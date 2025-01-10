18 Pairs of Men’s Underwear Actually Worth Your Money

Look, the "whatever's on sale at the department store" approach to underwear isn't cutting it anymore. The underwear industry has gotten smarter—maybe too smart, with terms like "moisture-wicking zones" and "targeted compression" being thrown around like spacecraft engineering specs. But here's the thing: some of these innovations actually make sense. Modal fabrics (a type of rayon) really do feel better than that six-pack of cotton briefs from Amazon you've been replacing since 2015. Anatomical pouches, while occasionally over-marketed, do make a difference during your morning commute. And yes, there are now pairs of underwear specifically designed for everything from marathon training to long-haul flights.

In 2025, we're seeing a push toward performance fabrics that don't look like performance wear, sustainable materials that don't compromise on comfort, and classic styles reimagined with modern tech. Whether you're a boxer guy questioning your life choices, a briefs loyalist ready to explore new territory, or someone looking to upgrade their basics, consider this your no-nonsense guide to what's actually worth wearing.