L.A.’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of May
Chef Daniel Patterson is adding a California-focused fine dining experience to Melrose Avenue, and New York City’s Bad Roman is bringing its Italian-American fare to the West Coast.Read More
As Los Angeles welcomes the first signs of summer (and that annual stretch of May gray skies), the city is also greeting a new round of restaurants. Though there were a handful of phenomenal openings in April, like Picala and Mitsi, several of L.A.’s existing eateries launched some noteworthy new offerings worth mentioning.
French bistro Coucou made its move to the South Bay with a third location in Manhattan Beach, while Catch L.A. entered a new era with a revamped design and updated menu. The Sunset Strip’s Saltie Girl decided to expand beyond dinner with a Friday lunch service, and iconic sushi restaurant Yamashiro kicked off a new Sunday brunch experience complemented by its signature city views.
This month, chef Daniel Patterson is adding a California-focused fine dining experience to Melrose Avenue, and New York City’s Bad Roman is bringing its Italian-American fare to the West Coast. The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills rooftop is ready to welcome summer weather in its latest iteration, Gemma, serving elevated dim sum and tiki-inspired cocktails. From L.A.’s favorite fast-casual burger on Montana Avenue to a Costa Mesa pizzeria in Culver City, we’ve rounded up the city’s most exciting restaurants opening in May.
L.A. New Restaurant Openings: May 2026 Edition
Jacaranda
- 6623 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038
On May 6, chef Daniel Patterson and Sarah Lewitinn opened L.A.’s latest fine dining destination. Jacaranda has taken over the short-lived (yet loved) Koast space on Melrose, focusing on farm-fresh California cuisine across a 10-course tasting menu. The space is modern, intimate and cozy, with only 30 seats in the entire restaurant. Called “one of the greatest chefs” by the late Anthony Bourdain in the Bay Area episode of Parts Unknown, Patterson delivers upscale, seasonally driven dishes with a welcoming dinner party ethos. Current menu highlights include the stuffed morels and soft tofu with caviar, but don’t forget to enhance your meal with one of the four different beverage pairings.
Gemma
- 9850 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
Gemma has landed atop the Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills as the latest rooftop restaurant in Los Angeles, just in time for summer. The menu, curated by chef Peleg Miron, focuses on Pan-Asian cuisine with an elevated tiki culture influence, including a variety of dim sum and tropical cocktails. The signature Scorpion Bowl is a shareable sipper made with five different spirits, but if you’re craving something simpler, opt for the spicy Margarita Verde. Raw bar items like hamachi sashimi and tuna tostada are great appetizers, but you won’t want to skip the caviar-topped shrimp har gow, chicken potstickers, miso Caesar or grilled langoustine, all of which can be enjoyed while taking in sweeping city views.
Bad Roman
- 267 N Canon Dr Suite A7, Beverly Hills, CA 90210
New York City transplant Bad Roman is set to open in Beverly Hills sometime after Memorial Day (May 25). This is a highly anticipated addition to the 90210, and will take over the space previously occupied by the Palm Steakhouse on North Canon. Expect all of the NYC favorites from this Italian-American restaurant, like the ‘Roni Cups and Ranch, roasted garlic babka and spicy gem Caesar. The eatery's bold, maximalist aesthetic extends to the cocktails, with standouts including the savory Martini Pepperoncini and bright Strawberry Sbagliato.
Folks Pizzeria
- 3273 Helms Avenue, Culver City, Los Angeles, 90232
Folks Pizzeria has worked its way up the coast from Costa Mesa and made itself at home in Culver City’s Helms District. While you’ll be able to indulge in the restaurant’s 14-inch pizza pies, this new location also boasts a refined cocktail bar, allowing you to sip everything from an Old Fashioned to a dirty martini while dining. The spinach arancini is an L.A.-exclusive. For pizzas, highlights include the soppressata, pancetta and potato, Margherita and salame calabrese. If you can save room for dessert, order the burnt cheesecake with dulce de leche.
The Win-Dow Santa Monica
- 930 Montana Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
One of L.A.’s most talked-about burgers is officially making its way to Montana Avenue later this month. The Win-Dow is bringing its fast-casual concept to one of Santa Monica’s most affluent neighborhoods, allowing locals to stop by for a quick bite to go. The cheesy smash burgers on a pillowy potato bun are what made The Win-Dow famous, but patrons can also enjoy their crispy fried chicken sandwich. If you’re looking for a healthier lunch option, opt for the tender kale salad, which features a heavy topping of Parmesan, delicate slivers of red onion, crunchy pine nuts and the juiciest yellow raisins.