L.A.’s Standout Restaurant Openings of 2025
From Santa Monica to Echo Park, Los Angeles County welcomed plenty of new faces in 2025, many of which are hopefully here to stay.Read More
Lauded as having one of the most diverse and distinguished culinary scenes in the world, Los Angeles continues to wow with new openings every month. Although 2025 was a particularly hard year for local restaurants, between economic struggles and the devastating January fires, business owners have displayed a special kind of resilience that proves how this city continues to reinvent itself, time and time again.
From Santa Monica to Downtown Los Angeles, the entire county welcomed new faces in 2025, many of which are hopefully here to stay. After dealing with the disappointing closure of his Koreatown restaurant, Kinn, chef Ki Kim is back and better than ever with Restaurant Ki, which managed to score its first Michelin star within a year of opening. Beverly Hills has also played host to a historic opening, with Dior launching its first restaurant outside of Paris.
Foodie Phil Rosenthal partnered with renowned L.A. chef Nancy Silverton to create a nostalgic diner that has a line out the door at all hours of the day, while chef Ray Garcia brought his former Broken Spanish restaurant back to life with a more casual iteration in Culver City.
Whether you’re looking to enjoy elegant French fare by the sea or sit down for a traditional Japanese kaiseki meal near Sawtelle, we’ve rounded up L.A.’s best restaurant openings of 2025.
The Best L.A. Restaurant Openings in 2025
Restaurant Ki
- 111 San Pedro St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
When chef Ki Kim set out to create Restaurant Ki in January 2025, he was on a mission to share his love of Korean food through a refined and innovative lens. In its first year of opening, this hidden Downtown L.A. gem has earned a coveted Michelin star, and chef Kim himself was named Michelin's California Young Chef Award Winner. Finding the speakeasy-style restaurant is part of the fun (but it can be a bit stressful when you’re beating L.A. traffic to make the single 6:30 p.m. seating). After parking in the public garage on San Pedro Street, find the lobby on the second floor—the garage is pretty small, so there’s not too much ground to cover. After entering through the glass doors, select the elevator button that says “Restaurant,” and a specific lift with access to the basement arrives. Press B, and you’ll have found your destination.
There are only 10 seats at the chef’s counter, giving you ample facetime with Kim and his talented team. The meal starts off with an array of snacks, including Kim’s famous crispy octopus, all plated on unique and vintage finds, many of which Kim himself has hand-collected over the years. While you never know when the menu will change, expect it to lean seafood-heavy, featuring a balance of raw and cooked dishes. Some highlights on the current iteration include a pear and duck liver mousse, a delicate raw squid and uni creation with puffed quinoa, a cozy cup of noodles with a rich crab broth and the most delicately tender grilled lobster you’ll ever have.
Broken Spanish Comedor
- 12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Broken Spanish Comedor brings one of chef Ray Garcia’s greatest culinary successes back to life with a more casual ethos. Located in a stylish A-frame space in Culver City, this modern Mexican eatery puts an unexpected spin on classic recipes—think chicken enchiladas made with feta cheese and a crispy flauta stuffed with smoked tuna. Most dishes are best shared, and you’ll want to start with the refried lentils with warm corn tortillas and the bay scallop tostada. The black garlic Caesar salad is another top dish, but for your main, order the Chicharron, a Broken Spanish original.
La Monique
- 849 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
In October, Santa Monica’s low-key luxury hotel Oceana welcomed a new signature restaurant called La Monique. This French brasserie features an opulent design complete with mirrored ceilings, emerald green walls and a vibrant vintage art collection. Chef David Fricaud has curated a menu that puts a contemporary twist on classic recipes, best shown in dishes like the escargot poppers and the mini French onion grilled cheeses. Start your meal with the paper-thin tuna carpaccio before enjoying the butternut squash agnolotti as a pasta course. One of La Monique’s signature entrées is the poulet frites, but we recommend the petite filet with Béarnaise and a side of pomme purée.
Baby Bistro
- 1027 Alpine St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
An old school Victorian home in Victor Heights sets the scene for an evening at Baby Bistro. The cozy dining room is stylish yet approachable, featuring olive green walls, warm wooden booths and a window that looks out onto bright pink bougainvillea. Upon sitting down, guests are greeted with a handwritten menu with around six to eight dishes. The execution of each item is creative yet simple, showcasing premium ingredients sourced with quality in mind. Expect unique combos like octopus and wasabi leaf, and spaghetti squash with passion fruit.
Cosetta
- 3150 Ocean Park Blvd, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Created by L.A.-native chef Zach Pollack, Cosetta puts a California twist on Italian fare in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood. The covered patio is the perfect place to sip a tangy, tomato cordial-infused margarita, and when it comes to food, you’ll want to explore each section of the menu. Start with the tender scallop crudo and bluefin tuna tartare before indulging in the house-baked bread with French butter, smoked mozzarella sticks and the Italian dumpling salad. For mains, you can’t go wrong with one of Pollack’s signature puffy-crust pizzas, but crispy chicken milanesi with buttered beans also wows.
Galerie
- 8226 Sunset Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
One of West Hollywood’s best openings of the year, Galerie manages to be trendy yet timeless all at the same time. The classic checkered floor pays tribute to the supper clubs of L.A.’s past, but you’ll also find plenty of red, jazzy accents that reflect the soul of the Sunset Strip. The house chips with whipped onion crème fraîche and spicy bluefin tuna tostadas are two can’t-miss starters, but crunchy cucumber Caesar with sourdough breadcrumbs and crispy leeks was one of my favorite bites of the entire year. Enjoy the creamy lumache pasta or Gruyère-topped burger as your main before finishing with the Basque cheesecake for dessert.
Wilde’s
- 1850 Hillhurst Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Located in Los Feliz, Wilde’s is a women-run restaurant that specializes in British comfort food. Owned and operated by friends Tatiana Ettensberger and chef Natasha Price, Wilde’s brings English classics to life with farm-fresh and seasonal California produce. The meat pie for two is a signature highlight, but other favorites include the duck breast and winter squash, bangers and mash, Welsh rarebit and battered skate. The menu is small and approachable, so you should be able to save room for the sticky toffee pudding for dessert.
Maydan Market
- 4301 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
Maydan Market acts as a third space for dining and drinking in West Adams. It’s equal parts elegant food hall, market and sit-down restaurant, meaning every visitor can quickly find their niche. For a full spread complete with cocktails and dedicated service, head to namesake Maydan for Middle Eastern fare, open-fire cooking and shareable kabobs. Yhing Yhang BBQ is a more casual spot with counter seating, but the six-course tasting menu is a great way to experience the unique Thai flavors and dishes to their full extent. Round out your meal with a cocktail from Compass Rose and you’ll be set.
Casa Dani
- 10268 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90067
Though the original Casa Dani in New York is no longer, Sbe’s Sam Nazarian has partnered with chef Dani García to bring this Spanish-Mediterranean concept to Los Angeles. Located in the Westfield Century City Mall, Casa Dani shares a 17,000-square-foot space with neighboring Katsuya. Start with classic tapas like the Ibérico ham croquettes and fried shrimp before exploring the raw tuna section of the menu—for a simple and refined preparation, order the akami porterhouse carpaccio. When it comes to mains, you can’t go wrong with any of the paellas, but for an ultra-rich take on Spain’s most famous dish, try the bone marrow and Wagyu paella.
Betsy
- 75 E Mariposa St, Altadena, CA 91001
In addition to being one of L.A.’s best openings of 2025, Betsy also served as a hallmark of hope following the devastating Eaton Fire in January 2025. The focus is on hearth cooking, and the atmosphere is cozy, homey and everything you’d want in a small neighborhood joint. The menu changes regularly, but you can always anticipate locally-sourced produce and meats that are seasoned beautifully with a clean ethos. The wine list also rotates, ensuring that even the most loyal of regulars can try something new during each dine.
Asakura
- 11901 Santa Monica Blvd #111, Los Angeles, CA 90025
Asakura is a Japanese kaiseki restaurant that quietly opened near Sawtelle in February 2025. There are regular booth tables, but it’s best to sit at the intimate chef's counter for the full experience. Craftsmanship is on full display with each dish, and patrons can choose between a six-course or eight-course omakase. If you’re a fan of sake, opt for the full pairing featuring hand-selected bottles, but if you prefer a little diversity, Asakura offers a hybrid wine and sake pairing.
Clark’s Oyster Bar Malibu
- 23465 Civic Center Way, Malibu, CA 90265
At the end of October, Clark’s Oyster Bar made its Malibu debut at Cross Creek Ranch. This Austin, Texas original is known for its vibrant seafood, briny shellfish platters, fresh-baked sourdough bread and dirty martinis with goat cheese-stuffed olives. The pre-dressed oysters come with crispy shallots, fresh mint, minced cucumber, and a honey vinaigrette, creating a refreshing flavor profile that sets the tone for any meal. Other menu highlights include the crudo plate, pan-seared scallops, crispy rockfish with stone-ground grits and the crispiest, thinnest French fries you’ll ever find.
Berenjak
- 1010 S Santa Fe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90021
One of London’s most award-winning Persian restaurants landed at DTLA’s Soho Warehouse in September. This chic industrial setting fits right into the Arts District dining scene, but the comforting cuisine is what keeps guests coming back for more. Although a set menu is available for $90 per person, à la carte ordering is best suited for groups looking to share an array of kabobs, dips and sides. The house saffron rice pairs perfectly with any kind of meat or veggie, but can’t-miss dishes include the beef filet kabobs, BBQ prawn kabobs and minced lamb koobideh.
Max and Helen’s
- 127 N Larchmont Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Since opening in mid-November, Max and Helen’s has become one of the hottest eateries in town. This modern diner has people waiting up to two-and-a-half hours in line just to get a glimpse of the much talked about marshmallow hot chocolate and fluffy pancakes. Breakfast favorites like the waffle, French toast and ham and cheese omelet are served all day long, but if you want to get your hands on the hearty tuna melt or pastrami reuben, you’ll have to wait until after 11 a.m. Save room for a classic malt milkshake for dessert and take your taste buds on a nostalgic journey back in time to simpler days.
Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn
- 323 N Rodeo Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Rodeo Drive's newest restaurant is none other than Monsieur Dior by Dominique Crenn—the iconic brand’s first signature restaurant outside of Paris. In true Dior fashion, the space is a design-forward oasis with a French art de vivre that was carefully curated by Peter Marino. The dishes themselves are equally as stunning as they are delicious, with highlights ranging from a black truffle agnolotti to a rich caviar service that appears like a piece of houndstooth fabric.
Henrietta
- 343 Glendale Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Cafe and market by day, cozy restaurant by night, Henrietta is Echo Park’s newest neighborhood hotspot. The quality of ingredients shine across the lunchtime sandwiches and more elegant dinner dishes, but it’s the restaurant's warm ambiance and welcoming energy that leaves a lasting impression. In the evening, sit down for a glass of chilled red alongside a Clark Street baguette with butter, ricotta dumplings, bluefin tuna crudo and a short rib rigatoni topped with a generous amount of Pecorino.
Saijo
- 12473 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Saijo is a sleek hand roll bar that makes for an interactive dining experience on the outskirts of Culver City. Order a cold sake while hand-marking your menu, choosing between an array of hand rolls, sashimi and kushiyaki skewers. There are a few Taste of Saijo menus that offer prix fixe sets, but we recommend ordering à la carte for a customizable meal. Can’t-miss hand rolls include the bay scallop and bluefin toro-taku, but it’s always worth asking about the daily specials.
Matū Kai
- 11777 San Vicente Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90049
Matū Kai opened in Brentwood in the beginning of April, bringing its signature Philly cheesesteaks and premium cuts with it. Though there is some crossover from its original sister restaurant in Beverly Hills, Matū Kai serves several exclusive dishes that showcase the craftsmanship of 100 percent grass-fed Wagyu. Order a bottle of Flowers Pinot Noir for the table while snacking on the tenderloin carpaccio, spiced tahini Caesar and shrimp cocktail as an appetizer. Opt for the center-cut picanha as your main, alongside the creamiest pommes purée and wood-fired lobster tails.
Beethoven Market
- 12904 Palms Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Beethoven Market is one of the most difficult reservations to score on the Westside. Expect to see the bright and airy space packed to the brim on weekends for both brunch and dinner. The cocktails are fresh and fun, featuring libations like an olive oil-infused vesper and an herbaceous thyme-infused spritz. The Mediterranean-meets-California food menu is nicely balanced between light starters, pastas, pizzas and protein-forward mains. Depending on how many people you’re dining with, consider ordering one to two dishes from each section to get a well-rounded idea of what Beethoven Market is all about.
Electric Bleu
- 3523 S Centinela Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Mar Vista’s coolest French restaurant comes in the form of Electric Bleu—a California-influenced bistro helmed by chef Craig Hopson. Balanced between classic and modern, the dinner menu is expected to change with the seasons, though certain staples like dauphine potatoes, chicken liver mousse and steak au poivre should remain. The space is simple yet inviting, giving Mar Vista locals a laid-back eatery for a post-work glass of wine alongside fresh oysters and crispy French fries coated in a savory chicken salt.