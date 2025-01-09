The Must-Try New Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants for Winter
Whether you’re a longtime resident ready to switch up your steakhouse routine or an out-of-towner seeking something familiar from the East Coast, these are the best new DFW restaurants to try this winter.Read More
The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the entire United States. As more and more transplants flock to the centrally-located city, the current culinary scene continues to grow, expand and elevate. Though Dallas has traditionally been the go-to for upscale restaurants, celebrity chefs and trendy cocktail bars, Fort Worth has seen a major uptick in elevated eateries. From the recently opened Chumley House by Duro Hospitality to the soon-to-debut Mont Fort Worth, this western Texan oasis has made major moves when it comes to expanding dining options.
In Dallas proper, globally-recognized brands like Catch and Delilah are making waves in 2025, as is a modern sushi restaurant that New Yorkers helped put on the map. Though there are plenty of foodie-beloved classics in the metroplex, like chef-owner Tim Love’s Lonesome Dove Bistro on North Main St. and The Adolphus’ famous French Room, these exciting new restaurant openings are sure to receive a warm welcome from locals and visitors alike. Ready for a slice of Southern hospitality? Whether you’re a longtime resident ready to switch up your steakhouse routine or an out-of-towner seeking something familiar from the East Coast, these are the best new restaurants in DFW to try this winter.
The Most Noteworthy Dallas Restaurants to Try This Winter
The Chumley House
- 3230 Camp Bowie Blvd Suite 150, Fort Worth, TX 76107
Since opening at the end of 2024, The Chumley House has already become a chic favorite amongst Fort Worth locals. Located right by the Crescent Hotel, this European-inspired steakhouse has been designed by the nines, featuring an Old World London-esque interior with vintage lamps, wood-paneled walls and intricately patterned booths. The on-site sommelier can guide you through a curated wine pairing with your meal, but nothing transports diners across the pond like The Bond Vesper. When it comes to food, start with the smoked king salmon and kale and apple salad. The bucatini alla Chumley with rock shrimp, white soy and crispy rice is a solid pasta option, but the tableside beef wellington is the ultimate entrée. Though it might be a challenge, do your best to save room for the sticky toffee pudding.
The Mont Fort Worth
- 3729 Saint Amand Circle, Fort Worth, TX 76126
Set to open within the first two months of 2025, The Mont Fort Worth is a New American concept from Cousin’s BBQ Jeff Payne and partner Jason Cross. This chef-driven establishment will offer a more upscale and elegant experience than the aforementioned barbecue eatery, which is known for its brisket, showcasing everything from handmade pastas to grilled Wagyu and fresh seafood. The retro, mid-century modern Mad Men-inspired dining room is curated by design firm Maven—expect rich mahogany accents, animal-striped chairs, plush leather booths and classic cocktails galore. This 1960s concept is the first of its kind in Fort Worth, and though the restaurant will start by only offering dinner service, lunch will be on its way shortly after opening.
Domodomo Dallas
- 2681 Howell St BU3, Dallas, TX 75201
This winter, Dallas is welcoming Michelin Bib Gourmand Domodomo. Originally from New York, this modern Japanese restaurant specializes in hand rolls and nigiri, enhancing the already flourishing sushi scene in DFW. The exciting seafood-focused spot will be located at The Quad in Uptown, one of the trendiest and most happening neighborhoods in the city. Guests can expect a sleek interior with a modern take on zen design, alongside an omakase-inspired menu with both hot and cold dishes. Domodomo is most famous for its fresh hand rolls, which are available with everything from uni and Wagyu beef to lobster and miso black cod. Other anticipated menu item highlights, aside from the omakase tasting menu, include the butterfish with pickled banana sushi and the truffle-infused spicy tuna cone.
Catch Dallas
- 3005 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75201
Catch Dallas opened during the first week of 2025, bringing the brand’s famous sushi and seafood dishes to the heart of Uptown. Boasting 16,000 square feet of chic dining space, guests can sit at the copper and green lacquer bar or in one of the cozy leather booths for cocktails and bites at this Dallas restaurant. The Catch Filthy Martini is a must for savory lovers who fancy blue cheese olives, but you’ll also find a solid selection of wines ranging from a crisp Sancerre to a classic Italian Chianti. Other cocktail options include the Kali Margarita and classics like an Old Fashioned. No visit to the steak and seafood restaurant is complete without signature appetizers like the rainbow sashimi pizza, baked king crab handrolls, tuna tartare, crispy shrimp and truffle sashimi, but don’t sleep on cooked dishes such as the Wagyu fried rice, Mediterranean branzino or miso-glazed sea bass.
Mamani
- 2681 Howell St, Dallas, TX 75201
Though it was originally set to land in Dallas in December 2024, highly-anticipated restaurant Mamani has pushed its opening to winter of 2025. Backed by restaurateurs Brandon and Henry Cohanim, the owners of new cocktail lounge Bar Colette and next-door sushi restaurant Namo on McKinney Avenue, the Mamani kitchen will be helmed by chef Christophe de Lellis, who left Las Vegas’ Michelin-starred Joël Robuchon for this brilliant new venture. Located in the Quad Uptown, Mamani will cover 4,000 square feet and focus on upscale European fare with a fine dining feel. It's one of the five new dining establishments expected to pop up at the Quad this year, including the aforementioned Domodomo, as well as Australian-inspired brunch spot Two Hands and a second outpost of Written by the Seasons.
Delilah
- 1616 Hi Line Dr. Dallas, TX 75207
Delilah, the renowned celebrity hotspot with locations in Miami, Los Angeles and Las Vegas, is set to make its Dallas debut in early 2025. This h.wood Group establishment is known for its exclusive guest list, elevated menu, elegant martinis and Roaring ‘20s-inspired setting. Since the supper club was originally supposed to open in 2024, Delilah should be opening its doors any day now, bringing their famous chicken tenders and caviar-adorned Millionaire Martini to Dallas’ up-and-coming Design District. In addition to a wine cellar and three private rooms, the Dallas location will also host three stages for burlesque performers and dancers.