Where to Find the Best Negronis in L.A.

The Negroni is a classic Italian cocktail known for its vibrant, spirit-forward nature. This timeless tipple was reportedly created in 1919 at Florence’s Caffè Casoni, and is typically served as an apéritif before a comforting Italian meal. Though the traditional recipe for a classic Negroni calls for only three ingredients (equal parts gin, sweet vermouth and Campari, garnished with an orange slice or orange peel), several Los Angeles bars and restaurants have put their own spin on the Negroni. Mezcal, in particular, is a popular substitute for gin, while the Negroni Sbagliato, which had its viral moment thanks to House of the Dragon star Emma D'Arcy, boasts a bubbly Prosecco profile.

Places like Capri Club in Eagle Rock serve a few different renditions of the Negroni, including a frozen version. Though a standard gin Negroni is the most popular, mezcal Negronis are a close second. Renowned DTLA bar Death and Co. and Koreatown’s The Normandie Club both use rum in theirs, proving that the Negroni is just as versatile as it is classic. Whether you want to get a balanced buzz at one of West Hollywood’s hottest new Italian eateries or sip on a rooftop in Beverly Hills, we’ve got you covered on where to get the best Negronis in Los Angeles.