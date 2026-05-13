L.A.’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of May

As Los Angeles welcomes the first signs of summer (and that annual stretch of May gray skies), the city is also greeting a new round of restaurants. Though there were a handful of phenomenal openings in April, like Picala and Mitsi, several of L.A.’s existing eateries launched some noteworthy new offerings worth mentioning.

French bistro Coucou made its move to the South Bay with a third location in Manhattan Beach, while Catch L.A. entered a new era with a revamped design and updated menu. The Sunset Strip’s Saltie Girl decided to expand beyond dinner with a Friday lunch service, and iconic sushi restaurant Yamashiro kicked off a new Sunday brunch experience complemented by its signature city views.

This month, chef Daniel Patterson is adding a California-focused fine dining experience to Melrose Avenue, and New York City’s Bad Roman is bringing its Italian-American fare to the West Coast. The Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills rooftop is ready to welcome summer weather in its latest iteration, Gemma, serving elevated dim sum and tiki-inspired cocktails. From L.A.’s favorite fast-casual burger on Montana Avenue to a Costa Mesa pizzeria in Culver City, we’ve rounded up the city’s most exciting restaurants opening in May.