L.A.’s January Restaurant Openings Set the Tone for 2026

January is a month of fresh starts and new beginnings, so what better way to kick off 2026 than with a few can’t-miss restaurant openings? As Los Angeles prepares for the year ahead, the city is off to a strong start, adding a few new culinary gems to its ever-growing list of premier dining destinations.

Before moving on to the new year, though, we can’t forget the gifts that December bestowed upon us. Hermon’s made waves at the end of the year with its innovative American fare and tiny ‘tini’s, quickly becoming one of the city’s most difficult reservations to make. Echo Park’s Henrietta also opened its doors for lunch and dinner, while Régalade set out to redefine what French fare means to Angelenos on West 3rd Street. DTLA’s The Row welcomed Kar Son, a sleek Chinese eatery that appreciates tradition.

This month, Matū is bringing its iconic cheesesteak sandwiches to Pasadena, and the recently revamped Cameo Beverly Hills is opening a chic, Peruvian-Japanese Nikkei restaurant called Zampo. Following the opening of her trendy diner, Max & Helen’s, chef Nancy Silverton is staying busy with the launch of Korean-Italian Lapaba, and the former Amour space on Beverly Boulevard has officially been replaced with a sultry new lounge called Scarlett. From Koreatown to West Hollywood, these are the best L.A. restaurants opening in January.