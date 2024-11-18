The Best High-End Whiskey Releases of 2024

The practice of liquor distillation has existed for thousands of years, and as for the art of collecting these spirits? Some say that can be traced as far back as the 1400s. While we may not be able to enjoy a 600-year-old bottle, many spirits producers are leaning into the premium and ultra-premium trend by releasing their oldest and most impressive spirits to date. Brands like Scotland’s The Glenlivet and France’s Delamain both celebrated 200-year anniversaries with rare, small-production artisanal bottles, with hefty price tags to match. The Glenlivet 55-Year Old, the first in The Eternal Collection and the oldest expression ever for the brand, is priced at $55,000. Delamain’s prestige Grande Champagne cognac, L’Oiseau Rare or “Rare Bird,” launched this past June, and comes in a gold and gem-encrusted dame-jeanne. The blend comes from several of the vintages that the former cellarmaster put aside as “rare birds” over the course of his career, and is expected to bring in a similar figure at auction this December.

For many of these legacy brands, rare releases aren’t just for show; they are symbols of the past, present and future of aged spirits. “There was a time when $75 was a lot to spend on a bottle, and now that is pretty average in the premium space. Price, more than anything, determines what is ultra and what is just premium. There are tons of luxury whiskies that don’t fall under ultra because of their SRP,” Ben Wald, spirits specialist and head of beverage programming for The Flatiron Room, tells Observer.

Surprisingly, despite the uptick in price, the attitude toward investing in high-end spirits is shifting away from only collecting and moving toward consuming. To fill that need, distillers are making a range of premium bottles, from unusual barrel finishes to lengthy age statements. Many are widely available, and more are being released every year. Not everyone wants to bid at an auction, and for the connoisseur who wants to splurge on a premium bottle without raising a paddle in the air, the good news is that 2024 brought us plenty of special releases to peruse. Whether you choose to enjoy your bottle on the shelf or in your glass, the most exciting whiskey launches of the year are a good investment either way.