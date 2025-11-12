The Best Gifts From Museum Shops
A treasure trove of artful delights.Read More
There's something deeply satisfying about holding a tangible object that encapsulates the spirit of human creativity. That's the magic of a well-curated museum shop—it offers not just mementos, but portals into the realms of art, history and ideas. These pieces are more than mere trinkets; they're conversation starters, thought provokers and tiny emblems of the vast world of human expression. Whether you're shopping for the art aficionado who has it all or the design devotee with a keen eye, these singular finds are sure to delight and inspire.
'The Last of Her Kind' Sculpture
A hauntingly lifelike cast-amber sculpture of the extinct passenger pigeon by artist Rachel Berwick, courtesy of Aldrich Editions—a program that supports emerging and mid-career artists and raises funds for the museum.
Future Climate Patches
- New Museum | $25 Each
British duo Parsons & Charlesworth imagine a future where New York City has adapted to climate change by establishing urban nature reserves and regenerative projects, as depicted in six embroidered patches.
Basquiat 'Hollywood Africans' Mug
- The Whitney | $25
Coffee with a side of Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1983 commentary on stereotypes of African Americans in entertainment.
Barkley L. Hendricks Collection 'Victory at 23' Enamel Earrings
- Studio Museum in Harlem | $78
Melody Ehsani's enamel tribute to Barkley L. Hendricks' iconic 1981 painting, Victory at 23, honors the influential painter and photographer known for his vibrant portraits that celebrate the style, individuality and humanity of urban Black Americans.
'The American West In Art' Book
- Denver Art Museum | $45
The history and imagery of the American West, featuring a selection of artworks from the Denver Art Museum's Petrie Institute of Western American Art's collection, which traces the region's artistic evolution from the early 1800s through the modernist movements of the mid-20th century and includes some of the most important 19th-century landscape paintings in American history.
Andy Warhol Films, Inc. Sweatshirt
- The Andy Warhol Museum | $54
A Printed-in-Pittsburgh design, based on a 1973 t-shirt promoting Andy Warhol’s film L’Amour—one of over 300,000 everyday possessions Warhol boxed into time capsules in the last 13 years of his life.
Calder 'Do Not Touch' Tote
- The Whitney | $175
A durable yet lightweight tote created for the High Wire: Calder's Circus at 100 exhibition, featuring the French phrase "Defense de Toucher" (Do not touch) from Alexander Calder's iconic 1926-31 Circus work.
'Nothing is new but everything’s new'
- Noguchi Museum | $65
A limited-edition boxed set celebrating the Noguchi Museum's 40th anniversary that weaves ephemera, photographs and archival materials to tell the story of the unique Long Island City building and land that sculptor Isamu Noguchi transformed into a haven for his art and legacy.
Calida Rawles Paperweight
- Pérez Art Museum Miami | $40
A 3" glass dome paperweight by Calida Rawles, capturing the artist's hyperrealistic style in a powerful exploration of the complex history of the African American experience.
'Unfamiliar People' Scarf
A subtly wry silk scarf based on a series of artworks in Takashi Murakami's 2023 exhibition, offering shimmering commentary on the shifting social dynamics of the pandemic era, in which once-familiar people became strangers.
'There Are Artists Among Us' Sweatshirt
- The Whitney | $50
A cozy nod to Whitney founder and sculptor Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, who supported living American artists in the early 20th century when most collectors favored established, mostly deceased, Europeans.
'Le Perroquet' Reversible Pendant
- Barnes Foundation | $178
Finn Design's pendant salutes Henri Rousseau, subject of the "lush, hypnotic" A Painter’s Secrets at the Barnes, an exhibition bringing the two most important Rousseau collections in the world together for the first time.
Rahim Fortune's 'Hardtack'
Rahim Fortune's photographic exploration of the enduring roots of Black culture in the American South.
97 Orchard St. Floor Plan Tray
- Tenement Museum | $20
A charming melamine floorplan of the 97 Orchard Street, the Lower East Side tenement home to an estimated 7,000 European immigrants between 1863 and 1935.
Typewriter Eraser Stubbs & Wootton Sllipers
- The Norton Museum of Art | $625
Legendary Palm Beach brand Stubbs & Wootton made-to-order slippers, flashing an embroidered version of the Claes Oldenburg and van Bruggen Typewriter Eraser that greets visitors at the entrance of the Norton Museum of Art.
'Black Earth Rising' Book
- Baltimore Museum of Art | $60
The companion to curator Ekow Eshun's 2025 Black Earth Rising BMA exhibition, tracing the complex interplay of race, colonialism and the climate crisis.
Medusa Corduroy Dad Hat
- The Getty | $60
Corduroy meets the legendary head of Medusa to create a hat that tips to 3rd-century Roman mosaics from the Getty's collection.
'Senga Nengudi: populated air' Book
- Dia: | $50
The multifaceted work of Senga Nengudi, featuring never-before-seen drawings, prints, photographs, performance scores and poetry that span her six-decade career and had profound impact on the Black Arts movement.
Clyfford Still Acrylic Pin
- Clyfford Still Museum | $3.50
A classic acrylic pin honoring the face of American artist Clyfford Still, credited with heralding the emergence of Abstract Expressionism in the late 1930s, years ahead of his contemporaries.
'Shunga: Stages of Desire'
- Honolulu Museum of Art | $30
A
peek plunge into early modern Japan's thriving sexual culture via HoMA's collection of Japanese erotic art.
Block Shop x LACMA Robe
A take on William Morris' "Rose" that subs California poppies for English roses, designed by L.A.'s Block Shop for LACMA's Deep Cuts: Block Printing Across Cultures.
'Young, Gifted and Black: A New Generation of Artists'
- Studio Museum in Harlem | $50
Curator and art world luminary Antwaun Sargent brings together works by a new generation of Black contemporary artists, offering a fresh perspective on how these emerging voices are shaping the discourse around identity, politics and art history.
'Rabbits Throwing Snowballs' Mug
A daily visit to the imaginative world of Peter Rabbit and his creator, inspired by a letter in the Morgan's collection from the beloved Beatrix Potter.
Frick Ceiling Umbrella
- Frick Collection | $60
The Frick's second floor reopened in 2025, and this umbrella opens to the chinoiserie detail of John Alden Twachtman's second-floor ceiling, initially installed in 1914.
'Navigating the Waves: Contemporary Cuban Photography'
A survey of contemporary Cuban photography from the extraordinary Madeleine P. Plonsker Collection, tracing the evolution of artistic expression in the post-Soviet era, from celebrations of the Revolution to powerful personal critiques of social and political realities.
Mickalene Thomas Flowers Hat
A five-panel cap with an eye-catching print of Mickalene Thomas' signature 1970s-inspired floral motif, originally inspired by the upholstery in her New Jersey childhood home.
Juicy Cherry T-Shirt
- Walker Art Center | $30
A cheery reminder of Minneapolis' most iconic public art: Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's Spoonbridge and Cherry, which has delighted the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center since 1988.
Museum Nerd x VMFA Sweatshirt
Museum Nerds infiltrated the VMFA and left behind a covetable, retro, collegiate block sweatshirt.
'Art Dog' Book
- Crystal Bridges Museum | $17
A compendium of clever canines immortalized in art through the ages, from Japanese prints to Italian frescoes—a testament to the enduring bond between humans and our beloved four-legged friends.
'Kansas Cornfield' Magnet
- Wichita Art Museum | $8
An acrylic salutation to the beauty and light of America's heartland in John Steuart Curry's 1933 Kansas Cornfield.
'I Paint Therefore I am' Cashmere Sweater
- Hirshhorn Museum | $385
A painterly twist on René Descartes' famous motto, hand-stitched in red thread as a wearable manifesto for the artist's life.
Edward Gorey Lion Cap
- Art Institute of Chicago | $25
A proud little lion inspired by Chicago artist, writer and School of the Art Institute of Chicago alum Edward Gorey, whose work is inseparable from literature, theater and popular culture.
PAMM Building Mug
- Pérez Art Museum Miami | $25
A caffeine vessel of PAMM architectural marvels: its geometric design, lush hanging gardens, Biscayne views and warm plank flooring.
Jackson Wool Rug
- American Folk Art Museum | $235
A 2'x3' hand-hooked wool rug inspired by the art of Barbara Gilhooly Mighty, for An Ecology of Quilts: The Natural History of American Textiles.
Patch Birth of Venus Botticelli
- Cleveland Museum of Art | $15
A wearable homage to the enduring influence of Renaissance art on modern Italian fashion, sold as a companion to Renaissance to Runway: The Enduring Italian Houses.
Long Jakes 'The Rocky Mountain Man' Scarf
The romance of the Old West in silk jacquard, by early American master Charles Deas.
Dan Hernandez: 'Souvenir Plate featuring a Ruined Beacon'
- Toledo Museum of Art | $5,500
A ceramic ode to the extinguished beacon from Dan Hernandez's Hero's Journey series—a souvenir of the ruined landmarks and narrative upheavals explored in the artist's video game-inspired works.
Witte Marvelje Knitted Embroidery Crewneck
- The Getty | $250
A collar of embroidered birds and flowers based on a 17th-century Dutch watercolor from the Getty's collections.
Richard Avedon's 'In the American West'
Richard Avedon's portraits from the landmark 1985 exhibition, in a 40th anniversary reissue of the original catalogue—with a new foreword by John Rohrbach.
'Louise Bourgeois Made Giant Spiders and Wasn't Sorry'
- MASS MoCA | $18
A festival of Louise Bourgeois and her lifelong exploration of the polarities of human emotion.
Great American Love Skate Deck Triptych
- Milwaukee Art Museum | $680
A triptych commemorating that which held great spiritual significance for sculptor Robert Indiana throughout his six-decade career.
Tote Libertad
- El Museo del Barrio | $25
A daily reminder of Cuban artist and political prisoner Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara by Armando Tejuca, benefitting the families of Cuba's political prisoners.
Teresa Baker Blanket
- ICA Boston | $350
Teresa Baker's abstract blanket for An Indigenous Present, an exploration of 100 years of contemporary Indigenous art.
Isabella's Opera Coat Purse
An exquisite purple silk velvet, embroidered purse paying homage to Isabella Stewart Gardner's lavish opera coat, which was itself inspired by Marie Antionnette.
MOCA Ring Watch
The updated MOCA Ring Watch combines the functionality of a timepiece with the eye-catching design of a statement ring, featuring a gold-colored finish, the museum's classic four-color logo on the watch face, and a bold, sculptural shape that makes it a must-have accessory for contemporary art enthusiasts.
'Cafecito con Chisme' Mug
- El Museo del Barrio | $25
A mug that starts the day in a joyful Latinx way.
13 Most Wanted Men: Andy Warhol and the 1964 World's Fair
- Queens Museum | $35
A provocative 1964 New York World's Fair artifact: Warhol's controversial 13 Most Wanted Men mural, censored before its public debut, explored through 13 interviews that peel back the layers of this notorious Pop Art scandal.
Louis C. Tiffany Peacock Feather Wool-Blend Shawl
A ritual of peacock feathers, inspired by Louis Comfort Tiffany's sinuous designs and Art Nouveau's fascination with renewal and immortality.
Marjorie Phillips' 'Night Baseball' Cap
- Phillips Collection | $29
A cap for day or night, inspired by American Impressionist painter and art collector Marjorie Phillips' 1951 account of a Senators vs. Yankees moment.
Guggenheim Gates Glass Pitcher
Borosilicate glass in a web-like tribute to the Guggenheim's architecture and legacy.
Ginny Ruffner's Inflatable Bouquet
- Seattle Art Museum | $29
A bouquet that never wilts from an artist whose career spans 95 solo shows, hundreds of group exhibitions, and inclusion in over 63 permanent collections worldwide.
Cassette Tape Wallet
A pitch-perfect accessory for exploring over two centuries of New York City's vibrant social dance scene in Urban Stomp.
'Where Black Art Lives' Sweatshirt
- Studio Museum in Harlem | $65
A classic black crewneck that gets straight to the point in reflective, unforgettable ink.
'Painting Energy' Bag
- Portland Museum of Art | $400
A canvas and leather tote hand-painted in custom colors created exclusively for the Painting Energy: The Alex Katz Foundation Collection exhibition at the Portland Museum of Art.
Picasso Coasters
- Dallas Museum of Art | $24
An eye, a wink, a mouth and a nose capture the spirit of Picasso ("A head is a matter of eyes, nose, mouth, which can be distributed in any way you like").
'Bird Shadow' Blanket
- Aspen Art Museum | $1,000
Florian Krewer's everybody rise in knit lambswool and cashmere, crafted in Scotland.
Marian Paquette Liette Woven Handbag
- Museum of Arts and Design | $545
Marian Barker's eco-conscious design, crafted from repurposed fabrics, features a sophisticated brown stripe.
National Monument Audit
Monument Lab's comprehensive audit of the American commemorative landscape and assessment of the dynamics and trends that have shaped the nation's monuments, drawing from nearly half a million historic records to investigate approximately 50,000 conventional monuments across every U.S. state and territory.
Lichtenstein 'House III' Drinking Glass
- High Museum of Art | $17
A rendition of Roy Lichtenstein's symbolism of the suburban American home, from the lawn of the Stent Family Wing.
Horsetail Silk Scarf
- Brooklyn Museum | $250
A silk scarf that weaves together over half a century of design history, West African storytelling and the enduring symbolism of the horse tail fly whisk as a mark of leadership.
Degas 'Little Dancer' Pin
A diminutive brass homage to Edgar Degas' Little Dancer Aged Fourteen, capturing the taut poise and disciplined rigor of Marie van Goethem, a young Paris Opera Ballet student, forever frozen in time.
Made in L.A. 2025 Tee
- Hammer Museum | $45
A crisp white tee paying homage to experimental filmmaker Mike Stoltz's signature 16mm works that spotlight the raw physicality of the medium.
MCA Chicago Map Tray
A minimalist ode to the Windy City's urban geography, crafted with a singular focus on material and form.
Andrew Carnegie Plush
- Cooper Hewitt | $69
A plush reimagining of Andrew Carnegie, the Scottish-American steel tycoon and iconic industrialist whose former New York mansion now houses the Cooper Hewitt.
RM White Drawing Mug
- Rubell Museum | $12
A whimsical visual scavenger hunt that captures the adventurous spirit of the Rubell Museum.
Museum Cats Coasters
Four cork coasters, each featuring a different feline artwork from the MFA Boston's collection.