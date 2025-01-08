The 19 Most Anticipated Luxury Hotels Opening in 2025
The evolution of luxury travel has reached a fascinating inflection point. While previous years saw properties competing to out-opulent each other, 2025's most anticipated new hotel openings share a different ambition: creating genuine connections to their locations. This shift comes as several Observer-noted destinations for 2025—including Thailand and Japan—gain properties that could redefine their luxury landscapes. We're seeing hoteliers make bold bets on emerging neighborhoods (The Twenty Two in Manhattan's Union Square) and previously overlooked locations (Rosewood in Miyakojima). Historic properties are being reimagined with surprising restraint: the Waldorf Astoria's revival in New York and the Asticou Inn's transformation in Maine both honor their heritage while quietly introducing modern luxuries.
What's particularly intriguing is how many of these properties aim to solve long-standing destination challenges. Venice gets a proper luxury retreat away from the crowds (Airelles on Giudecca), Islay finally gains accommodations worthy of its whisky (Ardbeg House), and Oman introduces a multi-site concept that turns transfer days into memorable journeys (The Malkai). Even urban wellness, traditionally the domain of day spas and fitness centers, gets a sophisticated upgrade with Six Senses' thoughtful integration into London's historic Whiteley building, Milan’s Brera district, and eventually, Lake Como. The message is clear: luxury hospitality in 2025 isn't about escaping into artificial bubbles of opulence, but about making meaningful connections to places and cultures—albeit with all the comforts that eight-figure budgets can provide.
New and Noteworthy Luxury Hotel Openings
- The Twenty Two, New York
- The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok
- Municipal Grand, Savannah
- Six Senses London
- Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica
- Palm House, Palm Beach
- Rosewood Miyakojima, Japan
- Vestige Son Ermitá and Binidufá, Menorca
- Waldorf Astoria, New York
- Capella Taipei
- Belden House & Mews, Litchfield, Connecticut
- One&Only Moonlight Basin, Montana
- The Asticou Hotel, Mount Desert Island
- Ardbeg House, Scotland
- 1 Hotel Tokyo
- Airelles Venezia
- Six Senses Milan
- White Elephant Aspen
- Conrad Athens at The Ilisian
WINTER (January - March 2025)
The Twenty Two, New York
- 16 E 16th St, New York, NY 10003
The Twenty Two's Manhattan arrival transforms the Margaret Louisa Vanderbilt house into something more nuanced than their London original. Child Studio's 77-room design references American movements from Shaker to Craftsman while maintaining the brand's contemporary edge. The vaulted-ceiling penthouse sets a new standard for Union Square views, while Cafe Zaffri and the second-floor club space suggest they understand New York's social dynamics. This isn't Mayfair-meets-Manhattan; it's its own entity.
The Ritz-Carlton, Bangkok
- 189 Witthayu Rd, Lumphini, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, Thailand
The Ritz-Carlton's latest luxe outpost arrives as Bangkok cements its position as Asia's next great luxury destination. Rising above the ambitious One Bangkok development district, this property gives the brand a strategic position near the city's emerging fine dining scene—seven Michelin-starred restaurants sit within walking distance. The modern Thai skyscraper, with views over the historic Lumpini Park (Bangkok's answer to Central Park), marks a welcome addition to the city's luxury hotel landscape.
Municipal Grand, Savannah
- 1375 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA 31405
Death & Co.'s expansion beyond cocktails takes an interesting turn here. Their collaboration with the Ramble Hotel team transforms a former First Federal Savings building into a 44-room property where the bar program isn't just an amenity—it's the point. AAmp Studio's blend of mid-century bones with Brazilian and Finnish modernism sidesteps expected Southern Gothic tropes. The subterranean bar could very well shift Savannah's nightlife center of gravity.
Six Senses London
- 1 Redan Pl, London W2 4SA, United Kingdom
Six Senses' first U.K. project transforms The Whiteley—London's first department store—into a 109-room urban wellness retreat. Located steps from Hyde Park (making it ideal for morning runs or afternoon strolls), the new property introduces the world's first Six Senses Place, an innovative private members club focused on holistic well-being. This matters because it positions Six Senses, traditionally known for remote resorts, as a serious player in urban wellness. For London's luxury market, perpetually heavy on traditional hotels, this wellness-focused approach offers something genuinely new.
Nekajui, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica
- 253 National Route, Provincia de Guanacaste, Liberia, 50104, Costa Rica
Ritz-Carlton Reserve's latest addition (only their seventh property worldwide) brings ultra-luxury to Costa Rica's exclusive Peninsula Papagayo development. Perched on rugged cliffs overlooking the North Pacific coast, the property makes dramatic use of its 1,400-acre rainforest setting. The 872-square-foot entry-level rooms set a new standard for Central American luxury, while innovative treetop tent accommodations—many with private plunge pools—push the concept of high-end forest living. The property's Puna restaurant, featuring Peruvian-Japanese omakase, signals ambitions beyond eco-tourism, while the beach club offers a menu and ambiance influenced by the Iberian Peninsula and local environment.
Palm House, Palm Beach
- 160 Royal Palm Way, Palm Beach, FL 33480
Palm Beach's first new hotel in years isn't playing it safe. L+R Hotels' U.S. debut for their Iconic Luxury Hotels brand (think Cliveden House, Mayfair Townhouse) drops 79 guest rooms onto prime Royal Palm Way—smart timing, given that location's direct mainland access bypasses the Mar-a-Lago traffic tangle. The design team reads like a luxury hospitality wishlist: Cooper Carry on architecture, Muza Lab handling interiors, Minda Dowling curating art. Their take on mid-century Palm Beach works because they know when to pull back.
SPRING (March - May 2025)
Rosewood Miyakojima, Japan
- Nikadori-1068-1 Hirara, Miyakojima, Okinawa 906-0008, Japan
Rosewood's choice of Miyakojima—a small Japanese island known for its pristine beaches and coral reefs—signals luxury travel's growing interest in secondary Japanese destinations. Acclaimed Dutch architect Piet Boon designs all 55 oceanfront villas, complete with flowing dining and living room areas and private pools, seamlessly integrating them into the island landscape at the beachfront resort. The programming thoughtfully combines world-class luxury resort standards, like a beachside infinity pool, with genuine local experiences: Eastern medicine treatments, calligraphy lessons with island artists and a serious sea turtle conservation program.
Vestige Son Ermitá and Binidufá, Menorca
- Son Ermità: Diseminado Son Ermità, 10, 07750, Menorca, Islas Baleares
- Binidufà: Diseminado Binidufà, 18, 07750, Menorca, Islas Baleares
Vestige Collection expands their Menorcan presence beyond the successful Son Vell with this dual-property opening. Set within an 800-acre historic farm estate, these sister properties (22 rooms total) capitalize on Menorca's rising profile as the Balearics' understated luxury destination. The split personality works: Binidufá nestles in a palm-lined valley while Son Ermitá commands hilltop sea views. Their culinary program—featuring both a plant-forward restaurant and fine dining focused on reimagined Menorcan classics—acknowledges the island's growing gastronomic reputation. For visitors, the properties' cultural programming (cooking classes, archaeological site visits, Camí de Cavalls excursions) provides genuine connection to Menorcan life.
Waldorf Astoria, New York
- 301 Park Ave, New York, NY 10022
The question wasn't whether they'd eventually restore the Waldorf Astoria, but whether they'd get it right. Architecture firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (responsible for some of New York's most significant buildings) partners with interior designer Pierre-Yves Rochon (known for Four Seasons George V Paris) to revive this Art Deco masterpiece. The project preserves beloved spaces like the Grand Ballroom and Jade Room—sites of countless historic moments—while introducing contemporary necessities like a 30,000-square-foot spa. For New York City, this reopening reclaims a crucial piece of social and architectural heritage while setting new standards for modern luxury.
Capella Taipei
- No. 139, DunHua N Rd, Songshan District, Taipei City, Taiwan 105
Taipei's nine-year luxury hotel drought ends with this one. Andre Fu Studio's 86-key project along Dunhua North Road nails the "modern mansion" concept—fitting, given the Songshan district's tree-lined, European-style boulevards. The design moves work: floor-to-ceiling windows frame both Taipei 101 and mountain views, while five distinct dining concepts represent a microcosm of the city's serious food culture. That tri-level bar setup might look ambitious elsewhere; in Taipei's evolving luxury landscape, it feels necessary. Yes, there's the expected Fu "relaxed luxury" aesthetic throughout, but it's his personal exploration of Taipei's neighborhoods that gives this project its edge.
Belden House & Mews, Litchfield, Connecticut
- 31 North Street, Litchfield, Connecticut 06759
Litchfield's first serious luxury entry makes clever use of architectural diversity from the team behind Troutbeck in the Hudson Valley: an 1888 mansion, 1960s modernist structure and 1891 firehouse combine for 31 distinct rooms. The resulting boutique hotel brings metropolitan-grade amenities—seasonal outdoor pool, lawn club, serious spa program—to one of New England's most preserved historic towns. For weekenders from New York and Boston, this offers a sybaritic country escape that doesn't sacrifice urban comforts.
SUMMER (June - August 2025)
One&Only Moonlight Basin, Montana
Big Sky needed this. One&Only's first U.S. venture brings their proven luxury formula to a destination ready for the upgrade with 73 rooms in the main lodge, 19 villas, plus the inevitable residential component (because that's how mountain luxury gets built now). But it's the details that suggest they actually get Montana. There's the direct gondola to 5,800 acres of terrain and a mandatory mountain golf course. There's also a hidden whiskey shack in the woods and an observatory for Montana's reliably dark skies. One&Only's arrival—with its forest-to-plate restaurant and full wellness program—gives the destination the luxury anchor it's been missing.
The Asticou Hotel, Mount Desert Island
- 15 Peabody Dr, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662
Atlantic Hospitality’s Tim Harrington knows something about Mount Desert Island transformations. After turning the Claremont into Southwest Harbor's crown jewel and reimagining Bar Harbor's Salt Cottages, he's taken on Northeast Harbor's grand dame. The Asticou—an 1884 survivor that rose again after a 1901 fire and dodged the Great Fire of '47—is where Mount Desert Island's summer society took shape. The multi-million renovation preserves the bones while expanding the footprint to 82 rooms, including harbor-facing cottages and tiered suites cascading toward the water, complementing the updated 50-room main building. The design pulls clever threads from the neighboring Asticou Azalea Garden's Japanese-meets-New England aesthetic, while the interiors nod to the grand European hotels that inspired Maine's original summer resorts.
Ardbeg House, Scotland
- 19 Charlotte St, Port Ellen, Isle of Islay PA42 7DF, United Kingdom
LVMH (LVMHF) and Ardbeg Whisky's transformation of Islay's former hotel into a moody seaside retreat represents luxury hospitality's growing interest in spirits tourism. Russell Sage Studio, fresh from their celebrated work at The Fife Arms in the Cairngorms, brings their expertise in elevated Scottish design to this remote Hebridean island. The property's whisky bar promises unprecedented access to rare expressions, positioning Ardbeg House as the luxury basecamp for serious whisky enthusiasts. For Islay—already a pilgrimage site for single malt fans—this adds the high-end accommodations the island has long needed.
FALL (September - December 2025)
1 Hotel Tokyo
- 2 Chome-18-22 Akasaka, Minato City, Tokyo 107-0052, Japan
Mori Trust's Tokyo World Gate Akasaka development gains its crucial hospitality component with this sustainability-focused offering. The property's CASBEE Rank S certification (Japan's highest environmental performance rating) proves 1 Hotels' eco-luxury approach translates globally. The 211 rooms, including suites up to 140 square meters, demonstrate how Japanese design principles naturally align with sustainable luxury. Barry Sternlicht's vision of nature-focused urban hotels finds perhaps its most fitting expression here, where minimalism meets environmental responsibility.
Airelles Venezia
- Giudecca, Venice, Italy
Airelles' first venture beyond France makes a strategic choice: Venice's Giudecca island over the tourist-heavy San Marco district. The 45 rooms spread across three historic Venetian buildings offer the space increasingly rare in Venice proper. Three swimming pools, three restaurants and an on-site church position it as both a luxury retreat and premium wedding venue. For Venice regulars tired of fighting crowds near Piazza San Marco, Giudecca provides direct views of the historic center with crucial breathing room.
Six Senses Milan
- Via Brera, 1920121 Milano MI, Italy
Milan's fashionable Brera neighborhood gains a serious wellness destination with Six Senses' latest urban Italian property, following 2023’s Rome debut. The cutting-edge spa and Earth Lab sustainability center maintain brand standards while acknowledging Milan's position as a global design capital. The rooftop complex—featuring a rooftop bar, pool and restaurant—creates necessary distance from the street while keeping the wellness focus intact. For Milan's luxury market, traditionally focused on fashion and design, this adds a much-needed wellness component.
White Elephant Aspen
- 110 W Main St, Aspen, CO 81611
White Elephant Resorts (known for their Nantucket and Palm Beach properties) makes a calculated entry into mountain luxury. Boston-based EMBARC's 54-room design scheme uses a sophisticated palette of rust, white and charcoal to complement the mountain setting while maintaining brand identity—including those signature elephant door knockers. The timing corresponds with Aspen's emergence as a serious year-round destination beyond its traditional winter appeal, with an emphasis on summer activities like biking, fly fishing and hiking. For the competitive Aspen market, this adds a fresh option bridging mountain casual and refined luxury.
Conrad Athens at The Ilisian
- Vasilissis Sofias 46, Athina 115 28, Greece
The 1963 Hilton Athens—Jackie Kennedy cut that ribbon—emerges from its chrysalis with broader ambitions. Named for the historic Ilisos River that shaped its neighborhood, The Ilisian transforms the modernist landmark into something more than a hotel. The numbers tell part of the story: 280 Conrad rooms, a 4,306-square-foot rooftop suite, plus the inevitable branded residences (both Conrad and Waldorf Astoria). Architect Yiannis Moralis' iconic facades remain untouched, now complemented by decidedly contemporary additions: a mezzanine running track, semi-Olympic pool and a private members' club that signals Athens' luxury market coming of age.