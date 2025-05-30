Where to Sip Natural Wine in Los Angeles
Over the last decade, the natural wine movement has gained major traction as consumers continue to shift toward a more organic way of living, eating and drinking. To put it simply, natural wine is basically untouched, fermented grape juice, and it is known for having a funkier profile with yeasty notes on both the nose and palate. In addition to being made with little-to-no additives or pesticides, natural wines also have a lower alcohol volume and fewer sulfites, and since it is virtually unregulated, trust in the winemaker is essential. Though traditionalists tend to prefer conventional wines, natural wines are vibrant, unique and less likely to leave you with an unforgiving hangover.
In Los Angeles, several bars and restaurants have embraced the shift toward low-intervention vino by working with organic purveyors from all across California, Italy, France and beyond. In addition to actual natural wine bars like Good Clean Fun and El Prado, restaurants such as Coucou, Crudo e Nudo and Dudley Market have also curated their wine offerings to showcase the beauty and diversity of naturally-produced varietals. Whether you’re looking to pair fresh seafood with a bottle of biodynamic rosé or want to enjoy a tangy orange inside Echo Park’s coolest Euro-esque watering hole, we’ve got you covered on where to sip natural wine in Los Angeles.
Where to Try the Best Natural Wines in Los Angeles
Grá
- 1524 Pizarro St, Los Angeles, CA 90026, United States
At Michael McSharry’s Grá, natural wine flows alongside fermented foods and sourdough-crust pizzas. Whether you sit out front on the covered patio or inside under a sea of overhead vines and greenery, Grá boasts a clean and polished atmosphere that still feels warm, casual and inviting. At the back bar, walls of natural wine sit on display, and the knowledgeable staff can easily guide you through the ever-rotating options to pair perfectly with your meal. Expect to try natural wines, including pet-nats, champagne and sparkling glasses, from all over the world, from Austria to New Zealand, while filling up on fermented favorites like the cucumber salsa macha salad and signature kimchi pizza.
El Prado
- 1805 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Located right off Sunset Boulevard in Echo Park, El Prado is a Euro-style wine bar that serves natural wines in a moody, Berlin-esque setting, perfect for a date night or wine tasting with friends. Inside, small, candlelit bar tops line the brick wall, but you can also grab a stool at the long wooden bar where you’ll find a hand-written menu on the reflective back wall. Expect everything from small-production chilled reds to funky oranges complemented by old school tunes on the record player. In the evening, El Prado becomes packed to the brim with locals looking to mix and mingle, but if you visit during the day, snag one of the small bistro tables out front and enjoy prime people watching while enjoying small plates with a glass of natural wine in hand.
Coucou
- 9045 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90069
- 218 Main St, Venice, CA 90291
Coucou is a charming French bistro with locations in both Venice and West Hollywood. The food menu features classics like steak au poivre and mussels mariniere alongside more unique creations such as the zucchini beignets and fondue-topped hot dog. The wine list leans heavily natural, and features pioneering winemakers like Donkey and Goat, which was the first natural winery to land in Berkeley. Whether you’re in the mood for a chilled cab franc or a lively orange wine, you’ll find a small yet unique list of around 10 wines by the glass, predominantly with organic labels from California or France.
Crudo e Nudo
- 2724 Main St, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Crudo e Nudo has made a name for itself as one of Santa Monica’s best restaurants due to its sustainable approach to high-quality wine and seafood. Headed by chef Brian Bornemann, this tiny but mighty Westside eatery features counter-ordering from an ever-changing chalkboard of crudo, seasonal delights and signature creations like the tuna tartare toast and crispy squid ink rice. The rotating selection of wines revolves around low-intervention and biodynamic wine producers, and though you can certainly order by the glass, we recommend asking for a recommendation and ordering a bottle of wine for the table. From organic rosés to light-bodied reds, there’s always a new and unique bottle to try while enjoying a seafood spread out on the open-air patio out front.
Good Clean Fun
- 868 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA 90014
Good Clean Fun doubles as a natural wine shop and bar in the heart of Downtown L.A. Owned by Ian Asbury and Arielle Stevens, enjoy upbeat vibes on the front patio where shady umbrellas, a wall of tropical greenery and a live DJ separate you from the busy city street just 10 feet away. The wine offerings are constantly updated, ensuring that even the most regular patrons can try something new during each visit. You can also sip some of Good Clean Fun’s signature chilled reds while nibbling on tinned fish with toasted sourdough and French butter or a custom charcuterie board. For a happy hour deal, stop by between 2 and 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and indulge in $9 daily pours. The bar and bottle shop also offers a customized monthly wine club box.
Propaganda Wine Bar
- 950 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Located in Downtown L.A.’s bustling Arts District, Propaganda Wine Bar is a locally-loved gathering spot for pizza, Italian tapas and naturally-made vino. Though guests can choose to sip al fresco-style under an umbrella on the small patio, the laid-back interior sets a cozy scene to enjoy a glass of wine with navy walls, industrial exposed beams and a bohemian tiled bar. Since Propaganda is always on the lookout for the latest and greatest organic and biodynamic vintages, guests can explore new offerings via the Daily Somm Tasting, which includes a three-pour flight from the sommelier. There are also more than 10 different wines available by the glass, along with a large selection of natural wines by the bottle.
Dudley Market
- 9 Dudley Ave, Venice, CA 90291
Looking to sip low-intervention wines by the beach? Dudley Market is one of Venice’s most unique dining spots with a special affinity for seafood. Reservations are hard to come by and are only taken up to 6 p.m.; however, sitting outside with a glass of natural wine in hand makes waiting for a table all the more bearable, and it’s also a great opportunity to meet other local Angelenos in the neighborhood. The airy yet rustic interior features communal tables and a floor-to-ceiling backdrop of shelved wines. Though seafood is the focus, Dudley Market is also known for serving up one of the city’s best burgers, with other highlights including the rockfish filet and kanpachi sashimi.
Divine Vintage
- 1025 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
Enjoy the best of both worlds when you visit Montana Avenue’s Divine Vintage. This eclectic shop, a joint effort between restaurateur Jenny Rush and her partner Nick Dumergue, doubles as a vintage store and wine bar. Each bottle of wine is hand-selected by Dumergue, who is passionate about showcasing the diversity of natural wines across the world. In addition to vintage coats and glamorous glass cases of jewelry, guests will also find library-like rows of wine walls, most of which are organic and biodynamic. The recently opened back patio boasts a granny-chic vibe with elegant Gucci wallpaper, repurposed artwork and hanging greenery, allowing guests to kick back with a glass of vino alongside a gourmet cheese plate and Italian bar snacks.
Tabula Rasa Bar
- 5125 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Female-owned Tabula Rasa Bar is spearheaded by Nicole Dougherty, a natural vino connoisseur passionate about women-made wines. With the help of her partner and co-owner Zach Negin, Dougherty has created a community-driven wine bar that showcases clean bottles made in underappreciated regions. This Thai Town classic has been around since 2016, and serves a rotating selection of 20 natural varietals by the glass, along with more than 200 carefully curated bottles. Smooth, low-lying leather booths contrast with a worn, exposed brick wall behind the shiny wooden bar, yielding a relaxed, neighborhood vibe where you can enjoy an orange from Umbria or a Chilean red while nibbling on tinned fish or the shareable Cuban sandwich.
Voodoo Vin
- 713 Virgil Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Homemade Persian food meets natural wine at Virgil Village’s Voodoo Vin. Open Tuesday through Saturday, the atmosphere at this East Hollywood spot is modern yet cozy, with retro, round light pendants, communal tables with bar stool seating and a small patio area out front. While peaking through the glass windows behind the bar, guests can catch a glimpse of the massive 400-bottle collection of natural wines. When it comes to food, expect classic Persian cooking that is both nostalgic and comforting. Order the beloved Tahdig for the table while mingling over a biodynamic bottle as smooth sounds of jazz play over the vintage record player.