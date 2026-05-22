New England’s Latest Wave of Boutique Hotels and Inns Are a Breath of Fresh Air

New England is steeped in history dating back to the Mayflower. But that doesn’t mean it’s all church steeples and historic plaques marking sites from American Revolution battles and anywhere one of the Founding Fathers just might have set foot. From charming coastal enclaves scattered along the northernmost reaches of the eastern seaboard to bustling cities, the region is full of fresh energy that’s a counterpoint to its rich roots. This remains true of New England's best foodie destinations and museums as much as it does of its hospitality scene.

If you’re more impressed by contemporary art and craft cocktails than colonial patchwork quilts and portraits of someone’s forefathers, leave the grand dames of Newport to the history buffs and relatives with a passion for antiques. New England’s new wave of accommodations steps outside the constraints of tradition. Some are erected from scratch, others breathe new life into existing structures. In both instances, these properties cater to the needs and demands of modern-day travelers—never sacrificing charm for cool, but seamlessly achieving both. From the urban sprawl of Boston to the small town of Ogunquit, Maine, these fresh-faced boutique hotels serve up a visual relief from tired New England clichés, and introduce a refreshing take on hospitality—less stuffy, more vibrant and youthful—to some of the country’s most storied destinations.