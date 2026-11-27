The museum shop has stopped being an afterthought at the exit. Institutions now treat their retail floors as an extension of curatorial programming: they commission artists, license collection works, and time limited runs to blockbuster exhibitions. For the collector who already owns the monograph, or the design obsessive who can spot a knockoff across a room, a gift from the museum shop carries the institution's imprimatur.

This was our most-read gift guide last year, and a number of its picks have since sold out. We've taken those out and added many new ones, from a Calder chess set to a Keith Haring doormat, a Catherine Opie card deck 30 years in the making and a glass apple blown in the Chrysler's own studio.