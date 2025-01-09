The Must-Try New Dallas-Fort Worth Restaurants for Winter

The Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex in North Texas is one of the fastest-growing areas in the entire United States. As more and more transplants flock to the centrally-located city, the current culinary scene continues to grow, expand and elevate. Though Dallas has traditionally been the go-to for upscale restaurants, celebrity chefs and trendy cocktail bars, Fort Worth has seen a major uptick in elevated eateries. From the recently opened Chumley House by Duro Hospitality to the soon-to-debut Mont Fort Worth, this western Texan oasis has made major moves when it comes to expanding dining options.

In Dallas proper, globally-recognized brands like Catch and Delilah are making waves in 2025, as is a modern sushi restaurant that New Yorkers helped put on the map. Though there are plenty of foodie-beloved classics in the metroplex, like chef-owner Tim Love’s Lonesome Dove Bistro on North Main St. and The Adolphus’ famous French Room, these exciting new restaurant openings are sure to receive a warm welcome from locals and visitors alike. Ready for a slice of Southern hospitality? Whether you’re a longtime resident ready to switch up your steakhouse routine or an out-of-towner seeking something familiar from the East Coast, these are the best new restaurants in DFW to try this winter.