The Most Exciting New Restaurants to Try in L.A. for Winter
Whether you're seeking a fine-dining experience in West Hollywood or California cuisine with an ocean view, these are the best new L.A. restaurants to try this winter.
Thanks to its temperate weather and year-round sunshine, Los Angeles remains as lively as ever during the winter months. Though many consider this a time to retreat and relax at home, Angelenos all over remain out and about, excited to explore new dining and drinking concepts. This winter is already gearing up to be one of the most delicious yet, as several new restaurants from critically acclaimed chefs and restaurant groups have already landed in the City of Stars. From a Venice-based steakhouse that recently opened a second location at The Grove to a new Tuscan-inspired eatery from the same team behind L’antica Pizzeria da Michele, December has welcomed a wave of exciting new spots opening in L.A.
Santa Monica has also seen a huge influx of restaurants; one is an elevated Indian eatery, and another is a tasting menu-focused concept by Pasjoli chef Dave Beran. Interested in a winter pop-up that’s only around for a limited time? Head to the Four Seasons in Beverly Hills for an Old Hollywood speakeasy complete with caviar service and live cigar rolling. Whether you’re seeking a fine dining experience in West Hollywood or California cuisine with an ocean view, these are the best new L.A. restaurants to try this winter.
The Best New Restaurants to Try in Los Angeles This Winter
American Beauty
- 189 The Grove Dr Unit Y-80, Los Angeles, CA 90036
Beloved Venice steakhouse American Beauty has officially opened its doors for brunch, lunch and dinner in a new design-forward location at The Grove. In addition to its massive 6,500-square-foot interior, the restaurant also boasts a 2,000-square-foot patio, making it the perfect place to sit down for dinner after a long day of shopping. The tuna tartare with house-made ruffle chips is only available at The Grove location, but other must-order appetizers include the grilled prawns, glazed carrots and house-smoked bacon strips. For your main course, opt for a classic filet mignon or share the 15-day dry-aged prime rib with the table before finishing on a sweet note with the signature soft serve. Prefer something quick and on the go? Stop by The Win-Dow, which is attached to the back of the restaurant outside, and grab one of their famous smashburgers, fried chicken sandwiches and shakes.
Fitoor Santa Monica
- 1755 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Fitoor is the first establishment that Bay Area restaurant group AVB Hospitality has opened in SoCal. The interior, designed by Manu Studios, is both earthy and opulent, featuring a flashy 11-seat bar, custom light pendants, walnut flooring and a gorgeous private dining room decked out in emerald green. Fitoor blends Indian flavors and recipes with California cuisine, yielding unique dishes like seared Hokkaido scallops alongside a peanut butter salan and an avocado and burrata cheese chaat. Most of the dishes are intended to be shared, and larger items range from pizzas and truffle-topped kulchas to curries and masalas. The cocktail menu, which is inspired by the four elements, is designed to entice all of your senses, but Fitoor also serves a solid selection of French, Italian, Spanish and California wines by the glass.
Shoreside Santa Monica
- 1515 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90401
Set to open in January 2025, Shoreside Santa Monica is bringing Californian cuisine to Santa Monica’s Ocean Avenue. The design-forward interior will boast textured walls adorned with beach-inspired artwork, but patrons can also choose to sit on the poolside patio where ocean views meet palm tree-lined Palisades Park. Whether you’re stopping by for lunch or dinner, start with the serrano-topped yellowtail crudo and jumbo lump crab cake. When it comes to entrees, the prime ribeye is a great steak to share, but if you’re in the mood for something lighter, opt for the California sea bass with a side of grilled asparagus.
Florence Osteria & Piano Bar
- 8265 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90048
On December 5, Beverly Boulevard welcomed Florence Osteria & Piano Bar—a Tuscan-inspired Italian joint helmed by chef Giuseppe Gentile. Backed by the same team behind the U.S. branches of L’antica Pizzeria da Michele (in L.A., Santa Barbara and New York), guests can expect authentic pasta and wood-fired seafood in a quaint West Hollywood setting. Warm tones and exposed red brick walls set the scene for live jazz music inside most nights of the week, while the 60-seat patio surrounds an 85-year-old olive tree. If you’re just popping in for bites and vino, consider sitting at the 10-seat marble bar as you explore dishes like the seared red Argentinian whole prawns or slow-cooked Duroc Pork Belly. Other menu highlights include the tableside fettuccine al tartufo, Wagyu beef rib and oxtail-filled tortello.
Veil and Velvet
- 300 S Doheny Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Located within the lounge at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills, Veil and Velvet is a cozy speakeasy and wine bar that opened December 1 and will run until March 3. Perfect for date night, the space exudes a sense of Old Hollywood vibes and plays on the idea of a traditional piano bar. Each table is decked out with a red rose and a “Press For Caviar” button, which is quite literally a button that you can press for a bump of a caviar. The drinks are spirit-forward, but for the perfect combo, order the Cabaret Tonight, a gin-based martini with tomato water, along with a side of caviar and cheese-stuffed olives. Round out your spread with a classic shrimp cocktail, fresh oysters and crispy chicken bites as you take in the elegant surroundings. On special evenings, don’t be surprised if you’re greeted by a roving martini cart or live cigar roller.
Seline
- 3110 Main Street, Suite 132, Santa Monica, California 90405
Created by chef Dave Beran, the man behind French bistro Pasjoli, Seline is Santa Monica’s latest and greatest fine dining establishment. Located on Main Street, this seasonally-driven restaurant will feature a 15- to 18-course menu along with an innovative wine pairing curated by beverage director Matthew Brodbine. The dining room, which was created by Rugo/Raff, is cozy and approachable. The entire kitchen is visible through glass panes and doors, creating a sense of connection between chefs and patrons. Expect custom plates and artful courses that use farm-fresh produce along with a variety of meats and seafood.
Somni
- 9045 Nemo St, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Somni, whose original Michelin-starred location within the SLS Beverly Hills closed in 2020, has reopened with new Spanish flair and flavor in West Hollywood. Modern, curved counters face the open kitchen and seat only 14 guests at a time, yielding an intimate experience by chef Aitor Zabala. Dinner starts with light bites on the restaurant's patio, but guests are then ushered into the main dining room for a 20-course journey that can be enhanced with two different wine pairings—one focuses exclusively on California and Spanish wines, while the other showcases prestigious vintages from all over the world. From Parmesan feathers to an abundance of edible flowers, each dish is a true work of art that will entice your sight and taste buds.
Bacari Beverly Hills
- 9601 Brighton Way, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Bacari, the ever-popular Mediterranean-esque L.A. “chain” by chef Lior Hillel, with locations in Silver Lake, Glendale, Playa del Rey and more, has officially landed in Beverly Hills. The restaurant has taken over Lisa Vanderpump’s former Villa Blanca space in the heart of the 90210. In standard Bacari fashion, the beverage program is creative and fresh, featuring favorites like the Bacarita, which is a signature take on a spicy watermelon margarita, and the refreshing cucumber and lavender Chill Pill. The food menu is designed to be enjoyed tapas style, with guests sharing a multitude of cold and hot dishes. Consider starting with the burrata caprese, shrimp ceviche with fennel aguachile and beloved green falafel before moving on to heartier creations like the shawarma tacos, glazed pork belly and Asian pear and brie pizza.
Rasarumah
- 3107 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026
Backed by Pearl River Deli’s chef Johnny Lee and Last Word Hospitality, the team behind L.A. staples Barra Santos and East Hollywood’s Found Oyster, Rasarumah brings a taste of Malaysian cuisine to the city’s historic Filipinotown, situated between Koreatown, Echo Park and DTLA. Located From satay skewers to ice cold beers, this laid-back joint is lively and upbeat, boasting unique dishes like Malaysia's national coconut rice dish nasi lemak, rojak with jicama and Thai basil, along with noodles (try the Char Kway Teow, with stir fried rice noodles and Chinese sausage), chili crab and a solid selection of shochu, sake, beer and wine, including some natural wine. The interior features retro checkered floors, a warm tiled bar and exposed brick walls, yielding a casual yet welcoming walk-in atmosphere for locals.