L.A.’s January Restaurant Openings Set the Tone for 2026
Following the opening of her trendy diner, Max & Helen’s, chef Nancy Silverton is staying busy with the launch of Korean-Italian Lapaba, and the former Amour space on Beverly Boulevard has officially been replaced with a sultry new lounge.Read More
January is a month of fresh starts and new beginnings, so what better way to kick off 2026 than with a few can’t-miss restaurant openings? As Los Angeles prepares for the year ahead, the city is off to a strong start, adding a few new culinary gems to its ever-growing list of premier dining destinations.
Before moving on to the new year, though, we can’t forget the gifts that December bestowed upon us. Hermon’s made waves at the end of the year with its innovative American fare and tiny ‘tini’s, quickly becoming one of the city’s most difficult reservations to make. Echo Park’s Henrietta also opened its doors for lunch and dinner, while Régalade set out to redefine what French fare means to Angelenos on West 3rd Street. DTLA’s The Row welcomed Kar Son, a sleek Chinese eatery that appreciates tradition.
This month, Matū is bringing its iconic cheesesteak sandwiches to Pasadena, and the recently revamped Cameo Beverly Hills is opening a chic, Peruvian-Japanese Nikkei restaurant called Zampo. Following the opening of her trendy diner, Max & Helen’s, chef Nancy Silverton is staying busy with the launch of Korean-Italian Lapaba, and the former Amour space on Beverly Boulevard has officially been replaced with a sultry new lounge called Scarlett. From Koreatown to West Hollywood, these are the best L.A. restaurants opening in January.
The Most Noteworthy L.A. Restaurant Openings for January
Lapaba
- 558 S Western Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Chef Nancy Silverton has partnered with Tanya and Joe Bastianich and Robert Kim to open Lapaba in the heart of Koreatown by the end of January. This innovative pasta bar puts a Korean twist on Italian classics, and if you’re looking to enjoy dinner and a show, you’ll love watching the chef craft handmade noodles in the dedicated pasta room. The chic and modern space will feature an open kitchen along with plenty of custom furnishings created by Costa in Italy. Although you can explore a creative selection of appetizers and desserts, pasta is the star of the show, with menu highlights including the tonnarelli with clams, chorizo and braised kombu, and the cacio e pepe dduk.
Cheesesteaks by Matū
- 625 E. Colorado Boulevard, Pasadena, CA 91101
As you probably guessed, this Pasadena opening specializes in Philly’s most famous sandwich. Cheesesteaks by Matū is dedicated to serving the restaurant’s beloved lunch special all day long, ensuring that you can cure your craving for this coveted sandwich whenever it strikes. Available for dine-in and to-go starting January 14, patrons can build their own cheesesteak or stick with Matū’s signature recipe. Whether you keep things classic or choose to customize, every order is made with eight ounces of grass-fed Wagyu ribeye and sirloin from First Light Farms and a fresh-baked sesame roll. Round out your meal with a side of house-made, tallow-fried potato chips and an ice-cold Lagunitas.
Scarlett
- 8715 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048
After a rough go with the closures of Amour Weho and Stella, this underrated strip of Beverly Boulevard is being revitalized with the launch of Scarlett. Coined as an Italian-Californian lounge, Scarlett offers live musical performances, a cozy courtyard and a leopard-print pool table to create a fun and upbeat ambiance that is draped in elegance. When it comes to food, think Italian classics like pasta, calamari, meatballs and chicken parm. You’ll also find lighter, more coastal California-inspired dishes like tuna tartare, shrimp cocktail and chips and caviar dip. End your evening on a sweet note with an espresso martini and the parfait-style tiramisu.
Zampo
- 1224 Beverwil Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Located at the newly rebranded Cameo Beverly Hills, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Zampo is a Peruvian-Japanese Nikkei restaurant set to open on Tuesday, January 27. Each dish tells a story of two cultures by infusing Japanese flavors into traditional Peruvian recipes, and you can expect the plates to be as stunning as the design-forward setting, which boasts a mid-century modern edge with minimalist undertones. From fresh ceviches to aromatic soups, the menu is diverse and exciting. The charred octopus is expected to be a popular entrée, as is the plancha-seared salmon and the tender lomo saltado.