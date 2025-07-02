L.A.’s Best Michelin-Starred Restaurants, From Longtime Icons to Buzzy Newcomers

Dining in Los Angeles means enjoying the best $3 food truck taco of your life at lunch before sitting down at a celebrity chef-owned restaurant for a five-star dinner. There’s an endless variety of cuisines to explore, and though hole-in-the-wall eateries and mom-and-pop shops shine, L.A.’s ever-growing Michelin scene proves that fine dining continues to flourish. Long-standing spots like Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza and Josiah Citrin’s Mélisse have held stars for more than 15 years, while hot newcomers like Somni and Restaurant Ki continue to push boundaries across a wide range of cuisines.

At the June 2025 California Michelin ceremony, many restaurants maintained stars and new spots were given recognition, but the most exciting news came for Somni. The eight-month-old eatery by chef Aitor Zabala became the first-ever L.A. restaurant to receive three stars since Michelin first came to the city in 2008. Later in the evening, Michael Cimarusti’s Providence was also bumped from two stars to three—a well-earned honor that coincides with the restaurant’s 25th anniversary.

Though Michelin-starred restaurants are often reserved for special celebrations or events, more casual spots like Holbox prove that Michelin Guide-worthy food doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Whether you’re looking to celebrate a relationship milestone at the city’s most expensive fine dining establishment or enjoy a 12-course tasting menu centered around pasta, these are some of L.A.’s best Michelin-starred restaurants.