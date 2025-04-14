The Best Mother-Daughter Trips for Every Travel Style
From chic city breaks to soul-stirring safaris, here’s where to go for an unforgettable mother-daughter getaway.Read More
Planning a mother-daughter vacation is a balancing act. The best destinations offer enough to do so you're never bored, but not so much that you feel rushed or overwhelmed. The atmosphere also matters. You’ll want somewhere lively yet relaxing, charming but not overly romantic. And then there’s the wild card: your dynamic. Will you run out of things to talk about? Will you drive each other up the wall? Or will this be the girls’ trip that brings you even closer? A well-planned getaway gives you more than just a change of scenery—it creates moments of connection, laughter and maybe even a new annual tradition.
Of course, no two families are exactly the same. Some bond over shopping sprees and spa treatments, while others thrive on culinary experiences and cultural immersion. And for those with polar opposite travel styles, the key is choosing a destination with variety—one where you can unwind while the other explores, or with diverse activities that you both can enjoy (think a culinary-focused bike tour that will appease both fitness fanatics and foodies alike). Whether you're planning a quick weekend escape for Mother’s Day or a once-in-a-lifetime journey, these 12 mother-daughter trip ideas offer a blend of culture, relaxation and adventure.
The Best Mother-Daughter Trips
- A Fashion-Forward Trip to Paris
- A Surf Escape in Costa Rica
- A Self-Care Sojourn in Sedona
- A Cultural Circuit in Andalucía, Spain
- A Girls’ Weekend in Charleston
- A Culinary Journey Through Tuscany
- An Art and Design Tour of Mexico City
- An Immersive Bali Retreat
- A Greek Island Vacation
- A Mountain Adventure in Whistler
- A Geothermal Getaway in Iceland
- A Safari in Botswana
A Fashion-Forward Trip to Paris
Strolling down the Champs-Élysées. Swooning over haute couture at La Galerie Dior and Musée Yves Saint Laurent. Stocking up on perfumes—or better yet, creating your own personalized fragrance at Molinard. For fashion-forward travelers, Paris is the ultimate destination for a mother-daughter getaway. There are many ways—and stays—to make a long weekend (or a full week) in the French capital even more indulgent. The stylish Castille Paris, next to Chanel’s flagship store and Coco Chanel’s former Paris apartment, offers spacious duplex suites and family-focused experiences like a tour for two of the newly reopened Notre-Dame Cathedral. Or check into Paris’s first palace-status hotel, Le Meurice, where the suites overlooking the Tuileries Gardens are just as decadent as its brunch served in a Versailles-inspired dining room. Cap your trip off strolling through the cobblestoned streets of Montmartre.
A Surf Escape in Costa Rica
For adventurous multigenerational groups, Costa Rica’s waves provide an ideal setting to tackle a new challenge together—all while soaking up the country’s positive pura vida (pure life) ethos. Head to Nosara, one of the world’s five Blue Zones (places where people live longer than anywhere else on earth), for year-round swells. At The Gilded Iguana, one of Nosara’s original boutique hotels, surf sessions, tropical-chic rooms and live poolside music set the tone for a laid-back stay, with outdoor adventure options like horseback riding, kayak fishing and snorkeling. For a luxurious finale, Peninsula Papagayo—home to resorts like the Four Seasons and the newly opened Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve—offers private beaches, an adventure park and the women-led SurfX school.
A Self-Care Sojourn in Sedona
Sedona’s red rock landscapes and renowned energy vortexes make it a popular Arizona wellness destination for those looking to combine spa treatments with time on the trails. There are countless awe-inspiring adventures, from an easy stroll along Bell Rock Pathway to a challenging hike up Cathedral Rock. Don’t feel like lacing up your hiking boots? A Pink Jeep Tour or a hot air balloon ride can be equally fun ways to take in the scenery. For a restorative stay, book a casita at Enchantment Resort, where canyon views set the stage for rejuvenation. The property’s spa offers floating sound baths and guided meditation, while creative workshops and mountain biking excursions provide a more active way to engage with the stunning surroundings. There are both adults-only and family-friendly pools, too.
A Cultural Circuit in Andalucía, Spain
For a mix of historic cities, vibrant culture and scenic coastlines, Southern Spain has it all. The best part? It’s easy to explore Andalucía by train, so you can zip around to different spots with ease. In Seville, visit architectural wonders like the UNESCO-listed Royal Alcázar, the contemporary Setas de Sevilla, and the massive Seville Cathedral. Stay at the nearby Querencia de Sevilla, Autograph Collection, which offers spacious rooms and a rooftop terrace with spectacular city views. Next, head to Granada, where flamenco shows in the cave houses of Sacromonte and tapas tours provide a deep dive into the local culture. Palacio Gran Vía, a Royal Hideaway Hotel, housed in the former headquarters of the Rodríguez-Acosta bank, offers a historic yet modern stay, with preserved architectural features like stained-glass windows, coffered ceilings and a rooftop terrace bar overlooking the Granada Cathedral and the Alhambra. End the journey with relaxation on the Costa del Sol, where resorts like the Puente Romano offer beachfront access and sun-kissed pools.
A Girls’ Weekend in Charleston
Charleston’s historic charm, vibrant food scene and walkable neighborhoods make it ideal for an easy, breezy weekend getaway on the East Coast. Stroll past the colorful homes along Rainbow Row, shop for sweetgrass baskets and handmade candles at Charleston City Market and check into The Dewberry Charleston, a mid-century icon with a stylish rooftop bar. If you both love shopping, King Street’s boutiques deliver everything from antiques to high fashion. And for those who would prefer to stroll and sight-see, there is no shortage of historic walking tours to join. Evenings are best spent indulging in Lowcountry cuisine—think oysters, shrimp and grits and she-crab soup—before catching sunset along the waterfront or with a cocktail in hand.
A Culinary Journey Through Tuscany
From Florence’s historic trattorias to the rolling vineyards of Val d’Orcia, Tuscany is a dream for gourmands. Start at the newly opened Collegio Alla Querce, Auberge Resorts Collection, a restored Renaissance-era retreat on an Italian hilltop in Florence with serene gardens and an outdoor pool. After sampling the city’s culinary highlights—fresh pasta and wine-tasting windows included—embark on a short road trip to Rosewood Castiglion del Bosco, set in the heart of the Brunello di Montalcino wine region. Here, private tours of the property’s vineyards and winery, truffle-hunting excursions, scenic bike rides and classes at the La Canonica Cooking School celebrate Tuscany’s gastronomic heritage.
An Art and Design Tour of Mexico City
As North America’s largest metropolis, Mexico City has a rich artistic heritage—and the museums, art galleries and creative hubs to prove it. From the Frida Kahlo Museum in the charming Coyoacán neighborhood and Museo Soumaya—where the building itself is a work of art—to Casa Luis Barragán, the former home of the Pritzker Prize-winning architect, you won’t run out of places to admire art and design. In between cultural stops, indulge in the city’s ever-evolving food scene, anchored by Michelin-starred restaurants like Pujol and Quintonil. Stay at The St. Regis Mexico City for skyline views and refined service, or Colima 71, a boutique hotel with an intimate art-filled atmosphere.
An Immersive Bali Retreat
Nicknamed the Island of the Gods, Bali is synonymous with soul-stirring getaways filled with temple visits, healing rituals, and time spent in nature. Start in the spiritual center of Ubud, where you can immerse yourself in lush jungle surroundings at high-end resorts like Four Seasons Resort Bali At Sayan or eco-retreats like Bambu Indah, where bamboo treehouses and riverside pools set the tone for a rejuvenating escape. After exploring the area’s sacred sites, rice terraces and waterfalls, head to the coast for some beachfront pampering at Four Seasons Resort Bali At Jimbaran Bay or a surf retreat at Uluwatu Surf Villas, where cliffside views and world-class waves await.
A Greek Island Vacation
With hundreds of Greek islands to choose from, there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to exploring the country. But even if you want to enjoy the classic whitewashed villages, blue-domed churches and idyllic beaches of the Cyclades, you can still skip the crowds. Opt for a slower-paced experience on Paros, where Parilio offers a boutique stay with a sleek contemporary design, poolside dining and a beach transfer service. Spend days exploring Naoussa’s alleyways and golden-sand beaches before hopping over to Santorini for a day trip or a longer stay. A quieter alternative to the cliffside hotels in Oia, Vedema, a Luxury Collection Resort is set in a 400-year-old winery hidden in the medieval village of Megalochori. On Crete, the town of Chania serves as a launchpad to jaw-dropping beaches like Elafonissi, and the bungalows with private pools like Domes Zeen Chania make it easy to unwind.
A Mountain Adventure in Whistler
For active mother-daughter pairs and groups who love skiing, hiking and après outdoor adventure indulgence, Whistler is a year-round playground perfect for a two-person family vacation. In winter, hit the slopes of Whistler Blackcomb, North America’s largest ski resort, before unwinding at Scandinave Spa, where steaming outdoor baths offer a blissful post-ski soak. In summer, swap skis for hiking boots and take the Peak 2 Peak Gondola for breathtaking alpine views. The Audain Art Museum holds an impressive collection of Indigenous and contemporary Canadian art, while the Squamish Lil'wat Cultural Centre hosts immersive First Nations exhibits, dinners and workshops. Stay at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler or Four Seasons Whistler, both offering luxe accommodations with easy access to the mountains and charming Whistler Village.
A Geothermal Getaway in Iceland
Iceland’s geothermal pools and hot springs make spa culture an integral part of the experience. Start in Reykjavík with a soak at Sky Lagoon, where an infinity-edge geothermal pool overlooks the North Atlantic. Stay at The Reykjavik Edition for a sophisticated city base or The Retreat at Blue Lagoon for private access to its milky-blue waters and otherworldly subterranean spa. For an off-the-beaten-path journey, venture north to Mývatn Nature Baths and GeoSea, where fewer crowds mean more tranquility. The peaceful atmosphere extends to Deplar Farm, a high-end lodge that caters to skiers and spa seekers alike. In between the soaks, marvel at waterfalls, lava fields and the Northern Lights, if you’re lucky.
A Safari in Botswana
Nothing compares to the thrill of spotting elephants and lions in the wild—making a safari a once-in-a-lifetime bucket list experience for any mother-daughter duo or family travel group. Famed for its water safaris, Botswana offers some of Africa’s most pristine wildlife viewing, whether you’re gliding through the Okavango Delta in a traditional mokoro canoe or on a classic game drive in Chobe National Park. Desert & Delta Safaris offers a seamless multi-stop journey through Botswana’s top reserves, with scenic bush flights in between. For a meaningful twist, the 10-night Empowering Women Epic Experience includes adventures led by female guides and conservationists, including the all-female guiding team known as the “Chobe Angels.” Expect close encounters with wildlife, unforgettable sunsets, and stories you’ll be swapping for years to come.