The Best New L.A. Restaurant Openings of October
Whether you’re looking to splurge on a $400 omakase by chef Morihiro Onodera or enjoy a shellfish platter by the sea, these are L.A.’s best restaurant openings of October.Read More
Spooky season is finally here, and though Los Angeles is certainly haunted by many closed restaurants of its past, it is also looking toward a future of several exciting openings. At the end of September, London’s award-winning Berenjak made its way to L.A., marking a new era for Persian cuisine in the city. Bub and Grandma’s also expanded with a pizza spot in Highland Park, while fast-casual concept Jade Rabbit finally started operations in Santa Monica.
This October, new eateries are landing everywhere from West Adams to Echo Park. Malibu is taking a page out of Montecito’s playbook with the opening of Clark’s Oyster Bar, an Austin, Texas original known for its premium seafood and fresh-baked sourdough. Maydan Market creates a communal space for dining, gathering and mingling, while Inanna Bar brings Mediterranean fare to the rooftop of The Hoxton. One of Santa Monica’s nicest hotels is embracing French cuisine, and chef Ray Garcia is resurrecting one of his most popular restaurants but with a new twist.
L.A.'s Most Exciting October Restaurant Openings
La Monique Santa Monica
- 849 Ocean Ave, Santa Monica, CA 90403
On October 11, Oceana Santa Monica is opening La Monique—an elevated brasserie with a swanky design and classic French fare. Busy patterns, an emerald green backdrop and a mirrored ceiling set the scene for craft cocktails and steak frites by the sea. Menu highlights include the escargot poppers, Dover sole and signature Le Grand Poulet. There is also going to be an off-menu burger for those in-the-know, and according to executive chef David Fricaud, you won’t want to miss it. Bar hits range from French-focused wines to cocktails like the cherry foam-topped Coastal Muse and the coffee-forward Bungalow. Despite its elegant ambiance and fancy food menu, La Monique aims to be a laid-back neighborhood spot that appeals to both locals and hotel guests.
Maydan Market
- 4301 W Jefferson Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
One of the most exciting debuts of the year, chef Rose Previte’s Maydan Market opened its doors on October 1. This culinary playground spans a 10,000-square-foot warehouse in West Adams and is home to seven different vendors. The concept is great for diners looking to enjoy variety and a more communal experience, and as you stroll through the market, trying various cocktails and bites along the way, it’s as though you’re walking through a bazaar on the other side of the world. Enjoy Middle Eastern cuisine at main hub Maydan before exploring Compass Rose for drinks and Yhing Yhang for Southeast Asian BBQ. Maléna is your go-to for coastal Afro-Mexican fare, while Lugya’h hosts live-fire cooking and Club 104 is a rotating residency that currently serves gourmet chicken wings by Melnificent Wingz. Before leaving, do some shopping at Sook, a Middle Eastern retailer/grab-and-go restaurant that sells imported goods, creamy dips, fresh salads and more.
Clark’s Oyster Bar Malibu
- 23465 Civic Center Way, Suite 210. Malibu, CA 90265
Clark’s Oyster Bar is a Texas transplant that’s getting ready to set up shop at the Malibu Country Mart. The charming seafood joint opened an outpost in Montecito last year, but by the end of this October, their briny shellfish platters and fresh-baked sourdough will be much closer for Angelenos. In addition to refreshing spritzers and elegant wines, the restaurant serves seven different renditions of a martini, including an espresso, classic gin and Bond’s Vesper. Pair your dirty martini with cold items like the crudo plate and bluefin tuna carpaccio before diving into the crispy local rockfish or pan-seared scallops for your entrée. Though it might be difficult, avoid filling up on the complimentary sourdough before your apps, and instead buy a loaf to take home for later.
Inanna Bar
- 1060 S Broadway, Los Angeles, CA 90015
Inanna Bar opened on the rooftop of The Hoxton, Downtown L.A. on October 9, replacing chef Stephanie Izard’s Peruvian restaurant, Cabra. This colorful poolside haven is surrounded by lush palm leaves and potted ferns, creating a tropical, sunny oasis in the middle of the city. Admire L.A.’s unique skyline at sunset while sipping on the earthy Pistachio and Basil Gimlet or smoky Harissa Mezcalita. The Mediterranean-inspired menu puts an emphasis on shareable dishes like the whipped feta, kabobs, king fish crudo and charred cabbage. If you can, save room for the coconut rosewater rice pudding and chocolate pistachio cheesecake for dessert.
Broken Spanish Comedor
- 12565 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Chef Ray Garcia is reviving his beloved Broken Spanish restaurant with a more laid-back iteration in Culver City. Broken Spanish Comedor, which is set to open before the end of the month, puts a modern spin on traditional Mexican recipes. Expect seasonal produce sourced from local farmers’ markets paired with vibrant sauces and flavors. Stand out menu items range from the rich chicken and duck meatballs to the camote, which is a Japanese sweet potato topped with salsa macha butter, pork rinds and fresh chives. Original favorites, like the chicharon and refried lentils, will also be making a comeback, and though chef Garcia is still on the hunt for a permanent location, Broken Spanish Comedor will operate in Culver City at least until the start of 2026.
Morihiro
- 1115 Sunset Blvd Suite 100, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chef Morihiro Onodera’s namesake restaurant has officially relocated from its former Atwater Village location to a new building at The Elysian in Echo Park. In addition to the new setting, the restaurant is also undergoing an evolution with its menu, broadening its horizons with an exciting à la carte menu. Though guests can still opt for the $400 Morihiro Signature Omakase experience, the new offerings cater to patrons seeking a more casual dinner, complete with Morihiro’s premium fish and signature rice. From nigiri and carpaccio to cooked items like veggie tempura and sakura-smoked Jidori chicken, the à la carte dishes are best enjoyed with a glass of sake.