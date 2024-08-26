Where to Enjoy Modern Mexican Cuisine in L.A.
From chips and guacamole to zesty margaritas with a tajin rim, Los Angeles is no stranger to top-notch Mexican food. Given its flourishing Latin community, it’s no wonder that L.A., and SoCal in general, boasts some of the most authentic street tacos, birria and pozole north of Tijuana, at some of the best Mexican restaurants in the U.S. Modern Mexican cuisine puts an innovative twist on traditional flavors and spices, yielding elevated dishes and cocktails made with farm-fresh ingredients.
Though nothing beats a comforting snack from a taco truck after a late-night concert or Dodgers game, several L.A. establishments have sought to shine a new light on Mexican fare by curating upscale environments with design-forward interiors and chef-driven menus. Whether you’re craving coastal Baja cuisine with a seafood focus or intricate tacos alongside mezcalitas on a rooftop in Downtown L.A., trendy and elevated restaurants have exploded across the entire city. Some eateries have even found their niche with a vegan take on Mexican favorites, while others hone in on specific locations like the Yucatan and Oaxaca. Spice things up and enjoy modern Mexican cuisine when you sit down at these L.A. hotspots.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Mírate’s renowned beverage program, lush interior and market-driven menu makes it a Los Feliz staple. While Mírate draws plenty of inspiration from tradition, the innovative mixologists use one-of-a-kind flavor combinations with locally-sourced ingredients to create cocktails like the avocado-washed El Guero. When it comes to food, most of the plates are meant to be shared, and the crab esquites, pork belly tacos and sea bream filet are all worth trying. For a hearty main course, enjoy a Mexican twist on an American classic with the El Chicano Wagyu smash burger or the carne asada con papa hanger steak.
Ka’teen
- 6516 Selma Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Located in Hollywood, Ka’Teen fuses Yucatan flavors with California produce in a Tulum-inspired, jungle-esque setting. Upon walking through a bohemian, wicker structure near the host stand, guests are then led to a spacious patio adorned with lush greenery, but there is also an indoor dining room that looks right out onto the patio. The menu, curated by chef Wes Avila, focuses on locally sourced produce alongside fresh seafood, but you’ll find everything from lamb shank barbacoa to vegetarian-friendly cauliflower al pastor. Seafood highlights include the campechana ceviche made with kanpachi, scallop, shrimp and bigeye tuna, crab enchiladas and whole fish with red and green salsa. The restaurant also hosts a Taqueria Tuesdays happy hour, with $14 margaritas and tacos.
Loreto
- 1991 Blake Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90039
A seafood spread at Loreto is well worth the drive to Frogtown. Each seasonal omakase menu is carefully curated by chef Paco Moran, showcasing seasonal produce alongside locally caught seafood and shellfish. If you prefer to dine à la carte, however, order an array of ceviches, aguachiles and tostadas for the table. While seafood is the obvious star at Loreto, you can also branch out with hollandaise-topped Brussels and cavatelli pasta with Spanish chorizo. There is also a solid vegetarian menu for plant-based diners that features a cauliflower tostada, esquites and other dishes made with jackfruit and hearts of palm.
Damian
- 2132 E 7th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90021
Chef Enrique Olvera's Damian is a sleek, modern Mexican restaurant situated in the heart of Downtown L.A.’s Arts District. Neutral tones, lush palm leaves and an exposed brick wall set the scene for a candlelit dinner and cocktails. The shishito martini is a unique and inventive take on the timeless sipper, but if you want something smooth and easy to drink, opt for the Verano Milk Punch. From uni tostadas to duck carnitas, the food menu is rooted in Mexican culture but uses unique ingredients and substitutions to curate unforgettable and unexpected dishes.
LA Cha Cha Chá
- 812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Whether you’re craving a margarita at sunset or tacos with a view, the panoramic rooftop at LA Cha Cha Chá is a staple in Downtown Los Angeles. As the sister restaurant to Mexico City’s Terraza Cha Cha Chá, guests are able to explore a huge selection of mezcals and tequilas in a space brimming with vibrant greenery in every corner, rattan light fixtures and overhead string lights on the terrace. The spicy pineapple margarita has the perfect amount of heat and pairs well with the ceviche, aguachile negro, blue fin tuna tostada fish tacos and chicken-stuffed poblano pepper. All the mains are served with blue corn tortillas.
Gracias Madre
- 8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
No one does vegan Mexican cuisine better than Gracias Madre. Located in the heart of West Hollywood on Melrose Avenue, this bright restaurant blends indoor and outdoor dining across a serene space that boasts patterned tiles, vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and wicker furnishings. Everything on the menu is 100 percent plant-based and made from scratch, but before diving into the food, kick things off with a Jalisco Highball or bubbly Madre Spritz. If you want to try something different, consider the Oaxacan Shaman, made with 20 shitake mushroom infused amaro montenegro, Metiche 49 Salmiana Mezcal and grapefruit oil. For brunch, try the chilaquiles, but no matter what meal you're visiting for, the jackfruit carnitas tacos, mushroom quesadilla and burrito en salsa are a must, but you’ll also want to share the hearts of palm ceviche and nachos with soy chorizo, cauliflower, pico de gallo as a starter.
Chulita
- 533 Rose Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Located on the corner of Rose Avenue in Venice, Chulita is a beachy and airy eatery that transports patrons to Tulum with fruity drinks, light fare, hanging greenery and bright yellow accents. Though they launched a second location in West Adams, the original Venice eatery has a special charm that is perfect for couples craving a hibiscus margarita after a day at the beach. Before solidifying your drink order, be sure to inquire about the specialty seasonal margarita, which is made from fresh fruit bought at the Santa Monica Farmers Market. The tacos can be made on either Masienda heirloom corn or house-made cassava flour tortillas, and the grilled wild sea bass is a beautiful entrée that pairs nicely with a side of classic Mexican rice.
Toca Madera
- 8450 W 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Whether you're sitting in the dim-lit, artsy dining room or out on the cozy and romantic patio, dinner at Noble 33’s Toca Madera includes live music, flaming cocktails and larger-than-life steaks. Local musicians and DJs put on a show every night, setting the upbeat vibe as you sip on the signature spicy Noble margarita or a classic carajillo. The A5 Wagyu tacos, Wagyu carne asada fajitas and smoked truffle hamachi are two must-order appetizers, while the top cap Wagyu melts in your mouth. For a truly show-stopping entrée, opt for the tableside flaming tomahawk before ending with the strawberry tres leches.