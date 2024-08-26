Where to Enjoy Modern Mexican Cuisine in L.A.

From chips and guacamole to zesty margaritas with a tajin rim, Los Angeles is no stranger to top-notch Mexican food. Given its flourishing Latin community, it’s no wonder that L.A., and SoCal in general, boasts some of the most authentic street tacos, birria and pozole north of Tijuana, at some of the best Mexican restaurants in the U.S. Modern Mexican cuisine puts an innovative twist on traditional flavors and spices, yielding elevated dishes and cocktails made with farm-fresh ingredients.

Though nothing beats a comforting snack from a taco truck after a late-night concert or Dodgers game, several L.A. establishments have sought to shine a new light on Mexican fare by curating upscale environments with design-forward interiors and chef-driven menus. Whether you’re craving coastal Baja cuisine with a seafood focus or intricate tacos alongside mezcalitas on a rooftop in Downtown L.A., trendy and elevated restaurants have exploded across the entire city. Some eateries have even found their niche with a vegan take on Mexican favorites, while others hone in on specific locations like the Yucatan and Oaxaca. Spice things up and enjoy modern Mexican cuisine when you sit down at these L.A. hotspots.