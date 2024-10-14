The Smooth and Smoky Mezcals to Try Now

Known for its smoky and earthy flavor profile, mezcal is an agave-based spirit that originated in Mexico. While tequila has reigned supreme as one of the most popular liquors for decades, mezcal became more widely recognized in the United States in the early 2000s, with a major resurgence of the agave spirit happening in the last five years. Because of this, many assume that tequila came before mezcal, but that couldn’t be further from the truth.

Not all mezcals are tequila, but all tequilas are a type of mezcal. In order to be classified as tequila, the spirit must be made exclusively from the blue Weber agave plant from only the five Mexican states of Jalisco, Michoacán, Nayarit, Tamaulipas and Guanajuato. Unlike blue agave tequila, mezcal can be made from any type of agave plant, not just the blue agave. Mezcal can be crafted in nine different Mexican states, where the agave is harvested, roasted, milled, fermented and then distilled, but Oaxaca accounts for 90 percent of mezcal production. While mezcal can certainly be used across a wide range of cocktails, ranging from negronis to margaritas, a high-quality bottle is best sipped straight. If you're looking for a new mezcal (or want to get a head start on National Mezcal Day on October 21), add these smooth and smoky mezcals to your bar cart.