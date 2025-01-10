18 Pairs of Men’s Underwear Actually Worth Your Money
The ultimate guide to upgrading your underwear game, whether you’re hitting the gym or the office.Read More
Look, the "whatever's on sale at the department store" approach to underwear isn't cutting it anymore. The underwear industry has gotten smarter—maybe too smart, with terms like "moisture-wicking zones" and "targeted compression" being thrown around like spacecraft engineering specs. But here's the thing: some of these innovations actually make sense. Modal fabrics (a type of rayon) really do feel better than that six-pack of cotton briefs from Amazon you've been replacing since 2015. Anatomical pouches, while occasionally over-marketed, do make a difference during your morning commute. And yes, there are now pairs of underwear specifically designed for everything from marathon training to long-haul flights.
In 2025, we're seeing a push toward performance fabrics that don't look like performance wear, sustainable materials that don't compromise on comfort, and classic styles reimagined with modern tech. Whether you're a boxer guy questioning your life choices, a briefs loyalist ready to explore new territory, or someone looking to upgrade their basics, consider this your no-nonsense guide to what's actually worth wearing.
The Best Men’s Underwear to Shop Now
- Creo Classic Brief
- CDLP Merino Blend Boxer Brief
- Tani Silktouch Tencel Modal Air Boxer Brief
- Hanro Cotton Knit Boxer Brief
- Falke Outlast Cotton-Stretch Briefs
- Paul Smith Seven-Pack Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Boxer Briefs
- Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Hip Brief
- Derek Rose Classic Fit Boxers Silk Satin Green Badge Print
- Zegna Ribbed Cotton and Modal-Blend Boxer Briefs
- Sunspel Classic Boxer Shorts
- Emporio Armani Boxer Briefs With Essential Monogram Logo
- Zimmerli Royal Classic Boxer Briefs
- Handværk Cotton-Stretch Briefs
- Ron Dorff Y-Front Briefs
- Quince 100% Washable Silk Boxer
- Saxx Non-Stop Stretch Cotton Boxer Brief 5"
- Under Armour UA Performance Tech 3" Boxerjock
- Lululemon Built to Move Boxer
Creo Classic Brief
Creo believes it has perfected the men’s brief. We’d agree. Their Creolastic fabric delivers performance-level stretch while maintaining the polished look of premium cotton. The bone colorway (unlike most "nude" options) actually disappears under light trousers, and the engineered waistband stays put without digging in. These are for the minimalist who wants comfy technical innovation without looking like they're gearing up for a workout.
CDLP Merino Blend Boxer Brief
CDLP cracked the code on merino underwear by realizing wool doesn't need to feel like wool. Their thermoregulated merino-Tencel blend is actually softer than most cotton pairs of boxers, with none of that scratchy wool sensation you're worried about. The mid-rise hits at the right spot for both suits and jeans, and the no-tag construction eliminates that one annoying detail other premium brands often overlook.
Tani Silktouch Tencel Modal Air Boxer Brief
Tani's low-rise modal blend of Tencel and spandex solves the boxer brief's biggest functionality issue: the inevitable bunching under slim pants. These stay put without squeezing the life out of your thighs, and the fabric is legitimately cooling—not just marketing speak. If you've been sleeping on modal, this four-pack is your wake-up call. Worth it for suit-wearers and guys who run hot.
Hanro Cotton Knit Boxer Brief
There's a reason Swiss loungewear brand Hanro hasn't changed this design much over the years. The mercerized cotton feels substantial without being bulky, and the longer leg length actually stays rolled down. The no-fly design is polarizing, but it creates the smoothest front under fitted trousers. For guys over six feet, these solve the "boxer briefs that become briefs" problem.
Falke Outlast Cotton-Stretch Briefs
Falke's temperature-regulating technology sounds like overkill until you're on your third coffee meeting of the day. The stretchy fabric adjusts to your body's temperature, which means less adjusting everything else. Made in Portugal, these have the construction quality of briefs twice the price. Ideal for guys who appreciate technical features that don't look technical.
Paul Smith Seven-Pack Stretch Organic Cotton-Jersey Boxer Briefs
Paul Smith understands you buy multipack underwear for convenience, not because you want seven identical pairs in your underwear drawer. Each boxer brief gets a different colored waistband—practical for sorting laundry, sure, but also just more interesting. The organic cotton jersey has enough stretch to prevent sagging but doesn't feel like compression wear.
Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Hip Brief
There's a reason these have been around since 1981. CK's original brief remains the benchmark for straightforward, well-made basics. The pure cotton underwear works for sensitive skin types who find modal too clingy, and the leg openings don't create that dreaded line under trousers.
Derek Rose Classic Fit Boxers Silk Satin Green Badge Print
Let's address the elephant in the room: yes, these cost as much as a decent dinner out. But Derek Rose's silk boxers are what you wish those cheap "silk-like" ones were. The two-button waistband actually keeps them in place, and the ship badge print is subtle enough for grown men. For lounging or sleeping, especially if you run hot, these make a legitimate difference.
Zegna Ribbed Cotton and Modal-Blend Boxer Briefs
Zegna’s cotton-modal blend men’s boxer briefs hits the sweet spot between structure and softness, with a contoured pouch that supports without screaming "performance wear." These work particularly well under suits or any fitted trousers.
Sunspel Classic Boxer Shorts
Sunspel basically introduced boxer shorts to Britain, and they're still doing them better than most. The back panel construction eliminates that annoying center seam, and the cotton is lighter than standard boxers without being flimsy.
Emporio Armani Boxer Briefs With Essential Monogram Logo
Armani's designer take on everyday basics manages to be both practical and sleek. The monogram waistband is subtle, printed on a cotton-elastane blend that holds its shape through countless washes.
Zimmerli Royal Classic Boxer Briefs
Swiss precision isn't just for watches. Zimmerli's boxer briefs are almost absurdly well-made, with the kind of attention to detail you'd expect at this price point. The cotton is noticeably finer than standard varieties, and the fit is consistent even after months of wear.
Handværk Cotton-Stretch Briefs
Handværk has mastered the art of basics that don't feel basic. Their Peruvian cotton blend nails the support-to-stretch ratio for comfortable underwear, and the open fly design actually works (not always a given). The second-skin fit stays consistent throughout the day, which is really all you can ask for from briefs in this price range.
Ron Dorff Y-Front Briefs
The Y-front brief—undies with an opening at the front in the shape of an upside-down Y—isn't dead. It just needed updating. Ron Dorff's version in Lava Grey modernizes the classic style without trying to reinvent it. The cotton jersey has just enough elastane to move with you, and the white waistband detail actually works under lighter shirts.
Quince 100% Washable Silk Boxer
Quince brings the luxury fabric experience down to a reasonable price point. These navy silk boxers are actually machine washable (a bigger deal than it sounds), and they regulate temperature better than any synthetic "cooling" fabric. The price makes them practical enough for regular rotation, not just special occasions.
Saxx Non-Stop Stretch Cotton Boxer Brief 5"
Yes, the BallPark Pouch sounds gimmicky—that is, until you try it. Saxx's signature feature actually delivers on preventing chafing during workouts. The four-way stretch means they work equally well for lifting and cardio, and the price point makes them reasonable enough to stock up on.
Under Armour UA Performance Tech 3" Boxerjock
Sometimes you need underwear that can handle a beating. UA's Boxerjock, available in 3-, 6- and 9-inch inseams, is basically compression shorts lite—supportive enough for running, breathable enough for the gym, but not so technical-looking that you can't wear them daily. The mesh zones actually ventilate where you need it, and they're priced to replace regularly.
Lululemon Built to Move Boxer
Lululemon's Luxtreme fabric might have a silly name, but it works. These boxers stay put during everything from CrossFit to hot yoga, and the quick-drying feature means you're not sitting in sweat during post-workout errands. The lack of a fly is intentional for better support during movement.