Where to Find the Best Booze-Free Drinks in Los Angeles

Looking to start 2026 with a clearer mind and a happier liver? Whether you’re tackling Dry January or simply attempting to cut back on the booze, several Los Angeles restaurants and bars are helping you swap a classic cocktail for a mindful mocktail. Given all of the innovative zero-proof spirits and de-alcoholized wines, social drinking with a sober twist is easier than ever.

At three-Michelin-starred Providence, non-alcoholic beverages are paired with a multicourse, fine dining feast, proving that mocktails can possess just as much finesse and flair as the classics. Bar Benjamin maintains its eclectic approach to mixology across its mocktail menu, using modern techniques like clarification and fat-washing to play with texture and taste. For sweeping views and no-ABV sippers, head to rooftop hotspots like Dante and Lemon Grove, or enjoy a virgin take on José Andrés’ famous Salt Air Margarita at poolside Butterfly. From swanky cocktail bars to one of the city’s coolest sushi restaurants, we’ve rounded up the best places for a mocktail in Los Angeles.