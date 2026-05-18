20 Extraordinary U.S. National Parks Across America

The 63 U.S. national parks are the country's shining glories—a combined 84 million acres of mountain ranges, lava deserts, swamp boardwalks, glacier-fed lakes and old-growth forests, all owned in common and run by the same agency that prints the brown signs. They draw international visitors, road-trippers, retirees with annual passes and kids on Junior Ranger badges. They are also, as of 2026, in the middle of one of the busiest reset years in their history.

Lava fountained 1,500 feet from Halemaʻumaʻu over the winter, the 45th episode of an eruption that began on December 23, 2024, and shows no sign of slowing. Wolves on Isle Royale hit 37 individuals in the April 2026 winter survey, the highest count since the 1970s. Yosemite scrapped its reservation system, presumably because the spreadsheet got overloaded.

America's national parks don't usually change all at once—2026 is the exception, as the country marks 250 years since the Declaration of Independence in July. Four weeks later, the National Park Service, established by Woodrow Wilson's Organic Act on August 25, 1916, turns 110. The 63 parks under its care logged 331.9 million recreation visits in 2024—the busiest year on record, beating the previous 2016 high by nearly a million—and despite a slight 2.7 percent pullback in 2025, they are bracing for another summer of reservation lotteries, gateway-town traffic and shoulder-season scrambles. Eleven of the most-visited parks now charge nonresident visitors a $100 surcharge. Four major parks dropped their timed-entry systems for the year. The agency itself has been short roughly 24 percent of its permanent workforce since January 2025.

For travelers who do not want the lines, the answer is the same as it has always been. Go earlier, go later, or go where the crowds are not. Below, 20 of the most majestic national parks in the USA, from the Atlantic coast of Maine to the volcanic flanks of the Big Island, with what is new for the 2026 season folded in.