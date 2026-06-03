The Most Exciting New European Hotels for Escaping the Usual Summer Suspects

You have probably already decided where you are going this summer, or at least told yourself you have. The flights to the same islands are booked, the villa someone's cousin swears by is half-paid, and the group chat has once again deadlocked over whether to do Ibiza for the third summer running. This is the moment when the plan quietly hardens into last year's. So consider this your permission slip to defect. The hotels opening across Europe this year are not in the places your feed keeps serving you, and they are pointedly not the ones a certain prestige drama has already turned into a six-month waitlist.

They are 40 miles off the Norwegian coast, where the sun forgets to set and the granite comes straight out of the sea. They are in Comporta's pine and rice country, in a Maltese village no one can find without a postcode, on a Capri lane above the scrum the day-trippers never bother to climb past. A few were somebody's house first and still behave like it, from a baroness's folly to a palazzo that a family spent five years coaxing back to life. What unites them is harder to book than a sea view: the sense that the building could exist nowhere else. It's the standard Olga Polizzi has spent three decades chasing across Rocco Forte hotels. "If you're in Munich, you should wake up and feel as if you're in Munich; if you're in Sicily, wake up and feel as if you're in Sicily," she tells Observer. The hotels that flunk that test could be airlifted between continents unnoticed. The ones below could not.

Not one of these is angling to be the trophy already clogging your saved folder. They are the trip you have not thought of yet—which, this deep into a summer that was supposed to be settled, is the only kind worth taking. Fourteen of them, below.