Where to Find the Best Negronis in New York City

Not all Negronis are created equal. While the fundamentals of this quintessential Italian classic cocktail are simple—equal parts gin, Campari and vermouth—the art of crafting one that’s unforgettable is more complex. The Negroni has not always been a staple at the coolest bars and restaurants across the globe, but it has been around for more than a century (in Italy, at least). Its genesis can be traced to 1919 Florence at Caffè Casoni, when Count Camillo Negroni ordered an Americano with gin instead of soda water. He loved it. His fellow Italians loved it. And soon, the Negroni family began producing a pre-bottled version called Antico Negroni 1919 at their distillery.

Since then, the Negroni has continued to fill the hearts and palates of dive bar denizens and epicures beyond just Italy. So much so that in 2013, Campari partnered up with Imbibe Magazine to launch an official holiday for the beverage. Negroni Week, which takes place from Sept. 16 to 22, celebrates this iconic cocktail while encouraging restaurants to give back to food-centric charities.

If you want to get a head start on Negroni Week—or you’re just really in the mood for a fantastic drink at any time of the year—then stay tuned, because Observer has curated a list of the best Negronis in New York City. Perhaps you’re someone always on the lookout for a Negroni that’s a cut above the rest. Maybe you’ve been partial to the Aperol Spritz ever since its electric tangerine takeover, and are ready to expand to a more swarthy Italian sip. Or maybe, you just want to enjoy the ambiance while swirling a ruby-red drink in your hand on the precipice of fall. Whomever you are, here are some New York spots with must-try Negronis—from the classic three-part recipe to clever spins and Negroni variations that’ll keep you coming back for more.