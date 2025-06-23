The Best Mineral Face Sunscreens for Every Skin Type and Routine

It doesn't matter how many serums, toners and moisturizers are in your skincare routine—the most important step is always sunscreen, which you should be applying every single day. SPF isn't just for ridiculously hot summer months, but it is particularly crucial during the sunniest time of year.

Sunscreen is your best defense against sun damage, including signs of premature aging like wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. And most importantly, SPF is paramount in protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that can cause skin cancer. A sunburn isn't ever worth it—seriously, just use blush instead.

There’s a lot of debate over what makes a good sunscreen, including the benefits of chemical versus mineral SPFs, but the truth is that the best sunscreen is one that you will actually use. But first, let's get into the big difference between mineral and chemical formulas. Mineral (also known as physical) sunscreens typically contain just two active ingredients—titanium dioxide and zinc oxide—which essentially sit on top of skin and act as a physical barrier from UV rays. Chemical sunscreens are traditionally composed of several other active ingredients aside from just titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, and absorb the UV rays.

It's really a matter of personal preference; if you’re not sure which SPF is best for you, consider your skin concerns. Mineral sunscreens tend to be less irritating for those with sensitive or reactive skin, including conditions like rosacea, eczema and acne. They're usually pretty gentle and don't contain other active ingredients that can provoke breakouts and reactions in acne-prone and easily irritated skin. In my personal experience, I’ve found that if you’re blemish-prone and have relatively sensitive skin, a mineral SPF is your best bet for face sunscreen. If you have sensitivities toward specific ingredients, make sure to check the list on the bottle or online before you purchase.

While mineral face sunscreens are my personal go-to, physical SPFs have long had an unfortunately warranted reputation for a thick, chalky and unblendable consistency. Luckily, mineral SPF formulas have made major strides over the past several years, so you can avoid that white cast as much as possible. That said, the UV filters in mineral-based sunscreens—titanium and zinc—are innately harder to blend, and do require more work to fully rub into skin than a chemical formula. At the same time, there's still a lot of work to be done when it comes to inclusivity in the beauty industry; while there are much more blendable and less white cast-y formulas now, it remains more difficult for those with more melanated skin tones to find mineral sunscreens—and sometimes, sunscreens in general—that blend out, and that's unacceptable.

Everyone’s skin is different, and a mineral SPF that’s a dream for one skin type might not be for another. But again—the best sunscreen is one that you'll actually wear, so don't let fear-mongers get to you, because wearing a mineral or chemical sunscreen is the best way to prevent sun damage and skin cancer, aside from simply avoiding any sun exposure and keeping your entire body covered at all times.

Below, see the best mineral face sunscreens for every preference, whether you're looking for a tinted glow or a mattifying sheer formula.