The Most Exciting New Restaurants to Try in L.A. for Winter

Thanks to its temperate weather and year-round sunshine, Los Angeles remains as lively as ever during the winter months. Though many consider this a time to retreat and relax at home, Angelenos all over remain out and about, excited to explore new dining and drinking concepts. This winter is already gearing up to be one of the most delicious yet, as several new restaurants from critically acclaimed chefs and restaurant groups have already landed in the City of Stars. From a Venice-based steakhouse that recently opened a second location at The Grove to a new Tuscan-inspired eatery from the same team behind L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, December has welcomed a wave of exciting new spots opening in L.A.

Santa Monica has also seen a huge influx of restaurants; one is an elevated Indian eatery, and another is a tasting menu-focused concept by Pasjoli chef Dave Beran. Interested in a winter pop-up that’s only around for a limited time? Head to the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills for an Old Hollywood speakeasy complete with caviar service and live cigar rolling. Whether you’re seeking a fine dining experience in West Hollywood or California cuisine with an ocean view, these are the best new L.A. restaurants to try this winter.