The Best New L.A. Restaurant Openings of October

Spooky season is finally here, and though Los Angeles is certainly haunted by many closed restaurants of its past, it is also looking toward a future of several exciting openings. At the end of September, London’s award-winning Berenjak made its way to L.A., marking a new era for Persian cuisine in the city. Bub and Grandma’s also expanded with a pizza spot in Highland Park, while fast-casual concept Jade Rabbit finally started operations in Santa Monica.

This October, new eateries are landing everywhere from West Adams to Echo Park. Malibu is taking a page out of Montecito’s playbook with the opening of Clark’s Oyster Bar, an Austin, Texas original known for its premium seafood and fresh-baked sourdough. Maydan Market creates a communal space for dining, gathering and mingling, while Inanna Bar brings Mediterranean fare to the rooftop of The Hoxton. One of Santa Monica’s nicest hotels is embracing French cuisine, and chef Ray Garcia is resurrecting one of his most popular restaurants but with a new twist.

Whether you’re looking to splurge on a $400 omakase by chef Morihiro Onodera or enjoy a shellfish platter by the sea, these are L.A.’s best restaurant openings of October.