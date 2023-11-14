Jet Set: 5 New Suitcases for When You Have to Check a Bag
From a metallic two-tone suitcase and splurge-worthy expandable option to a durable rolling bag and sleek blue number, these are the best new checked bags we’re loving and coveting right now.Read More
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. While we tend to prefer a carry-on suitcase, there are times, especially around the holidays and when we're all heading home for the end of the year or off on a getaway, that a checked bag is simply necessary. And if you're already going for a big bag, why not upgrade your travel accessories arsenal with a brand-new piece of luggage? We've rounded up the best new iterations of the most dependable checked bags, which are perfect for the holiday season. From a metallic two-tone suitcase and splurge-worthy expandable option to a durable rolling bag and sleek blue number, these are the best new checked bags we’re loving and coveting right now.
Away The Medium Suitcase in Holiday Chrome
Sure, you might already have a checked bag, but do you have one in a two-tone metallic hue that's perfect for the holidays? We didn't think so. Away's new, limited edition iteration of its beloved medium-sized checked bag comes in a cheerful pink-and-purple, almost chrome-like colorway, in the brand's cult-favorite hard shell, along with the usual easy-to-glide wheels and interior compression system.
Tumi 19 Degree Extended Trip Expandable 4 Wheel Packing Case in Seagrass
Tumi's classic and durable suitcases rarely disappoint, and while a timeless black bag is nice, consider stepping out of your comfort zone with a piece of luggage like this glossy seafoam-colored expandable option. It's already oversized, but the expandable feature means even more room for the most intense of overpackers, though it's still ultra-lightweight. It has all the usual features you'd expect of Tumi, as well, like a TSA-approved lock, spinner wheels and an interior compression system, in addition to a hanger bracket, in case you're bringing along something you *really* don't want to wrinkle.
Antler Clifton Large Luggage Purple
If you tend to be a bit rough on your luggage, consider Antler's Clifton suitcase, which is hand-finished and color-fast, so that even if (well, let's be honest—when) there are any scratches or imperfections on your bag, it'll still remain the same color as the shell. This suitcase also features an expansion zipper, TSA-approved combination lock and, perhaps most excitingly, a lifetime warranty.
Calpak Evry Large Luggage in Chocolate
If you have a tendency to absolutely stuff your suitcase, no matter the length of your trip, then this is the bag for you. Calpak designed this particular rolling suitcase specifically for overpackers. It's super durable, and expandable by up to two inches. Inside, there's a divided compartment and tons of extra pockets, with dual spinner wheels and a bottom grab handle. We're also loving this light chocolate color.
TravelPro Maxlite Air Large Check-In Hardside Spinner in Ensign Blue
TravelPro is another great option for those that know they'll be putting some wear and tear on their bags, as the 100 percent polycarbonate exterior is made to flex on contact, which helps avoid any cracking or punctures. Aside from the practical feature, the sleek case also looks quite nice, especially in this pretty new blue shade that will stand out on the baggage carousel. There's a built-in TSA-approved lock, plus an expansion zipper (overpackers, we're looking at you), with two zippered interior divider panels.