L.A.’s Standout Restaurant Openings of 2025

111 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90012

When chef Ki Kim set out to create Restaurant Ki in January 2025, he was on a mission to share his love of Korean food through a refined and innovative lens. In its first year of opening, this hidden Downtown L.A. gem has earned a coveted Michelin star, and chef Kim himself was named Michelin's California Young Chef Award Winner. Finding the speakeasy-style restaurant is part of the fun (but it can be a bit stressful when you’re beating L.A. traffic to make the single 6:30 p.m. seating). After parking in the public garage on San Pedro Street, find the lobby on the second floor—the garage is pretty small, so there’s not too much ground to cover. After entering through the glass doors, select the elevator button that says “Restaurant,” and a specific lift with access to the basement arrives. Press B, and you’ll have found your destination.



There are only 10 seats at the chef’s counter, giving you ample facetime with Kim and his talented team. The meal starts off with an array of snacks, including Kim’s famous crispy octopus, all plated on unique and vintage finds, many of which Kim himself has hand-collected over the years. While you never know when the menu will change, expect it to lean seafood-heavy, featuring a balance of raw and cooked dishes. Some highlights on the current iteration include a pear and duck liver mousse, a delicate raw squid and uni creation with puffed quinoa, a cozy cup of noodles with a rich crab broth and the most delicately tender grilled lobster you’ll ever have.