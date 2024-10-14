The Smooth and Smoky Mezcals to Try Now
While mezcal can certainly be used across a wide range of cocktails, ranging from negronis to margaritas, a high-quality bottle is best sipped straight.Read More
Known for its smoky and earthy flavor profile, mezcal is an agave-based spirit that originated in Mexico. While tequila has reigned supreme as one of the most popular liquors for decades, mezcal became more widely recognized in the United States in the early 2000s, with a major resurgence of the agave spirit happening in the last five years. Because of this, many assume that tequila came before mezcal, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.
Not all mezcals are tequila, but all tequilas are a type of mezcal. In order to be classified as tequila, the spirit must be made exclusively from the blue Weber agave plant from only the five Mexican states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato. Unlike blue agave tequila, mezcal can be made from any type of agave plant, not just the blue agave. Mezcal can be crafted in nine different Mexican states, where the agave is harvested, roasted, milled, fermented and then distilled, but Oaxaca accounts for 90 percent of mezcal production. While mezcal can certainly be used across a wide range of cocktails, ranging from negronis to margaritas, a high-quality bottle is best sipped straight. If you're looking for a new mezcal (or want to get a head start on National Mezcal Day on October 21), add these smooth and smoky mezcals to your bar cart.
Nuestra Soledad Santa María Zoquitlán Mezcal
Made from 100 percent Espadín agave, this vibrant mezcal hails from the small village of Santa María Zoquitlán. This Nuestra Soledad mezcal is crafted by mezcalero Don ChuCho and his son, José Parada Valera, who ensure that traditional and authentic production practices remain intact. On the nose, zesty citrus, red pepper and tropical fruit aromas explode, while the creamy palate boasts notes of honeysuckle and sandalwood. Expect a fruity finish with lychee, peach and a hint of herbaceousness. Nuestra Soledad Santa María Zoquitlán Mezcal is a Oaxacan joven mezcal, so it’s young, clear and unaged; it is made from both wild and semi-cultivated agaves. The agave used is cooked in an earthen oven, before it is milled and then goes through the fermentation process in wooden tanks, and is then distilled twice in traditional copper pot stills.
El Jolgorio Tepeztate Mezcal
Considering it can take more than 25 years for Tepeztate agave to mature, El Jolgorio Tepeztate Mezcal is a very special bottle to have on hand. This kind of agave often grows on the side of mountainous cliffs, making the harvesting process rather difficult and treacherous. It is then slow-roasted in an earthen pit and double distilled in small batches. El Jolgorio Tepeztate Mezcal showcases a vegetal, earthy and herbal nose that is complemented by a fruity and flavorful palate. Upon sipping, prepare for spice, bitter citrus and tropical fruit on the tongue.
Tres Tribus Espadín Capon
Featuring a more fruity and floral palate, Tres Tribus Espadín Capon is a one-of-a-kind mezcal. At the 2023 International Wine and Spirit Competition, Tres Tribus was named agave producer of the year, proving how dedicated this brand is to quality and consistency. This particular bottle features mezcal made from agave plants between the ages of eight and 12 years old. The plants are not harvested until they have reached the end of their life span; the brand also has a strong commitment to sustainability, so for every wild agave harvested, four new ones are planted. Sip this mezcal straight and enjoy vibrant tasting notes of banana, mango, prickly pear and almond.
Madre Ancestral Mezcal
Madre Mezcal has become one of the most widely recognized mezcal brands in the United States, with Ensamble, Espadin and Ancestral varieties, plus a blanco tequila. Its minimalistic, illustrative design looks great on any bar, but for a truly special addition to your collection, opt for the 47 percent-ABV Madre Ancestral Mezcal. This bottle is made from a blend of Espadín and Tobasiche agave that is hand-crushed and distilled in clay pots over an open flame. The clay gives this mezcal intense earthiness and minerality, while the combination of agaves creates a unique sweetness and more subtle smoky flavor.
Dos Hombres Tobala Mezcal
Created by Breaking Bad stars Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul, Dos Hombres is known for using hand-selected Espadín agaves harvested on the hillsides of Oaxaca. While Cranston and Paul are the face of the company, they rely on Gregorio Velasco, a third-generation maestro mezcalero, to craft the award-winning Dos Hombres at the distillery. For a more unique and high-end bottle, opt for the Tobala Mezcal. This smooth mezcal boasts rich aromas of chocolate and plum, while the flavor profile is balanced between floral and earthy. Tobala Mezcal gets its unique taste from the sacred Copal trees that grow around the Tobala agave.
Ilegal Mezcal Añejo
Those who prefer darker liquors will appreciate the complexity behind Ilegal Mezcal Añejo. Each bottle of Ilegal Mezcal Añejo is aged for 13 months in a combo of new and used American oak, medium char barrels from Kelvin Cooperage. On the nose, expect scents of maple, clove and bitter citrus. These aromas are then contrasted by sweetness and dark chocolate on the tongue. Ilegal Mezcal Añejo has a richer and fuller mouthfeel than your typical mezcal, making it a great bottle to whip out for special occasions or nightcaps.
Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero
Clase Azul is one of the most popular tequila brands, best recognized by its tall and ornate blue and white bottles that stand out on any bar. However, those looking to switch things up with a smoky mezcal shouldn’t sleep on the crystalline Clase Azul Mezcal Guerrero. This beautiful bottle maintains the same signature Clase Azul shape but instead has a dark teal coloring and intricately designed lid. Made from 100 percent Papalote agave from the Guerrero region, this mezcal is both bright and buttery. Aromas range from grapefruit and rosemary to freshly carved wood and butter, while the palate has bright acidity alongside notes of pepper and tobacco.
OAX Tepeztate Mezcal
Batched in a beautiful baby pink bottle, OAX Tepeztate Mezcal is made from 100 percent Marmorata, or Tepeztate, agave. Crafted by Maestro Mezcalero Enrique Hernandez Zenea, the plants used are extremely mature, boasting 25 years of age before the harvesting and distillation process begins. Lemony and citrus aromas can be found on the nose of this small-batch mezcal, giving it an enticing profile before it even touches your lips. Gentle layers of smoke and earthiness warm the body as OAX Tepeztate Mezcal is sipped.