a clean square frame that looks sharp without shouting a logo across the room. It is the pair that pairs with actual tailoring, the one you wear when the rest of the outfit is already doing the work.
Chimi Kai
Stockholm-based Chimi takes a broad 1970s square and eases the corners just enough to prevent full period reenactment. The frame is made from Acetate Renew, a mix of bio-based and certified recycled material, with custom wire cores and restrained metal trim. It has the gratifying quality of appearing discovered rather than advertised, at least until the rest of the rooftop asks where you bought it.
Saint Laurent SL 28
The SL 28 earns its longevity through a rounded acetate shape, keyhole bridge and mineral glass lenses, with none of the giant branding that can make designer eyewear resemble mall signage. It carries a faint trace of 1990s rock photography without requiring the corresponding haircut or hotel damage.
Gentle Monster Gent KC6
The Gent KC6 places brown lenses inside a translucent green acetate square, an unusual combination made convincing by the frame’s blunt, architectural scale. It belongs to Gentle Monster’s 2026 collection and blocks 99.9 percent of UV rays, a useful specification beneath the Seoul house’s conceptual theatrics. Choose it when black acetate feels too obedient, but a wraparound still suggests unfinished business with a nightclub.
Garrett Leight Brooks
Garrett Leight was founded by the son of the man who started Oliver Peoples, so the optical bloodline here is real and the Californian point of view is the twist. The Brooks is a defined square frame hand-finished in Los Angeles, the pair that looks like you know a good neighborhood coffee shop and a better surf break, whether or not either is true.