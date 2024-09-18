Despite earning a rather negative reputation in the Paul Giamatti film Sideways, merlot remains one of the most popular red wines in the United States. Made from a grape of the same title, merlot is considered an approachable and easy-to-drink wine, noted for its rich and dark fruit-forward taste. Merlot’s adaptability allows it to thrive in a variety of climates. While the grape originated in France’s Bordeaux region, it can be found all along the West Coast of the United States, from California’s Santa Barbara to Washington’s Columbia Valley. Merlot is also a food-friendly varietal, making it a convenient option to serve at dinner parties and other epicurean experiences.

Since merlot is known to adapt and take on the characteristics of its growing conditions, the texture can range from medium- to full-bodied, while its acidity, tannin levels and alcohol percentage also fluctuate. Consistency, however, can be found in its plummy blackberry flavors. Like any varietal, not all merlots are made equal, and finding a winery that has mastered the art of merlot makes all of the difference in your tasting experience. From a French-inspired courtyard in Santa Ynez Valley to two of Napa’s most famous producers, these are the best West Coast wineries for merlot.