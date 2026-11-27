The Best Gifts From Museum Shops
A treasure trove of artful delights.Read More
The museum shop has stopped being an afterthought at the exit. Institutions now treat their retail floors as an extension of curatorial programming: they commission artists, license collection works, and time limited runs to blockbuster exhibitions. For the collector who already owns the monograph, or the design obsessive who can spot a knockoff across a room, a gift from the museum shop carries the institution's imprimatur.
This was our most-read gift guide last year, and a number of its picks have since sold out. We've taken those out and added many new ones, from a Calder chess set to a Keith Haring doormat, a Catherine Opie card deck 30 years in the making and a glass apple blown in the Chrysler's own studio.
Our favorite gifts from museum shops
- 'Trust Your Instincts' Flannel
- Moon Jar With 500 Cranes
- Iris van Herpen Symbiosis Belt
- Cloudnola Flipping Out Text Clock
- Chantilly Kakiemon Scarf
- Maria Molteni 'A Sea Ball'
- Bull City Flag Hair Claw
- Barnes Bird Embroidered Pin
- Sky Blue Cowboy Hoptimist
- Kevin Embroidered Ornament
- 'Battle of the Bones' Bandana
- Future Climate Patches
- 'Cool Mothers: An Appreciation of Style'
- Basquiat 'Hollywood Africans' Mug
- Catherine Opie 'Dyke Deck' Box Set
- Virginia Poundstone, 'Rainbow Rose' (2015)
- Barkley L. Hendricks Collection 'Victory at 23' Enamel Earrings
- Derrick Adams RetroViewer
- Art Icons Embroidered Cocktail Napkins
- Calder 'Do Not Touch' Tote
- Van Gogh 'Almond Blossom' Press-On Nails
- Keith Haring Boombox Doormat
- Cutler and Gross 0731 Sunglasses
- Salvador Dalí Melting Clock
- Calida Rawles Paperweight
- Florencia Escudero, 'Pink Genie' (2022)
- Jonas Wood x MOCA Beach Towel
- Hand-Blown Glass Apple
- Alexander Calder Chess Set
- Colleen RJC Bratton, 'Summer Exposure'
- 'There Are Artists Among Us' Sweatshirt
- Selden Gile 'The Red Table Cloth' Tray
- 'The Red Palm Nut' Figurine
- 'Senga Nengudi: populated air' Book
- Cloud Water Tray
- Kuu Pottery Bow Vessel
- Kehinde Wiley 'Santos Dumont' Patch
- Nour Bench
- Clyfford Still Acrylic Pin
- Josef Albers Silk Scarf
- Block Shop x LACMA Robe
- Joslyn Buttons
- 'Rabbits Throwing Snowballs' Mug
- Van Gogh 'Green Wheat Fields, Auvers' Pajama Pants
- Frick Ceiling Umbrella
- 'Navigating the Waves: Contemporary Cuban Photography'
- Nick Cave 'Specimen' Poster
- Mickalene Thomas Flowers Hat
- Juicy Cherry T-Shirt
- 'Kansas Cornfield' Magnet
- 'I Paint Therefore I am' Cashmere Sweater
- Edward Gorey Lion Cap
- PAMM Building Mug
- Jackson Wool Rug
- Long Jakes 'The Rocky Mountain Man' Scarf
- Richard Avedon's 'In the American West'
- Great American Love Skate Deck Triptych
- Tote Libertad
- Teresa Baker Blanket
- Isabella's Opera Coat Purse
- MOCA Ring Watch
- 'Cafecito con Chisme' Mug
- 13 Most Wanted Men: Andy Warhol and the 1964 World's Fair
- Louis C. Tiffany Peacock Feather Wool-Blend Shawl
- Marjorie Phillips' 'Night Baseball' Cap
- Guggenheim Gates Glass Pitcher
- Ginny Ruffner's Inflatable Bouquet
- 'Where Black Art Lives' Sweatshirt
- Picasso Coasters
- 'Darrel Ellis: Regeneration'
- 'Bird Shadow' Blanket
- Lichtenstein 'House III' Drinking Glass
- Degas 'Little Dancer' Pin
- Made in L.A. 2025 Tee
- MCA Chicago Map Tray
- RM White Drawing Mug
'Trust Your Instincts' Flannel
A one-of-a-kind vintage flannel, patched and screenprinted in L.A.'s Arts District, with the "Trust Your Instincts" slogan from INCOGNITO, ICA LA's annual benefit art sale. The back carries the museum's logo, which Mark Bradford designed in 2017 when the former Santa Monica Museum of Art moved downtown. Bradford based it on the merchant posters papered across DTLA.
Moon Jar With 500 Cranes
Five hundred cranes, a Korean symbol of longevity, blessings and happiness, circle this nearly foot-tall celadon moon jar made in Korea. The shop is selling it alongside Ha Chong-Hyun: Retrospective, the first North American museum show for the 91-year-old pioneer of Korean abstraction, which is on view through January 25.
Iris van Herpen Symbiosis Belt
Iris Van Herpen's laser-cut, sculptural shapes come down to a corset belt in black Italian leather, with a peplum flare and an open cutout at the waist. The Brooklyn Museum Shop gets it straight from the Dutch couturier's atelier. It's tied to Iris van Herpen: Sculpting the Senses, her first major New York exhibition, which has more than 140 of her couture pieces.
Cloudnola Flipping Out Text Clock
Dutch design studio Cloudnola borrows from the old split-flap boards at airports and train stations. The hours and minutes are spelled out in bold sans-serif words on cards that flip as time passes. The MoMA edition features a red made exclusively for the museum. It can hang on a wall or sit on a desk.
Chantilly Kakiemon Scarf
The scarf takes its design from an 18th-century French porcelain dish and wine bottle cooler in the Getty's decorative arts collection. The Chantilly factory made them in imitation of Japanese Kakiemon ware, with spare, asymmetrical motifs and a blue shishi, a mythical lion-like creature, at the center.
Maria Molteni 'A Sea Ball'
A limited-edition basketball carrying the artwork from Maria Molteni's A Sea Bird, a painted court just down the street from the ICA. Molteni made it with the Boston queer collective New Craft Artists in Action as a tribute to the Our Lady of Good Voyage Chapel that once stood nearby. Molteni, who also rows on a local ocean team, inscribed the ball "Avem Maris Ascendit," meaning "Sea Bird Ascends," and it's sturdy enough to play with or nice enough to display.
Bull City Flag Hair Claw
Durham's red, gold and blue city flag becomes a handmade cellulose acetate hair clip from Bitter Goods, a local Durham label. The flag's seven stars are set as seven small crystals. On the flag, they stand for the Pleiades in Taurus, "the Bull."
Barnes Bird Embroidered Pin
Trovelore made this pin exclusively for the Barnes Shop, embroidered in cotton and beaded with metal and glass. It's based on the bird in House and Bird on a Tree, a Pennsylvania German watercolor that hangs in Room 17. The pin was released alongside the museum's book Birds in the Barnes Foundation, which is also a natural pairing to give with it.
Sky Blue Cowboy Hoptimist
The Hoptimist is a spring-loaded Danish desk toy that bounces when nudged. This one, in sky blue, wears a felted cowboy hat for the Denver Art Museum. It's a cheerful pairing with the museum's Western American art collection, one of its signature strengths.
Kevin Embroidered Ornament
Kevin McCallister's hands-to-cheeks scream from Home Alone, shown from behind and stitched in zari, the centuries-old Indian embroidery technique that works fine metallic thread into the design. The ornament is handmade by artisans in India, with a velvet face and hair and a red-beaded sweater.
'Battle of the Bones' Bandana
Odilon Redon's charcoal The Battle of the Bones, from about 1881, shows two skeletons sparring in the dark. Here it's printed on a 25-inch bandana framed with skulls and scrollwork, made in collaboration with Pirate Collection. The Getty acquired the drawing in 2024, and it's one of the black-and-white works Redon called his noirs, which he made before he turned to color.
Future Climate Patches
British duo Parsons & Charlesworth imagine a future where New York City has adapted to climate change by establishing urban nature reserves and regenerative projects, as depicted in six embroidered patches.
'Cool Mothers: An Appreciation of Style'
Terry Newman, a former editor at i-D, writes about what mothers wore, from punks and hippies to power dressers and bohemians, and how their clothes, whether chosen for practical, political or personal reasons, shaped the culture around them. The book is heavily illustrated, a style history built from family portraits.
Basquiat 'Hollywood Africans' Mug
Coffee with a side of Jean-Michel Basquiat's 1983 commentary on stereotypes of African Americans in entertainment.
Catherine Opie 'Dyke Deck' Box Set
MOCA first published Catherine Opie's Dyke Deck in 1995: a playing-card deck of portraits of her queer community, with Couples as Hearts, Jocks as Clubs, Femmes as Diamonds and Butches as Spades. This limited two-deck box marks its 30th anniversary. It pairs a near-facsimile of the original deck with a Reshuffle Edition of 26 previously unseen shots from the same photo shoot, plus Adriene Jenik's "Poke-Her" card games and a reproduction of the original call for participants.
Virginia Poundstone, 'Rainbow Rose' (2015)
Brooklyn artist Virginia Poundstone shoots a single dyed rainbow rose against bare white, turning the florist-counter novelty into a portrait.
Barkley L. Hendricks Collection 'Victory at 23' Enamel Earrings
Melody Ehsani's enamel tribute to Barkley L. Hendricks' iconic 1981 painting, Victory at 23, honors the influential painter and photographer known for his vibrant portraits that celebrate the style, individuality and humanity of urban Black Americans.
Derrick Adams RetroViewer
A red stereo viewer like the classic toy, made by Oregon company Image3D, with a reel of seven works by Derrick Adams. It's a play on the title of the ICA's Derrick Adams: View Master, the New York artist's first mid-career survey. Adams uses flat, patterned shapes to build his figures, and the 3D viewer gives them some depth.
Art Icons Embroidered Cocktail Napkins
- Phoenix Art Museum
Each set has four linen cocktail napkins embroidered with one artist, drawn the way people know them: Yayoi Kusama in her red bob and polka dots, Frida Kahlo with flowers in her hair, Jean-Michel Basquiat in a gray suit, or Andy Warhol in black turtleneck and shades. They're embroidered in the U.S. by Lettermade and make a good hostess gift for the person who already owns the monographs.
Calder 'Do Not Touch' Tote
A durable yet lightweight tote created for the High Wire: Calder's Circus at 100 exhibition, featuring the French phrase "Defense de Toucher" (Do not touch) from Alexander Calder's iconic 1926-31 Circus work.
Van Gogh 'Almond Blossom' Press-On Nails
Vincent van Gogh's 1890 Almond Blossom in press-on form: textured white blossoms on a sky-blue base, with a few nails trimmed in gold like a picture frame. Van Gogh painted the original to celebrate the birth of his nephew.
Keith Haring Boombox Doormat
Keith Haring's signed sketch of a boombox, printed on a Ruggable doormat that matches the museum's Keith Haring in 3D. The show is the first exhibition devoted to Haring's work in three dimensions, and it includes boomboxes he painted himself. The cover snaps off the rubber base and goes in the washing machine, so the art doesn't get ground into mud.
Cutler and Gross 0731 Sunglasses
A modern version of the round Cutler and Gross frames Willi Smith wore as his signature. Smith founded WilliWear and was the subject of the Cooper Hewitt museum's Willi Smith: Street Couture. The perfectly round lenses sit in a deliberately small brown-and-cream frame, and wide lugs help it fit most faces. The London brand doesn't put a visible logo on its frames and numbers its designs instead.
Salvador Dalí Melting Clock
The soft watch from Salvador Dalí's 1931 painting The Persistence of Memory, made into a gold-toned table clock that droops over the edge of a shelf or desk. Dalí said the image came to him after he watched a Camembert melting in the sun.
Calida Rawles Paperweight
A 3" glass dome paperweight by Calida Rawles, capturing the artist's hyperrealistic style in a powerful exploration of the complex history of the African American experience.
Florencia Escudero, 'Pink Genie' (2022)
Florencia Escudero hand-sews a genie's lamp in metallic spandex, sequined mesh and velvet, then pads it with foam and batting. The result is a plush, slightly lopsided version of a wish-granting object. It was produced with New York gallery Kristen Lorello in an edition of 20, plus one artist's proof.
Jonas Wood x MOCA Beach Towel
Jonas Wood, an L.A. painter whose work is in MOCA's collection, drew this limited-edition towel's crowded garden of pineapples, bromeliads and succulents. The design echoes the potted plants found throughout his paintings. It's jacquard-woven in the U.S., so the pattern appears in reverse on the back.
Hand-Blown Glass Apple
- Chrysler Museum of Art
Glass artist Hannah Cheng blows each apple by hand at the Perry Glass Studio, the Chrysler's working hot shop in Norfolk, Va. They come in speckled red, green and blush pink with a black glass stem, so no two are alike. It's an easy teacher gift with a real museum story behind it.
Alexander Calder Chess Set
This edition of 2,000 reproduces the chess set Alexander Calder made for the 1944 The Imagery of Chess show at Julien Levy's New York gallery. Of the three sets he designed in the 1940s, it's the one he kept at home in Roxbury, Conn., to play with. Calder's own rules carry over: the queen is bigger than the king, the knight is oversized, and the sides are red and blue instead of black and white. Cahiers d'Art produced it with the Calder Foundation, milling each piece in solid wood from 3D scans of the original.
Colleen RJC Bratton, 'Summer Exposure'
To make this piece, Seattle artist Colleen RJC Bratton left eight pieces of found fabric in the sun from the 2019 summer solstice to the fall equinox, with a circle on each one shielded from the light. The faded cloth is set into a dark wood frame, and the result records one Seattle summer in red, ochre and saffron. Bratton lists the sunshine among the materials.
'There Are Artists Among Us' Sweatshirt
A cozy nod to Whitney founder and sculptor Gertrude Vanderbilt Whitney, who supported living American artists in the early 20th century when most collectors favored established, mostly deceased, Europeans.
Selden Gile 'The Red Table Cloth' Tray
This birchwood tray, made exclusively for the de Young, reproduces Selden Connor Gile's 1927 The Red Table Cloth from the museum's permanent collection. In the painting, a table draped in red sits in front of a window looking out on sailboats on the bay. Gile led the Society of Six, a group of Bay Area painters who used heavy brushwork and bright color to paint the light of Northern California.
'The Red Palm Nut' Figurine
This miniature reproduces Marla Friedman's monumental bronze at the Field Museum, which Friedman made over two years of working with Jane Goodall. It shows Goodall, then a 26-year-old researcher in Gombe, Tanzania, reaching out to David Greybeard, the first wild chimpanzee who let her come close. Goodall called it her fondest memory of those early years.
'Senga Nengudi: populated air' Book
The multifaceted work of Senga Nengudi, featuring never-before-seen drawings, prints, photographs, performance scores and poetry that span her six-decade career and had profound impact on the Black Arts movement.
Cloud Water Tray
Denver ceramicist Em (Paz) Stevens of Pazful Designs made these hand-thrown catch-all trays exclusively for MCA Denver. They come in robin, matte yellow and grape glazes, and they're as good on a dresser or entry table as they are on a shelf.
Kuu Pottery Bow Vessel
Kassandra Guzman of Seattle's Kuu Pottery throws this 11-inch vase by hand from locally sourced stoneware. She adds wavy ribbon handles tied into bows at the neck, part of a series about the return of the overtly feminine in current culture. The outside is left raw and sandy in a shade called Dune, and the inside is glazed.
Kehinde Wiley 'Santos Dumont' Patch
This patch reproduces Kehinde Wiley's 2009 Santos Dumont - The Father of Aviation II, which is in MIA's collection. Wiley met the two young men in Rio de Janeiro, and they chose to pose as the "fallen heroes" on a well-known public monument to Alberto Santos-Dumont, the Brazilian aviation pioneer. The painting belongs to The World Stage, Wiley's series that puts anonymous Black subjects in the poses of public heroes.
Nour Bench
A minimalist bench in curved, light-colored wood. Each leg is cut through with eight-pointed stars, a basic unit of Islamic geometric design. When sunlight passes through the cutouts, they throw a pattern of stars across the floor, which fits the name: nour is Arabic for "light." It's made by hand to order and takes about three weeks.
Clyfford Still Acrylic Pin
A classic acrylic pin honoring the face of American artist Clyfford Still, credited with heralding the emergence of Abstract Expressionism in the late 1930s, years ahead of his contemporaries.
Josef Albers Silk Scarf
Josef Albers's Homage to the Square series, in which nested squares of color shift depending on what surrounds them, printed on mulberry silk charmeuse in coral, rose and marigold. Albers taught at the Bauhaus and Black Mountain College, and he spent decades showing how color tricks the eye.
Block Shop x LACMA Robe
A take on William Morris' "Rose" that subs California poppies for English roses, designed by L.A.'s Block Shop for LACMA's Deep Cuts: Block Printing Across Cultures.
Joslyn Buttons
Two 1.5-inch buttons from the Omaha museum's shop. The navy one quotes founder Sarah Joslyn, who opened the museum in 1931: "If there is any good in it, let it go on and on." The green one, printed in pink, comes from Made in the Plains, the museum's survey of 20 artists working in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota.
'Rabbits Throwing Snowballs' Mug
A daily visit to the imaginative world of Peter Rabbit and his creator, inspired by a letter in the Morgan's collection from the beloved Beatrix Potter.
Van Gogh 'Green Wheat Fields, Auvers' Pajama Pants
Vincent van Gogh's Green Wheat Fields, Auvers, from the National Gallery's collection, printed on a pair of pajama pants: churning green wheat below and swirling blue-and-white clouds above. He painted it in 1890 in Auvers-sur-Oise, the village north of Paris where he spent his last months.
Frick Ceiling Umbrella
The Frick's second floor reopened in 2025, and this umbrella opens to the chinoiserie detail of John Alden Twachtman's second-floor ceiling, initially installed in 1914.
'Navigating the Waves: Contemporary Cuban Photography'
A survey of contemporary Cuban photography from the extraordinary Madeleine P. Plonsker Collection, tracing the evolution of artistic expression in the post-Soviet era, from celebrations of the Revolution to powerful personal critiques of social and political realities.
Nick Cave 'Specimen' Poster
An oversized poster, more than four feet tall, of 48 of Nick Cave's Soundsuits arranged like a museum specimen chart. They're the wearable sculptures, made of twigs, sequins, buttons and found objects, that cover the whole body. Cave made the first one in 1992 as armor after the Rodney King beating, a suit that hides race, gender and class completely.
Mickalene Thomas Flowers Hat
A five-panel cap with an eye-catching print of Mickalene Thomas' signature 1970s-inspired floral motif, originally inspired by the upholstery in her New Jersey childhood home.
Juicy Cherry T-Shirt
A cheery reminder of Minneapolis' most iconic public art: Claes Oldenburg and Coosje van Bruggen's Spoonbridge and Cherry, which has delighted the Minneapolis Sculpture Garden at the Walker Art Center since 1988.
'Kansas Cornfield' Magnet
An acrylic salutation to the beauty and light of America's heartland in John Steuart Curry's 1933 Kansas Cornfield.
'I Paint Therefore I am' Cashmere Sweater
A painterly twist on René Descartes' famous motto, hand-stitched in red thread as a wearable manifesto for the artist's life.
Edward Gorey Lion Cap
A proud little lion inspired by Chicago artist, writer and School of the Art Institute of Chicago alum Edward Gorey, whose work is inseparable from literature, theater and popular culture.
PAMM Building Mug
A caffeine vessel of PAMM architectural marvels: its geometric design, lush hanging gardens, Biscayne views and warm plank flooring.
Jackson Wool Rug
A 2'x3' hand-hooked wool rug inspired by the art of Barbara Gilhooly Mighty, for An Ecology of Quilts: The Natural History of American Textiles.
Long Jakes 'The Rocky Mountain Man' Scarf
The romance of the Old West in silk jacquard, by early American master Charles Deas.
Richard Avedon's 'In the American West'
Richard Avedon's portraits from the landmark 1985 exhibition, in a 40th anniversary reissue of the original catalogue—with a new foreword by John Rohrbach.
Great American Love Skate Deck Triptych
A triptych commemorating that which held great spiritual significance for sculptor Robert Indiana throughout his six-decade career.
Tote Libertad
A daily reminder of Cuban artist and political prisoner Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara by Armando Tejuca, benefitting the families of Cuba's political prisoners.
Teresa Baker Blanket
Teresa Baker's abstract blanket for An Indigenous Present, an exploration of 100 years of contemporary Indigenous art.
Isabella's Opera Coat Purse
An exquisite purple silk velvet, embroidered purse paying homage to Isabella Stewart Gardner's lavish opera coat, which was itself inspired by Marie Antionnette.
MOCA Ring Watch
The updated MOCA Ring Watch combines the functionality of a timepiece with the eye-catching design of a statement ring, featuring a gold-colored finish, the museum's classic four-color logo on the watch face, and a bold, sculptural shape that makes it a must-have accessory for contemporary art enthusiasts.
'Cafecito con Chisme' Mug
A mug that starts the day in a joyful Latinx way.
13 Most Wanted Men: Andy Warhol and the 1964 World's Fair
A provocative 1964 New York World's Fair artifact: Warhol's controversial 13 Most Wanted Men mural, censored before its public debut, explored through 13 interviews that peel back the layers of this notorious Pop Art scandal.
Louis C. Tiffany Peacock Feather Wool-Blend Shawl
A ritual of peacock feathers, inspired by Louis Comfort Tiffany's sinuous designs and Art Nouveau's fascination with renewal and immortality.
Marjorie Phillips' 'Night Baseball' Cap
A cap for day or night, inspired by American Impressionist painter and art collector Marjorie Phillips' 1951 account of a Senators vs. Yankees moment.
Guggenheim Gates Glass Pitcher
Borosilicate glass in a web-like tribute to the Guggenheim's architecture and legacy.
Ginny Ruffner's Inflatable Bouquet
A bouquet that never wilts from an artist whose career spans 95 solo shows, hundreds of group exhibitions, and inclusion in over 63 permanent collections worldwide.
'Where Black Art Lives' Sweatshirt
A classic black crewneck that gets straight to the point in reflective, unforgettable ink.
Picasso Coasters
An eye, a wink, a mouth and a nose capture the spirit of Picasso ("A head is a matter of eyes, nose, mouth, which can be distributed in any way you like").
'Darrel Ellis: Regeneration'
Bronx-born Darrel Ellis was in his early twenties when he inherited a group of negatives taken by his father, a postal worker and studio photographer who died in police custody shortly before Ellis was born. Ellis projected the negatives onto sculpted surfaces, masked out parts of them and photographed them again, rebuilding a family archive. He kept at it until his death from AIDS-related causes in 1992, at 33.
'Bird Shadow' Blanket
Florian Krewer's everybody rise in knit lambswool and cashmere, crafted in Scotland.
Lichtenstein 'House III' Drinking Glass
A rendition of Roy Lichtenstein's symbolism of the suburban American home, from the lawn of the Stent Family Wing.
Degas 'Little Dancer' Pin
A diminutive brass homage to Edgar Degas' Little Dancer Aged Fourteen, capturing the taut poise and disciplined rigor of Marie van Goethem, a young Paris Opera Ballet student, forever frozen in time.
Made in L.A. 2025 Tee
A crisp white tee paying homage to experimental filmmaker Mike Stoltz's signature 16mm works that spotlight the raw physicality of the medium.
MCA Chicago Map Tray
A minimalist ode to the Windy City's urban geography, crafted with a singular focus on material and form.
RM White Drawing Mug
A whimsical visual scavenger hunt that captures the adventurous spirit of the Rubell Museum.