The Latest and Greatest Bourbons

Bourbon is a unique style of American whiskey that’s been around as long as America itself. The corn-heavy category can trace its origins back to the 1770s, but in all this time, it’s never observed the sort of global stature it’s enjoying today. According to the latest data from the Distilled Spirits Council, the industry’s largest trade group, American whiskey accounts for some $5.3 billion in annual revenue.

If you think it shows any signs of slowing, you clearly haven’t been to a liquor store lately. Entire aisles are allocated to the brown beverage in question, with new releases constantly vying for attention on the shelf. For avowed lovers of the liquid, it can feel pretty overwhelming to keep up with what’s new and next. They might even have a monthly budget to consider. Though hopefully it’s not too constrictive, considering the steep pricing on some of this stuff.

But worry not, oh fellow bourbon buffs. It’s my professional responsibility to stay on top of the finest offerings coming to bottle each and every day. Over the past several months alone, I’ve met with some exquisite expressions across all price points. So, without further fanfare, let me introduce you to the best new bourbons I’ve tasted thus far this year, arranged from affordable to extravagant.