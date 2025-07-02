L.A.’s Best Michelin-Starred Restaurants, From Longtime Icons to Buzzy Newcomers
From Japanese kaiseki to cutting-edge Catalan tasting menus, these Michelin spots showcase the best of L.A.’s fine dining food scene.Read More
Dining in Los Angeles means enjoying the best $3 food truck taco of your life at lunch before sitting down at a celebrity chef-owned restaurant for a five-star dinner. There’s an endless variety of cuisines to explore, and though hole-in-the-wall eateries and mom-and-pop shops shine, L.A.’s ever-growing Michelin scene proves that fine dining continues to flourish. Long-standing spots like Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza and Josiah Citrin’s Mélisse have held stars for more than 15 years, while hot newcomers like Somni and Restaurant Ki continue to push boundaries across a wide range of cuisines.
At the June 2025 California Michelin ceremony, many restaurants maintained stars and new spots were given recognition, but the most exciting news came for Somni. The eight-month-old eatery by chef Aitor Zabala became the first-ever L.A. restaurant to receive three stars since Michelin first came to the city in 2008. Later in the evening, Michael Cimarusti’s Providence was also bumped from two stars to three—a well-earned honor that coincides with the restaurant’s 25th anniversary.
Though Michelin-starred restaurants are often reserved for special celebrations or events, more casual spots like Holbox prove that Michelin Guide-worthy food doesn’t have to cost you an arm and a leg. Whether you’re looking to celebrate a relationship milestone at the city’s most expensive fine dining establishment or enjoy a 12-course tasting menu centered around pasta, these are some of L.A.’s best Michelin-starred restaurants.
Top Michelin-Starred Eateries in L.A.
Somni
- 9045 Nemo St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Just seven months after opening, chef Aitor Zabala’s Somni was awarded three Michelin stars, the highest accolade. Tucked away in the heart of West Hollywood, Somni serves a Spanish-driven tasting menu in a polished, warm-toned space centered around a 14-seat chef’s counter. At the start of the meal, guests congregate in the charming outdoor courtyard over a welcome beverage and small bites. The tasting costs $495, but with the added beverage pairings, a meal at Somni typically costs upward of $700. Dishes range from the smoothest slices of jamón ibérico to a fish-shaped dashi meringue covered with caviar. Between the courtyard amuse-bouche bites and full, sit-down dinner, expect to enjoy around 20 courses.
Restaurant Ki
- 111 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
After closing his popular Koreatown restaurant Kinn in 2023, chef Ki Kim has made an epic comeback with Little Tokyo’s Restaurant Ki. Since there are only 10 seats in the new restaurant, guests are given the chef’s full attention as they indulge in a multi-course menu of New Korean cuisine. There is only one seating per night (at 6:30 p.m.), and the omakase-style menu costs $285. Chef Kim is famous for his tender and crispy octopus tentacle, and you’ll typically find some variation of it on his menus. At the end of the meal, a mushroom-shaped and indulgent ice cream sandwich delivers a balanced burst of umami and sweetness. Insider's tip: Ki is somewhat difficult to find, so you’ll need to pay close attention to the arrival instructions.
Vespertine
- 3599 Hayden Ave, Culver City, CA 90232
Widely considered one of L.A.’s most inventive and forward-thinking restaurants, Vespertine holds two coveted Michelin stars, along with one green star. The Jordan Kahn restaurant sits in a futuristic, waffle-like phenomenon in Culver City, contributing to the entire meal's multisensory experience. Each dish looks like a true work of art, with highlights ranging from an edible field of flowers to the alluring Obsidian Mirror, which is smoked mussel cream with salted plum. The meal takes place across different levels of the building and typically features around 16 courses for $395 per person.
Holbox
- 3655 S Grand Ave c9, Los Angeles, CA 90007
Despite its casual ambiance and counter-ordering service, Holbox has earned a coveted Michelin star for its Yucatan-inspired cuisine. The kitchen is led by James Beard finalist chef Gilbert Cetina and sous chef Judith Reyes, yielding a Mexican seafood-focused menu that changes daily. Raw items like ceviche, aguachile and tostadas are complemented by cooked dishes ranging from shrimp and scallop tacos to mesquite-grilled octopus and lobster. Though it is only available for two seatings on Wednesdays and Thursdays, Holbox also hosts an eight-course tasting menu that costs $130 per guest.
Osteria Mozza
- 6602 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Nancy Silverton’s Osteria Mozza has held a Michelin star since 2008, making it a Melrose Avenue institution for foodies near and far. The Italian restaurant has a cozy, old-school appeal that pairs perfectly with a bottle of Chianti. Exploring the Mozzarella Bar section of the menu is a no-brainer, but Nancy's Favorite Trio is a great option for those looking to taste her top picks. Before filling up on the famous pastas, enjoy appetizers like the summer panzanella and grilled octopus. The tagliatelle with oxtail ragu always hits the spot, but the brown butter-topped egg and ricotta raviolo is the definition of decadence.
Nozawa Bar
- 212 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Nozawa Bar is a Beverly Hills classic that opened in April 2013. Though chef Osamu Fujita led the team at this innovative omakase restaurant for over 12 years, chef Jay Sada recently took over after being appointed by chef Nozawa himself. This intimate sushi bar is a jewel box on Canon Drive, boasting a minimalistic, warm wood interior. The $225 experience includes multiple courses of nigiri, though you’ll enjoy sashimi and hand rolls. While the menu changes daily based on what is available at the local fish markets, high-quality ingredients like uni, toro and Hokkaido scallops are almost sure to make an appearance.
Providence
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Headed by chef Michael Cimarusti, Providence is a legendary Los Angeles restaurant that celebrated its 25th birthday in 2025. Though it has held two Michelin stars since 2009, it was just bumped to three, finally earning Michelin’s highest accolade. Though Providence maintains a traditional fine dining feel, sustainability is at the forefront of its operation, and it also holds a rare green star. From Santa Barbara spot prawns and uni to farm-raised caviar, each course of the $450 chef’s tasting menu is carefully curated with excellence in mind.
Mélisse Restaurant
- 1104 Wilshire Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Mélisse Restaurant by chef Josiah Citrin serves elevated California cuisine in the heart of Santa Monica. With two Michelin stars under its belt, this Relais & Chateaux restaurant offers an intimate experience with only 14 seats in the whole establishment. A dinner at Mélisse includes 18 courses, each of which showcases the bounty of California’s produce, along with globally-inspired flavors and techniques. Expect highlights like chef Citrin’s signature Caesar Celtus, golden Osetra caviar and wild turbot. Mélisse shares a space with sister restaurant Citrin, which holds one Michelin star and takes a more relaxed approach to fine dining.
N/Naka
- 3455 Overland Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034
At N/Naka, chef Niki Nakayama and Carole Iida-Nakayama blend the art of Japanese cuisine with farm-fresh Californian ingredients. The plating at this two-Michelin-star restaurant looks like something out of a museum, and though the seafood-forward dishes are almost too pretty to eat, you won’t be able to resist. N/Naka specializes in kaiseki, a Japanese dinner filled with multiple courses. The main menu is the Modern Kaiseki, which features 13 courses for $365. There are also two wine and sake pairings to choose from: the $195 curated pairing and the $365 premium pairing.
Camphor
- 923 E 3rd St #109, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Camphor blends French cuisine with Southeast Asian influences in a bright and airy restaurant in DTLA’s Arts District. Unlike most Michelin-starred fine dining establishments, Camphor allows patrons to order à la carte, creating a more casual experience that is still met with the highest level of quality and service. Though reservations are recommended, walk-ins are welcome, and if no tables are available, there is a beautiful marble bar toward the back of the restaurant. While a burger might not be the first dish that comes to mind when thinking of Michelin standouts, the restaurant’s Le Burger is a juicy must-try made with a patty of beef and duck. Other menu highlights include the steak au poivre with frites, scallop-stuffed pasta and fluffy bread pudding.
Kato Restaurant
- 777 S Alameda St Building 1, Suite 114, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Kato is a one-Michelin-starred establishment that offers an omakase-style dining experience. Located at The Row DTLA, Kato features modern Taiwanese favorites inspired by chef Jonathan Yao’s upbringing. In addition to maintaining its Michelin status since 2019, chef Yao was recently honored with the James Beard Award for Best Chef in California. Kato has a modern and sleek dining room where couples and groups can gather over a $325 multi-course meal that can be enhanced with a wine flight, bar tasting menu or non-alcoholic pairing. During the summer, keep an eye out for Kato’s signature Sunday summer series, which features collabs with some of SoCal’s best restaurants.
Gwen
- 6600 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gwen is a steakhouse and butcher shop backed by Australian celebrity chef Curtis Stone and business partner Luke Stone. This Hollywood hotspot has one Michelin star, and the modern, chandelier-adorned dining room provides an elevated backdrop to a meat-forward meal that highlights the artistry behind butchers. The elegant sides served alongside the premium steaks are usually sourced from the Hollywood Farmers Market, and guests are able to order dishes at their leisure. If à la carte isn’t your style, Gwen also offers a Chef’s Carte Blanche menu for $130 per person.
Pasta Bar
- 16101 Ventura Blvd #255, Encino, CA 91436
Encino’s Pasta Bar is a one-Michelin-star restaurant from Phillip Frankland Lee and Margarita Kallas-Lee, the masterminds behind Sushi by Scratch. Pasta Bar first gained a Michelin star in 2021 (a year after it opened in June 2020, in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic), and has since maintained its status thanks to an innovative menu and intimate setting. The 12-course pasta tasting costs $245 per person, and though your arrival at a strip mall in the valley might seem strange, the restaurant is a true hidden gem. After ringing the doorbell, guests are seated at a dimly lit bar to enjoy a welcome cocktail with small bites like Wagyu beef tartare and a pea and uni parfait. Once it’s time for dinner, you’re led down a mysterious hallway to the back room, where a curved chef’s counter surrounds a sleek open kitchen. The fresh bread is out of this world, though you’ll want to save some to soak up the sauces in each pasta course that follows. The menu changes regularly, so even loyal regulars can expect new surprises during each visit.
Hayato
- 1320 E 7th St #126, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Hayato is another lauded restaurant at The Row DTLA, boasting two Michelin stars. This seven-seat kaiseki eatery uses traditional Japanese techniques along with farm-fresh and locally sourced ingredients to create an unforgettable meal that spotlights seafood. Think house-made yuba, steamed abalone, dashi ikura with yuzu and miso-glazed black cod, all served on hand-collected vintage Japanese pottery. Dinner costs $450 per person, and there is only one 6:30 p.m. seating per evening.
Shin Sushi
- 16573 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91436
If you’re a fan of omakase, Shin Sushi should be at the top of your foodie bucket list. This Encino eatery brings a true taste of Tokyo to L.A., and each course is served directly by chef Taketoshi Azumi at the bar. Shin Sushi is open every day, except Monday, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and serves an omakase menu that varies in price. The fish is unbelievably fresh, and the nigiri is perfectly paired with a variety of herbs and sauces.