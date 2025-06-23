The Best Mineral Face Sunscreens for Every Skin Type and Routine
Whether you want something tinted, glowy, mattifying or just easy to use, these mineral face sunscreens deliver.Read More
It doesn't matter how many serums, toners and moisturizers are in your skincare routine—the most important step is always sunscreen, which you should be applying every single day. SPF isn't just for ridiculously hot summer months, but it is particularly crucial during the sunniest time of year.
Sunscreen is your best defense against sun damage, including signs of premature aging like wrinkles, fine lines and dark spots. And most importantly, SPF is paramount in protecting your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays that can cause skin cancer. A sunburn isn't ever worth it—seriously, just use blush instead.
There’s a lot of debate over what makes a good sunscreen, including the benefits of chemical versus mineral SPFs, but the truth is that the best sunscreen is one that you will actually use. But first, let's get into the big difference between mineral and chemical formulas. Mineral (also known as physical) sunscreens typically contain just two active ingredients—titanium dioxide and zinc oxide—which essentially sit on top of skin and act as a physical barrier from UV rays. Chemical sunscreens are traditionally composed of several other active ingredients aside from just titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, and absorb the UV rays.
It's really a matter of personal preference; if you’re not sure which SPF is best for you, consider your skin concerns. Mineral sunscreens tend to be less irritating for those with sensitive or reactive skin, including conditions like rosacea, eczema and acne. They're usually pretty gentle and don't contain other active ingredients that can provoke breakouts and reactions in acne-prone and easily irritated skin. In my personal experience, I’ve found that if you’re blemish-prone and have relatively sensitive skin, a mineral SPF is your best bet for face sunscreen. If you have sensitivities toward specific ingredients, make sure to check the list on the bottle or online before you purchase.
While mineral face sunscreens are my personal go-to, physical SPFs have long had an unfortunately warranted reputation for a thick, chalky and unblendable consistency. Luckily, mineral SPF formulas have made major strides over the past several years, so you can avoid that white cast as much as possible. That said, the UV filters in mineral-based sunscreens—titanium and zinc—are innately harder to blend, and do require more work to fully rub into skin than a chemical formula. At the same time, there's still a lot of work to be done when it comes to inclusivity in the beauty industry; while there are much more blendable and less white cast-y formulas now, it remains more difficult for those with more melanated skin tones to find mineral sunscreens—and sometimes, sunscreens in general—that blend out, and that's unacceptable.
Everyone’s skin is different, and a mineral SPF that’s a dream for one skin type might not be for another. But again—the best sunscreen is one that you'll actually wear, so don't let fear-mongers get to you, because wearing a mineral or chemical sunscreen is the best way to prevent sun damage and skin cancer, aside from simply avoiding any sun exposure and keeping your entire body covered at all times.
Below, see the best mineral face sunscreens for every preference, whether you're looking for a tinted glow or a mattifying sheer formula.
The Best Mineral Sunscreens
- Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Daily Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen
- Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45
- Tower 28 SOS FaceGuard SPF 30 Sunscreen PA+++
- Augustinus Bader The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
- Ultra Violette Future Screen SPF 50 Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscreen Serum
- Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen
- Live Tinted Hueguard
- La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Zinc Oxide Sunscreen SPF 50
- Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++
- Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50
- Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50
- Bliss Block Star Mineral Daily Sunscreen
- Eminence Organics Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40
- Murad Correct and Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45
- Native Face Sunscreen SPF 30
- Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Face Lotion
- EltaMD UV UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
- Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30
- Saie Sunvisor SPF 35
- Project Reef Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
- Obagi Sun Shield Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50
- MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50
Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Daily Mineral SPF 50+ Sunscreen
Isdin’s Eryfotona Actinica SPF is easily one of the most lightweight, water-like consistencies of any mineral SPF I’ve ever tried. The all-mineral, broad-spectrum sunscreen is genuinely blendable, to a point of near-invisibility. This is more than your average sunscreen—it offers sun protection, but also works to repair existing sun damage thanks to a special blend of DNA Repairsomes without clogging pores. If you prefer a tinted sunscreen, try Isdin's Eryfotona Ageless.
Merit The Uniform Tinted Mineral Sunscreen SPF 45
Leave it to the minimalist makeup pros at Merit to craft the sunscreen of your summer beauty routine dreams. Not only does this offer SPF 45 broad spectrum protection, but it also comes in an impressive 15-shade range. Comfortable, silicone-free and oil-free, it offers light- to medium buildable coverage and a soft finish.
Tower 28 SOS FaceGuard SPF 30 Sunscreen PA+++
Eczema-prone, sensitive skin types have nothing to fear with Tower 28's mineral sunscreen. Lightweight and non-greasy, this is a creamy formula that feels more like a soothing moisturizer than a thick sunscreen. Formulated for those with sensitive and acne-prone skin, it's made with non-nano zinc oxide and has minimal pilling.
Augustinus Bader The Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Augustinus Bader's Rich Cream might get all the buzz, but the brand's new mineral sunscreen deserves some attention, too. Powered by Bader's signature patented TFC8 technology, this non-nano mineral sunscreen protects against UVA and UVB rays while also working to refresh and renew your skin at a cellular level to both prevent and reduce signs of aging. A skincare-suncare powerhouse with no pilling, minimal white cast and all-day comfort—don't forget to reapply, though.
Ultra Violette Future Screen SPF 50 Mineral Fragrance Free Facial Sunscreen Serum
Australian sunscreen brand Ultra Violette brought their beloved formulations stateside earlier this year, finally offering those in the U.S. the chance to sample their impressive SPFs. The Future Screen is a mineral recipe; it's an ultralight, liquidy consistency that feels more serum than sunscreen. Don't be thrown off by the tan-ish hue of the sunscreen; it blends quite well and has a glowy finish. While it works for both dry skin and oily skin, if you prefer a more matte finish, then try the brand's mattifying sunscreen option.
Summer Fridays ShadeDrops Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Mineral Milk Sunscreen
Summer Fridays did not miss the mark when they debuted this mineral SPF. It's pricey for the amount of product, but it's gotten rave reviews for good reason. Now offered in 12 flexible shades, it's lightweight and milky, with hydrating squalane and antioxidants. It's soothing, non-sticky and has a comfortable finish that doesn't leave you touching your face all day.
Live Tinted Hueguard
White cast is a major issue with mineral sunscreens, especially for more melanated skin tones. While the beauty industry still has a long way to go in terms of inclusivity, and expanding shade ranges, Live Tinted is one of the best options for darker skin tones, as it's offered in 11 different shades. It provides light-medium coverage and has a more radiant finish.
La Roche-Posay Anthelios Mineral Zinc Oxide Sunscreen SPF 50
You can't discuss mineral sunscreens without mentioning one of the pioneers of the category—La Roche-Posay's Anthelios. This formula is utterly fantastic; it's worth stocking up on the original whenever you're in the vicinity of a French pharmacy (which is, in fact, what I would do for years when it was one of the only formulations that didn't give me horrific blemishes). The 100 percent mineral SPF is made with zinc oxide and titanium dioxide, and was developed specifically for those with sensitive skin. Make sure to shake it before use; it's super liquidy, but that also means it's fast-absorbing and less white cast-prone as many of the other options out there.
Kosas DreamBeam SPF 40 PA++++
This Hailey Bieber-approved sunscreen smooths and brightens while protecting your skin from harsh rays. A silicone-free mineral sunscreen, Kosas' DreamBeam is filled with ceramides and peptides, and the peachy color helps neutralize the harsh white of zinc oxide. I like that this is glowy but not greasy, though you definitely have to make sure to reapply this one throughout the day. It's a good primer, too, especially if you don't want to wear anything tinted on top of your sunscreen during the day and on vacation.
Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Face Shield Flex SPF 50
Mineral sunscreen is inherently harder to blend than a chemical sunscreen, and one way of helping to combat the potential white cast is opting for a mineral tinted SPF. Colorescience's Flex option is hydrating but not greasy, while protecting you from UVA, UVB, blue light, pollution and infrared rays. The encapsulated iron oxide pigments are activated when you begin rubbing it into your face, so it adapts to your skin tone for buildable coverage. In a much-needed move towards more inclusivity, the sunscreen is available in six different flexible shades. It has a "demi-matte" finish—essentially, not '90s-era matte, but not too glowy, either.
Tatcha The Silk Sunscreen SPF 50
Tatcha's water-resistant and sweat-resistant SPF protects against UVA and UVB rays with a relatively sheer and blendable formula. It's non-comedogenic and is packed with skincare-forward ingredients like niacinamide and hyaluronic acid; the later offers hydration, which is always a plus to avoid the dry, chalky sunscreen feeling. To be transparent, we haven't tried this sunscreen since before Tatcha revealed the new packaging last year, but hopefully it's an upgrade since the prior packaging was prone to leakage.
Bliss Block Star Mineral Daily Sunscreen
Bliss’ cruelty-free and vegan SPF 30 is a solid daily option. It's non-comedogenic and suitable for sensitive skin tones, though fair warning, it does have a bit of a lavender scent.
Eminence Organics Lilikoi Daily Defense Moisturizer SPF 40
Eminence Organics is ideal if you're suffering from breakouts and have super sensitive skin. This is an ultra-moisturizing mineral formula that doesn’t irritate reactive skin and has a surprisingly lovely natural fragrance that’s decidedly un-sunscreen-like. Lightweight and formulated with cocoa seed extract and satsuma mandarin peel, it’s a great moisturizer-SPF duo.
Murad Correct and Protect Serum Broad Spectrum SPF 45
Use Murad’s mineral SPF serum as the last step in your skincare routine; it has a satiny, lightweight texture and works to both protect your skin and help correct discoloration and pigmentation from prior sun damage.
Native Face Sunscreen SPF 30
Native’s unscented mineral face sunscreen is a good one for sensitive skin; it does, however, take a while to fully rub into your skin, and the body version of this can get a bit messy.
Sun Bum Mineral SPF 30 Face Lotion
Sun Bum’s non-tinted mineral SPF is technically fragrance-free, but still has that delightful coconut-banana-esque scent that the brand is known for. This is a matte-finish sunscreen that’s great for oily and sensitive skin, and also works well as a primer to use before putting on your makeup.
EltaMD UV UV Restore Broad-Spectrum SPF 40
For a lightweight mineral sunscreen that's dem-approved, try EltaMD’s glowy SPF 40. Aside from the surface benefits, it also helps improve the appearance of sun damaged skin. Packed with squalene, ginger root extract, saccharide isomerate and antioxidants, it works to restore the skin's natural moisture while reducing the appearance of dark spots and fine lines.
Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30
While Supergoop’s Glowscreen tends to get most of the hype, I'm partial to the Sheerscreen. It's reliable and non-irritating (my acne-prone skin hasn't vibed too well with the Glowscreen in the past); I do, however, wish it came in a bigger bottle. That said, the smaller size makes it easy to throw into your purse or tote bag for a beach day, and it's TSA-friendly if you're packing for a tropical getaway. The weightless formula makes this a good primer to wear under makeup, as you don't feel it sitting on top of your skin all day.
Saie Sunvisor SPF 35
I adore a multitasking product that actually works, and Saie’s Sunvisor is a total powerhouse—it’s a serum, moisturizer, SPF and oil all in one. It blends beautifully and offers the ultimate glazed donut finish, for the glowy summer aesthetic that screams, "I just got back from the French Riviera," even if you've actually been sitting inside your New York City apartment blasting the AC all day.
Project Reef Mineral Sunscreen SPF 50
Project Reef’s SPF 50 is packed with aloe vera, coconut, sea buckthorn oil and antioxidants including green tea, pomegranate and raspberry extract, which protect, hydrate and even out skin tone. Even better, for every bottle purchased, the brand removes a pound of plastic from the oceans.
Obagi Sun Shield Mineral Broad Spectrum SPF 50
It's not easy finding a sunscreen for super reactive and sensitive skin types, but Obagi is a generally safe bet in that area—after all, this sunscreen is specially formulated for post-procedure skin, and it also has the Skin Cancer Foundation stamp of approval. It's ultra-gentle—think non-comedogenic, hypoallergenic and dermatologist-tested. It's sheer, fast-absorbing and non-greasy.
MDSolarSciences Mineral Crème SPF 50
If you have oilier skin or simply prefer a matte finish, try this creamy SPF 50. It does contain vitamin C, so if you’re sensitive to the antioxidant, avoid this one.