Where to Find the Best Booze-Free Drinks in Los Angeles
Looking to start 2026 with a clearer mind and a happier liver? Whether you’re tackling Dry January or simply attempting to cut back on the booze, several Los Angeles restaurants and bars are helping you swap a classic cocktail for a mindful mocktail. Given all of the innovative zero-proof spirits and de-alcoholized wines, social drinking with a sober twist is easier than ever.
At three-Michelin-starred Providence, non-alcoholic beverages are paired with a multicourse, fine dining feast, proving that mocktails can possess just as much finesse and flair as the classics. Bar Benjamin maintains its eclectic approach to mixology across its mocktail menu, using modern techniques like clarification and fat-washing to play with texture and taste. For sweeping views and no-ABV sippers, head to rooftop hotspots like Dante and Lemon Grove, or enjoy a virgin take on José Andrés’ famous Salt Air Margarita at poolside Butterfly. From swanky cocktail bars to one of the city’s coolest sushi restaurants, we’ve rounded up the best places for a mocktail in Los Angeles.
Bar Benjamin
- 7174 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
One of L.A.’s most noteworthy bar openings of 2025, Bar Benjamin is a swanky cocktail lounge that puts an innovative spin on the art of mixology. Though you’ll find a mix of spirit-forward libations and savory sippers, Bar Benjamin also crafts a handful of zero-proof drinks that maintain the establishment’s signature creativity. The Taro Milk Punch is a clarified mocktail with unique undertones of cinnamon and lemongrass, while the Tepache Bird pays tribute to one of Mexico’s most popular fermented beverages. If you’re typically a fan of Bar Benjamin’s popular Last Laugh, opt for the Smiley Face, which contains all of the same savory complexity without the alcohol.
Dante Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Perched atop the Maybourne Beverly Hills, Dante is famous for its ice-cold martinis and various Negroni renditions. However, those hoping to cut back on the booze and opt for a mocktail will find plenty of zero-proof concoctions. The NA Blood Orange Spritz tastes like summer on the Italian Riviera in every sip, while the NA Cosmojito swaps spirits for house-made cranberry juice, fresh mint, pressed lime juice and Perrier. For something more complex, bittersweet and herbaceous, order the aperitivo-inspired Crodino.
Butterfly
- 8801 Washington Blvd, Culver City, CA 90232
Enjoy a poolside mocktail when visiting José Andrés’ Butterfly at The Shay. The Cuadratura is surprisingly spirit-forward despite the fact that it's liquor-free, featuring a harmonious blend of Three Spirit Livener, Melati Classic and Lyres Apéritif. If you’re hoping to cure your craving for Andrés’ famous Salt Air Margarita, however, indulge in the Floating on Air, which features the same cloud-like topping of salty foam. Round all of this out with a shareable selection of ceviches and guacamole.
Melrose Umbrella Co.
- 7465 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Melrose Umbrella Co. is a longstanding cocktail bar with a reputation for excellence. By fusing old-world classics with modern techniques, this rustic, Prohibition-style watering hole has gathered a cult following of loyal regulars. During Dry January and beyond, Melrose Umbrella Co. pulls out all of the stops to cater to imbibers of all kinds. Many of the unique mocktails contain mood-boosting adaptogens, promising a social “buzz” without the booze. Agave spirit lovers should explore the Pa-No-Ma, which combines Ritual Zero Proof Tequila with prickly pear, a green apple reduction, ruby red grapefruit, lime and bubbly soda. The Kepto Pepino is a refreshing, non-alcoholic take on a gimlet, featuring zero-proof gin, cucumber, fresh lime, monkfruit syrup and a rim of savory celery salt.
Or Bar
- 8228 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Coffee spot by day, cocktail bar by night, Or Bar is a locally-loved lounge in the heart of West Hollywood. Whether you’re visiting for an after-work happy hour or pre-gaming before a night out in the Rainbow District, the moody space sets the scene with Art Deco accents and elegant cocktails. Or Bar’s menu features an entire “Virgin” section, with two craft mocktails and two non-alcoholic beers. The Strawberry Snap is fruity and refreshing, boasting real muddled berries, mint and green apple along with sweet agave nectar. For something even more similar to a real cocktail, order the Seedlip Quench, which is made with a distilled, zero-proof spirit, fresh watermelon, lime and agave nectar.
Lemon Grove
- 1717 Vine St Floor 6, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Located on the rooftop of The Aster, Lemon Grove serves up seasonally-inspired cuisine alongside sweeping city views in Hollywood. In addition to a handful of non-alcoholic wines, there are three mocktails on the menu, each of which caters to a specific flavor profile. The Some Like It Hot mocktail is similar to a spicy margarita, while the Old Hollywood uses spiritless bourbon and aromatic spices to create a timeless sipper. The Casablanca is the final alcohol-free sipper, complete with a gin-inspired “spirit,” fresh citrus and Lyre’s zero-proof sparkling wine.
Casa Madera
- 8440 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Enjoy eye-catching beverages, epic city views and a modern fusion of Mediterranean and Mexican cuisine at West Hollywood’s Casa Madera. Since so much thought and creativity go into each cocktail, it only makes sense that the mocktails are equally as complex. From the warm Vanilla Sky, made with Three Spirit Livener, mamey, vanilla and lime, to the passion fruit-forward Tropical Illusion, each beverage uses fresh ingredients sourced directly from Mexico.
Ardor
- 9040 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Kick back with a mocktail in hand in the sleek and plant-filled dining room at Ardor. Situated inside the design-forward West Hollywood Edition, Ardor focuses on veggie-forward dishes that pair wonderfully with craft cocktails and refreshing wines. However, during Dry January, guests can take their taste buds on a tantalizing journey with a few fruity mocktails. Magenta uses Lyre’s White Cane, hibiscus, lime and soda to transport you to a more tropical time, while the Seed and Sun creates a more layered profile with white cranberry, lemon and bergamot.
Providence
- 5955 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Celebrating something special in January? Though a three-Michelin-starred meal typically calls for an elevated wine pairing, Providence offers a non-alcoholic menu to match its multi-course seafood experience. Enjoy unique concoctions ranging from the Saja Boy, made with purple shiso, raspberry, vanilla and CO2, to the Fig-Roni, which uses a zero-proof gin, aperitif and vermouth. Each cocktail is served in fine glassware that contributes to the overall sipping experience, and some creations are so elegant and flavor-forward that you’ll forget they’re alcohol-free.
Uchi
- 9001 Santa Monica Blvd Ste 101, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Rather than pairing your sashimi and nigiri with sake, consider curating the perfect sushi spread with one of Uchi’s zero-proof cocktails. With four different mocktails to choose from, there are plenty of options for those looking to imbibe more mindfully. The Akabanna is Uchi’s take on a virgin hibiscus margarita, but for something on the drier side, order the Ritual Zero-Proof Gin-based Mitsu Mitsu. Other options include the seasonal sangria, de-alcoholized red wine and the bubbly Kirakira.