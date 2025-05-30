Over the last decade, the natural wine movement has gained major traction as consumers continue to shift toward a more organic way of living, eating and drinking. To put it simply, natural wine is basically untouched, fermented grape juice, and it is known for having a funkier profile with yeasty notes on both the nose and palate. In addition to being made with little-to-no additives or pesticides, natural wines also have a lower alcohol volume and fewer sulfites, and since it is virtually unregulated, trust in the winemaker is essential. Though traditionalists tend to prefer conventional wines, natural wines are vibrant, unique and less likely to leave you with an unforgiving hangover.

In Los Angeles, several bars and restaurants have embraced the shift toward low-intervention vino by working with organic purveyors from all across California, Italy, France and beyond. In addition to actual natural wine bars like Good Clean Fun and El Prado, restaurants such as Coucou, Crudo e Nudo and Dudley Market have also curated their wine offerings to showcase the beauty and diversity of naturally-produced varietals. Whether you’re looking to pair fresh seafood with a bottle of biodynamic rosé or want to enjoy a tangy orange inside Echo Park’s coolest Euro-esque watering hole, we’ve got you covered on where to sip natural wine in Los Angeles.