The Best West Coast Wineries for Merlot
From a French-inspired courtyard in Santa Ynez Valley to two of Napa’s most famous producers, these are the top wineries for merlot on the West Coast.Read More
Despite earning a rather negative reputation in the Paul Giamatti film Sideways, merlot remains one of the most popular red wines in the United States. Made from a grape of the same title, merlot is considered an approachable and easy-to-drink wine, noted for its rich and dark fruit-forward taste. Merlot’s adaptability allows it to thrive in a variety of climates. While the grape originated in France’s Bordeaux region, it can be found all along the West Coast of the United States, from California’s Santa Barbara to Washington’s Columbia Valley. Merlot is also a food-friendly varietal, making it a convenient option to serve at dinner parties and other epicurean experiences.
Since merlot is known to adapt and take on the characteristics of its growing conditions, the texture can range from medium- to full-bodied, while its acidity, tannin levels and alcohol percentage also fluctuate. Consistency, however, can be found in its plummy blackberry flavors. Like any varietal, not all merlots are made equal, and finding a winery that has mastered the art of merlot makes all of the difference in your tasting experience. From a French-inspired courtyard in Santa Ynez Valley to two of Napa’s most famous producers, these are the best West Coast wineries for merlot.
Try Merlot at these West Coast Destinations
Duckhorn Vineyards
- 1000 Lodi Ln, St Helena, CA 94574
Duckhorn Vineyards, one of the most nationally recognized wineries out of California, is known for crafting consistent and high-quality cabernet sauvignon and merlot. When visiting the charming, residential-style tasting room in St. Helena, guests have a handful of experiences to choose from. The standard Portfolio Tasting costs $65 per person and includes five different wines that can be explored either inside or outside in the gardens. Those hoping to get a more in-depth sense of Duckhorn’s talents can opt for the $200 Marlee’s Signature Tasting, which includes specially curated bites paired with a selection of coveted single-vineyard wines. Take home a bottle of the $102 2019 Carneros Napa Valley Merlot; this California merlot is made from grapes grown in the cool climate of Carneros, and boasts a lush palate with ripe red fruit flavors such as cherry and cranberry. The 2021 Three Palms Vineyard Napa Valley Merlot is another full-bodied stunner that goes for $140 and features flavors of blackberry, cherry, molasses and contrasting minerality.
Long Shadows Winery
- 1604 Frenchtown Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
- 14200 NE 145th Street, Suite C, Woodinville, WA 98072
Created by late Washington wine pioneer Allen Shoup, who spent 20 years at Chateau Ste. Michelle, Long Shadows Winery produces ultra-premium wines in the Columbia Valley. The winery has two tasting rooms; one in Walla Walla and one in Woodinville. The Woodinville tasting room has a more upscale and elevated ambiance that is met with your choice of a classic Portfolio Tasting or a gourmet epicurean experience with a $75 food and wine pairing. No matter which location you choose to visit, you’re in for a treat as you taste rare vintages that are unseen anywhere else. Inspired by Bordeaux-based oenologist Michel Rolland, the $70 2019 Pedestal Merlot wine is made with 21 percent cabernet sauvignon and four percent malbec, giving extra body and intensity. The firm mouthfeel meets bold tannins while flavors of spiced plum, blackberry, vanilla and nutmeg tantalize your taste buds.
Pride Mountain Vineyards
- 4026 Spring Mountain Rd, St Helena, CA 94574
Specializing in bold red wines out of St. Helena, Pride Mountain Vineyard boasts one of the most timeless and classic tasting rooms in all of Napa. Reservations must be made to visit this breathtaking slice of wine country, where guests can admire the wood-barreled wine caves and rustic interiors or the rolling vineyards outside. The Estate Experience costs $50 a person and includes a flight of the brand’s current releases, but the Summit Experience is unparalleled with its candlelit setting in the wine caves. In addition to classic plum and blackberry notes, the $69 2021 Merlot also has an earthy undertone similar to that of a pinot noir. Plush and juicy, expect leather, spice, tobacco, mocha and licorice flavors in this California wine.
Sunstone Winery in Santa Ynez
- 125 N Refugio Rd, Santa Ynez, CA 93460
In addition to being one of the most beautiful wineries and wedding locations in the Santa Ynez Valley, Sunstone Winery is also known to produce an enticing merlot. From touring the immersive wine caves to sipping vino in the lavender-adorned French courtyard, an afternoon at Sunstone transports visitors to Provence. This organic vineyard offers a tasting of five wines for $25, but if you’re visiting with a larger group, you can reserve bottle service in the courtyard. To commemorate your visit, take home a $70 bottle of the 2020 Reserve Merlot. Aromas of black plum, lilac and espresso are met with hints of dark chocolate, peppercorn and blackberry before giving way to a lengthy finish.
Stags Leap Winery
- 6150 Silverado Trail Napa, CA 94558
Operating out of Napa Valley, Stags Leap is one of the most famous merlot producers in California, and has also been voted one of the best places for an outdoor wine tasting by “Best of Napa County.” The stone manor house sets a stunning backdrop as you stroll through the lush greenery that surrounds the estate, but for a more formal experience, book the Porch Tasting. Given that Stag Leap’s 240-acre estate vineyard was first planted in 1893, you’ll also be treated to a rich history lesson on the brand's heritage. Though cabernet sauvignon is the brand’s flagship varietal, merlot is a close second, and you’ll want to leave with a bottle of the $80 2021 Block 20 Estate Grown Merlot. Since the winemakers follow a minimal intervention approach, authentic fruit flavors remain while oak barrel aging offers complexity and depth in this Napa Valley merlot. As you sip, enjoy balanced acidity alongside a lush and velvety flavor profile of black cherry and herbaceous earth.
Northstar Winery
- 1736 J B George Rd, Walla Walla, WA 99362
Known for blending traditional winemaking with modern innovation, Northstar Winery is a master of merlot. Though Northstar crafts everything from syrah to cabernet sauvignon, the winery was born out of a desire to bring world-class merlot to Washington state. The Walla Walla tasting room caters to a variety of experiences ranging from an exclusive library tasting to a gourmet food pairing. You can even embark on a blending class, where you craft your own customized red blend. If you’re looking for a bottle to age in your cellar, opt for the 2017 Premier Merlot. This hand-crafted vintage costs $100 and pairs perfectly with cured meats, a tender lamb shoulder or a seared duck breast. On the nose, hints of cherry, mocha and raspberry lead into flavors of black plum, cedar and blackberry.
Jada Vineyard
- 5620 Vineyard Dr, Paso Robles, CA 93446
Upon arriving at Jada Vineyard in Paso Robles, guests are met with picturesque vineyards and perfectly manicured vegetation. The winery follows a modern and design-forward aesthetic, using neutral colors, contemporary furnishings and chic decor to set the scene for an afternoon tasting of 100 percent estate-grown Rhône and Bordeaux varietals. The oak lounge is the most popular place to sip, and for good reason—cozy fire pits, sweeping vineyard views and the shade of massive oak trees create a luxe ambiance. For a more casual scene set high above the grounds, enjoy your tasting at The Tree House as you admire the rolling hills and ancient oaks from afar. After your visit, return home with a bottle of the $72 2019 Strayts, composed of 85 percent merlot, 11 percent petit syrah and four percent petit verdot. Winemaker Joshua Harp is on a mission to make the best merlot in Paso, and this bold vintage received a coveted 96-point rating from Wine Advocate. Expect black currant, black cherry, milk chocolate, dried florals and tobacco with herbaceous undertones of mocha, cardamom and clove.
Château St. Jean
- 8555 Sonoma Hwy, Kenwood, CA 95452
Situated on a 250-acre estate, Château St. Jean is a historic winery that has been a staple in northern Sonoma County since 1973. The surrounding gardens are reminiscent of what you’d find around a French palace, while the 1920s château looks straight out of a storybook. The Belle Terre Experience is a five-flight tasting that takes place outside, but the Déjeuner au Château: Estate Lunch includes a stunning picnic spread paired with a half bottle of wine per person. For a more intimate and exclusive experience, book the Chez Nous Reserve Tasting in the Sonoma Valley chateau’s dining room for $90 a person. When it comes to adding to your collection, the 2018 Château St. Jean Reserve Merlot showcases the well-drained soils that this winery relies on, yielding a fruit-forward merlot that is aged for 17 months in French and American oak. Expect notes of dried cherry, plum and licorice on both the palate and nose.