The Best High-End Whiskey Releases of 2024
Despite the uptick in price, the attitude toward investing in high-end spirits is shifting away from only collecting and moving toward consuming.Read More
The practice of liquor distillation has existed for thousands of years, and as for the art of collecting these spirits? Some say that can be traced as far back as the 1400s. While we may not be able to enjoy a 600-year-old bottle, many spirits producers are leaning into the premium and ultra-premium trend by releasing their oldest and most impressive spirits to date. Brands like Scotland’s The Glenlivet and France’s Delamain both celebrated 200-year anniversaries with rare, small-production artisanal bottles, with hefty price tags to match. The Glenlivet 55-Year Old, the first in The Eternal Collection and the oldest expression ever for the brand, is priced at $55,000. Delamain’s prestige Grande Champagne cognac, L’Oiseau Rare or “Rare Bird,” launched this past June, and comes in a gold and gem-encrusted dame-jeanne. The blend comes from several of the vintages that the former cellarmaster put aside as “rare birds” over the course of his career, and is expected to bring in a similar figure at auction this December.
For many of these legacy brands, rare releases aren’t just for show; they are symbols of the past, present and future of aged spirits. “There was a time when $75 was a lot to spend on a bottle, and now that is pretty average in the premium space. Price, more than anything, determines what is ultra and what is just premium. There are tons of luxury whiskies that don’t fall under ultra because of their SRP,” Ben Wald, spirits specialist and head of beverage programming for The Flatiron Room, tells Observer.
Surprisingly, despite the uptick in price, the attitude toward investing in high-end spirits is shifting away from only collecting and moving toward consuming. To fill that need, distillers are making a range of premium bottles, from unusual barrel finishes to lengthy age statements. Many are widely available, and more are being released every year. Not everyone wants to bid at an auction, and for the connoisseur who wants to splurge on a premium bottle without raising a paddle in the air, the good news is that 2024 brought us plenty of special releases to peruse. Whether you choose to enjoy your bottle on the shelf or in your glass, the most exciting whiskey launches of the year are a good investment either way.
The Best Whiskey Releases of the Year
- The Dalmore Luminary No. 2 16-Year-Old The Collectible (2024 Edition) Scotch Single Malt
- The Macallan 30-Year Double Cask Scotch
- Longmorn 22 Year Old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
- Royal Salute 21 Year Old The Miami Polo Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
- Rosebank 32 Year Legacy Release No. 3
- Nikka Whisky Nine Decades 90th Anniversary Edition
- The Glenlivet 25 Year Single Malt
- Bushmills Rare Casks 31 Year-Old American Oak Cask No. 04
- Lagavulin Special Release 2024 Fireside Tales 12-Year Scotch Whisky
- Bhakta Armagnac Cask Finish Bourbon
- Widow Jane The Vaults 15 Year Bourbon
- The Macklowe Black Edition 12-Year-Old Single Cask
The Dalmore Luminary No. 2 16-Year-Old The Collectible (2024 Edition) Scotch Single Malt
The first edition of The Rare collection from Dalmore, a 48-year-old single malt, went to Sotheby’s in 2022 for $112,933, which set quite the tone for any offering from the 180-year-old Highlands Distillery. With only 20,000 bottles available, the 16-year-old Luminary No. 2 is a testament to the skill, attention and craftsmanship laid upon the single malt whisky. Dalmore is known for a big, fruity and textured Scottish whisky, without peated malt. The unique Luminary No. 2, on the other hand, has a subtle flavor and tons of complexity. The initial maturing occurs in first-fill bourbon barrels, finishing in Apostoles sherry casks and Graham’s Tawny Port pipes. Then comes the added twist, as a small portion of a peated whisky is blended into the mix. The result is a collectible age-statement single malt Scotch with notes of fig, coffee, brioche and chestnuts that will entice any whisky aficionado.
The Macallan 30-Year Double Cask Scotch
The Macallan is known as one of the most collectible Scotch whisky brands in the world, and the Double Cask 30-year is no exception. It spends a collective 30 years in a sherry-seasoned American barrel, with a touch of European oak cask rounding out the process. The long maturation process makes for a layered spirit that is redolent with spiced notes of vanilla, cinnamon, ginger and plenty of oak and dried fruit—pair it salty roasted nuts or dark chocolate. The Double cask line includes five age statements at varying price points for those avid whisky drinkers who love a vertical tasting. The amber-hued 12-year is the most approachable, followed by a 15-year-old, 18-year-old and 21-year-old, and is worth the investment for those who want an illustration of the nuances of wood exposure from a brand known for avoiding the use of caramel coloring to enhance the color.
Longmorn 22 Year Old Speyside Single Malt Scotch Whisky
Adding to the list of incredible Scotch whisky makers is Longmorn, which remains one of the few distilleries that has not stopped whisky production throughout its 130-year-old history. Along with that legacy, Longmorn has also stated that they will not release a single malt whisky that has matured for less than 18 years, which makes the 22-year-old single malt Scotch whisky release a treat. The whisky is non-chill filtered, mostly matured in American oak casks and released at cask strength. The depth of flavor is apparent with gently balanced notes of toffee and hazelnut praline, with a kick of citrus gently spiced poached pears.
Royal Salute 21 Year Old The Miami Polo Edition Blended Scotch Whisky
Royal Salute’s first offering was created to honor Queen Elizabeth II and was officially presented to her at her coronation in 1953. Fast forward to today, and each release is still a carefully orchestrated 21-year aged expression, with many correlating to significant events in the royal family. The 21 Year Miami Polo Edition, produced by Chivas Brothers, is the sixth release in this particular series with all of the pomp and circumstance of its British roots, with a bright pink bottle for Miami flair. Miami, of course, has its own cachet as a hotspot for celebrities, polo clubs and the elite. This bottle is the first Royal Salute whisky to be fully finished in first-fill rye whisky and first-full bourbon casks. The opulent layers of complexity have notes of vanilla and ripe pears with layers of creamy crème brûlée to round out the smooth yet complex finish.
Rosebank 32 Year Legacy Release No. 3
The Rosebank distillery, situated on the banks of a canal just between Edinburgh and Glasgow, was named for the roses that grew nearby. Although closed since 1993, it was previously referred to as “King of Lowlands” for the high quality of its triple distilled whisky. In 2017, Ian Macleod Distillers rescued the crumbling distillery and restored it to its former glory with some modern adjustments. A very small number of casks remained from the 1993 closure; the 32 Year Legacy is a special blend of some of the last remaining casks. Known as the global series of legacy releases, this is the final bottle in a three-part series. When drinking, note the citrus, hazelnut and zingy ginger with the subtle floral honey that bring it all together.
Nikka Whisky Nine Decades 90th Anniversary Edition
Nikka Whisky founder Masataka Taketsuru is referred to as the “father of Japanese whisky” for very good reason. He traveled from Japan to Scotland in 1919 to learn the art of distilling in pot stills over coal fires and returned to open the first whisky distilleries. The 90 years limited edition whisky is a testament to his signature style of bold flavor, subtle smokiness and blending mastery with over 150 casks pulled from all six of Nikka’s distilleries dating from the 1940s all the way through to the 2020s. The unfiltered whisky is proudly intense and is a celebration of Nikka’s craft and expertise. Expect raisin and baked apple with cinnamon, oak and a bit of gentle peat. The specially sculpted bottle was made using a glass carving method called Edo-bori as a nod to the artistry and traditions of Japan. With only 4,000 bottles released world-wide, these will go fast.
The Glenlivet 25 Year Single Malt
If you want to experience a high-end whisky but have no spare time to pop into auction, an earlier age statement may be a better place to start. The 25 Year Single Malt has everything you want in a whisky from the oldest legal distillery in Scotland. The Glenlivet 25 is a rich, smooth and fruity expression of selectively finished whiskies that have matured in first-fill Spanish Pedro Ximenez Sherry oak as well as the amber-toned Troncais Oak Cognac casks. Look for ripe fig, charred pineapple and plenty of subtle toasted oak.
Bushmills Rare Casks 31 Year-Old American Oak Cask No. 04
Ireland’s Bushmills has a reputation for making quality copper pot still whiskies that stand the test of time. The fourth and final release from the “The Rare Casks Series,” which debuted in 2020, is an outstanding example. This exceptional single malt was triple-distilled in 31-Year-Old American Oak Cask Finish whiskey; only 780 bottles exist. Distilled in 1990, the 31 spent 14 years in bourbon barrels, followed by another 17 years in toasted new American Oak casks. Expect layers of subtle sweetness and plenty of rich flavor from so much wood contact, with unexpected brightness from the new oak. There are notes of dried mango, honey and citrus, with hints of coffee beans and just a bit of vanilla and tobacco to round out this beautifully balanced bottle of Irish whiskey.
Lagavulin Special Release 2024 Fireside Tales 12-Year Scotch Whisky
When Lagavulin releases a 12-year aged Islay single malt Scotch whisky called “Fireside Tales,” you pull up a seat and get cozy. At natural cask strength, this 56 percent ABV whisky is plenty hot but with a soft and gentle smokiness from aging in three separate vessels: ex-bourbon barrels, refiled American oak hogsheads and European oak butts. Lagavulin’s signature smokiness remains but with plenty of lush fruit, spice notes and a touch of toasted coconut.
Bhakta Armagnac Cask Finish Bourbon
Bhakta Cellars are known for their extra old, extra awarded Armagnacs, so when a bourbon that marries the best of both worlds is introduced, expect great things. This 2014 Bourbon is made from 99 percent corn, with a secondary finish in a French oak barrel. Each cask used once held an award-winning Armagnac from the 1973 vintage. Bottled at cask strength and with a deep flavor of black raspberry and tobacco, the 2014 Bourbon is a rich and savory entry into the high-end world of whiskies.
Widow Jane The Vaults 15 Year Bourbon
Based in Brooklyn, Widow Jane’s bourbon whiskey blends use locally grown corn and limestone filtered water from their own mine; the brand helped elevate New York’s craft distillery movement. The Vaults first launched in 2019, and it is just the beginning of a series of small batch limited edition releases set to show how maturing casks in the historic (and haunted, according to some) 145-year-old Rosendale Mines full of limestone (and possibly ghosts) can add unique nuances, flavors and a bit of mystery. The Vaults relies on the melding of unique cask finishes, like this release’s Amburana wood casks. Amburana, a Brazilian oak, is praised for imparting warm, spiced notes of vanilla and cinnamon. The carefully selected barrels include those from 14-year and up bourbons that are finished for eight years in seasoned American oak. Expect notes of tobacco and vanilla with a rich finish.
The Macklowe Black Edition 12-Year-Old Single Cask
American single malt whiskey is a growing category in the spirits world. Julie Macklowe, founder and CEO of The Macklowe, is an enthusiastic whiskey collector who turned her love of the spirit into a new American whiskey brand. The Macklowe focuses on quality over quantity, using the best ingredients, starting with the casks, which are new American oak with a char level 3. Macklowe partnered with award-winning distiller Ian MacMillan for this single barrel whiskey. Distilled in 2012, The Macklowe begins with Kentucky spring water, locally sourced grains and a proprietary yeast. It is then non-chill filtered for a luscious mouthfeel with a bit of spice. Expect buttered popcorn and honey with sweet vanilla and a hint of toasted oak.