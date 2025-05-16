Where to Find the Best Negronis in L.A.
Whether you’re a classic Negroni lover or prefer an elevated twist on the cocktail, here’s where to sip in style in Los Angeles.Read More
The Negroni is a classic Italian cocktail known for its vibrant, spirit-forward nature. This timeless tipple was reportedly created in 1919 at Florence’s Caffè Casoni, and is typically served as an apéritif before a comforting Italian meal. Though the traditional recipe for a classic Negroni calls for only three ingredients (equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, garnished with an orange slice or orange peel), several Los Angeles bars and restaurants have put their own spin on the Negroni. Mezcal, in particular, is a popular substitute for gin, while the Negroni Sbagliato, which had its viral moment thanks to House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy, boasts a bubbly Prosecco profile.
Places like Capri Club in Eagle Rock serve a few different renditions of the Negroni, including a frozen version. Though a standard gin Negroni is the most popular, mezcal Negronis are a close second. Renowned DTLA bar Death and Co. and Koreatown’s The Normandie Club both use rum in theirs, proving that the Negroni is just as versatile as it is classic. Whether you want to get a balanced buzz at one of West Hollywood’s hottest new Italian eateries or sip on a rooftop in Beverly Hills, we’ve got you covered on where to get the best Negronis in Los Angeles.
Where to Get the Best Negronis in L.A.
Alba
- 8451 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90069
Italian newcomer Alba brings la dolce vita to Los Angeles, one Negroni at a time. This New York transplant offers three different Negronis, with the Rosa in Bianco being the most popular. This exceptionally smooth mezcal Negroni uses white smoke to entice your nose before reaching your palate. The Incedente has a sbagliato twist, while the gin-based Alpino has a full body and earthy, herbaceous profile. Pair your Negroni of choice with the shrimp trapanese and black truffle fonduta-topped agnolotti before ending on a sweet note with the tiramisu.
Dante Beverly Hills
- 225 N Canon Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Located on the roof of The Maybourne Beverly Hills, Dante might be known for its legendary martinis, but the Negroni section of the menu is just as impressive. From the NYC Signature Espresso Negroni to a standard Negroni Bianco, Dante offers 10 different variations for Negroni connoisseurs to explore. The most unique creation is the Unlikely Negroni, which combines Lobos tequila, Campari, Cocchi Torino, Kalani, pineapple vinegar and banana, resulting in a fresh Negroni with tropical undertones. If you’re not in the mood for a full Negroni, opt for the tiny Last Sip “Mini” while nibbling on Dante’s burrata and an order of arancini.
Death and Co.
- 818 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Downtown L.A.’s Death and Co. is widely regarded as one of the city’s best cocktail bars. Innovative techniques like clarifying and smoking yield an impressive menu of one-of-a-kind cocktails paired with elevated bites like steak tartare and grilled prawns for the complete dining experience. Rather than using gin or mezcal, the Kingston Negroni is made with Overproof Jamaican Rum, yielding a creamier mouthfeel with sweet undertones. These notes are then balanced by bitter Campari and rich Carpano Antica Vermouth, making this Negroni a smooth yet spirit-forward libation that shines.
The Normandie Club
- 3612 W 6th St, Los Angeles, CA 90020
The Normandie Club is one of Koreatown’s coolest places to imbibe. Situated within the historic Hotel Normandie, this community cocktail bar acts as a bustling neighborhood hub for locals throughout the week. Modern interpretations of classic libations are Normandie Club’s specialty, and the Negroni is no exception. Made with a combo of rum and gin, The Normandie Club Negroni boasts a fruity palate thanks to the use of mango brandy and strawberry, but is beautifully balanced with bitter components like Campari, Amaro Cio Ciaro and coffee.
Stella West Hollywood
- 8899 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
Stella is a Michelin-recognized West Hollywood restaurant that focuses on elevated Italian cuisine by chef Rob Gentile. Though you’ll certainly want to experience Stella in its full glory during a full brunch or dinner service, where you can indulge in everything from tableside crudo appetizers to the rarest pasta in the world, the downstairs dining room features a chic eight-seat bar where you can sip on one of the signature Negronis. The Chef’s Negroni is a more classic rendition, featuring gin, Campari, Carpo Antica and a hint of cacao. Those who prefer mezcal will be drawn to the D’oro, which features Stella’s own house-made vermouth, Luxardo bitter bianco, Nonino and Genziana.
Mírate
- 1712 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Located in Los Feliz, Mírate reigns supreme as one of North America’s 50 Best Bars. This modern Mexican concept features a whimsical downstairs dining area along with a more moody ambiance at the upstairs bar, perfect for sipping a smoky Negroni. Dubbed the El Amargado, which translates to “the bitter,” Mírate’s take on a Negroni features a robust mezcal distilled through mango and pineapple, enhancing the fruity notes of this classic cocktail. Cucumber-infused Mexican reb bitters add a bit of freshness while increasing complexity, and a dash of vermouth creates a beautiful dry finish. If you’re hungry, snack on the furikake-topped guacamole and house-made salsas.
Bar Franca
- 438 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA 90013
Bar Franca is a chic, European-esque cocktail bar that serves up one of the most unique Negronis in town. The Persian Negroni Sour combines a variety of flavors to create a vibrant cocktail that you can’t find anywhere else in town. Made with a classic gin base, the Persian Negroni Sour uses a house-made pomegranate Amaro, Campari, BroVo Amaro 04, fresh citrus and a house-made simple syrup to create a dynamic flavor profile. Aquafaba is then added to create a foam top reminiscent of the egg white on a traditional Pisco Sour. Head to Bar Franca for after work drinks or let loose and dance the night away over the weekend.
Capri Club
- 4604 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041
Since 1963, Capri Club has been slinging some of the best sips in Eagle Rock. This timeless pink bar has mastered the art of a great cocktail, but the Negronis truly shine. In fact, there are actually three different renditions of the Negroni on the menu. The first is a basic Negroni that can be made with gin or mezcal. Want the best of both worlds? The White Negroni is made with both gin and mezcal. However, if you’re looking to beat the heat on a hot summer day, order the Frozen Negroni. Snack on some olives and almonds while you drink and pretend that you’re on a romantic holiday in Italy.
Thunderbolt
- 1263 W Temple St, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Thunderbolt is one of the coolest cocktail bars in L.A., and innovation and creativity can be seen across the menu. Even if you live on the Westside, drinks at Thunderbolt are worth the drive to Echo Park. The Negroni Nourmand combines Calvados Gin with apple brandy, creating a warm base that is then enhanced by Campari, Pommeau and cider. Subtle bubbles add a slight effervescent character, while cozy fall flavors make this spirit-forward beverage smooth and comforting. Pair this Negroni with a side of Kennebec fries or pimento cheese poppers.
Grandmaster Recorders
- 1518 N Cahuenga Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028
Between its rich music industry history and its massive space, Grandmaster Recorders is a must-visit for locals and visitors alike. Whether you’re enjoying a full sit-down dinner in the dining room or catching the sunset by the rooftop bar, kick back and relax with one of their different Negronis. The 71 Oaxacan Negroni is a smoky take on the beloved cocktail with the perfect bite, thanks to the combination of mezcal and orange bitters. Guests can also order a GMR Negroni on tap, but if you stop by Studio 71 for a cocktail, opt for the draft Cafe Negroni, which features a coffee-infused Campari and rich chocolate bitters.