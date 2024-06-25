Jet Set: New Makeup Products That Deserve a Spot in Your Summer Toiletry Bag
Welcome to Jet Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and travel must-haves that are perfect for any kind of trip. Travel is back and better than ever, and whether you’re already packing for your next adventure or you’re just beginning to contemplate venturing out again, we’re here to help with all your jet setting needs. Summer's here, and not only does that mean plenty of beach days, three-day weekends and sunny days, but it's also time to update your makeup-routine—and more specifically, your travel toiletry bag. There have been quite a few new makeup launches that are perfect for a summer glow, and well-deserving of a spot in your travel bag. From a dewy bronzer and pocket-sized blush to a French girl lip stain and glowy face base, these are the new makeup product launches perfect for travel that we're loving and coveting right now.
The New Makeup Launches to Know
Makeup by Mario SoftSculpt Bronzing & Shaping Serum
Makeup by Mario's new bronzing serum might seem intimidating at first—after all, a liquid bronzer just feels intense, no? But the celebrity makeup artist did not disappoint with this double-sided liquid bronzer, which is true to its name—it really does go on with a serum-like texture, for incredibly easy blending that gives you that coveted, bronzy summer glow without sun exposure. You can use either to much-discussed doe-foot applicator for the traditional wand application, or use the pump if you want an all-over sun-kissed bronze (it's a similar look to bronzing drops).
Kosas Blush Is Life
While I tend to reach for a cream or liquid blush over a powder, there are certain summer days where the heat is just too much, and the best way to keep your rosy cheeks in place is with a powder blush. This baked blush is a similar formula to the brand's beloved setting powder; it's talc-free and packed with squalane and hyaluronic acid, and adds a bright yet un-cakey sweep of color to your cheeks.
Ilia Lip Sketch Hydrating Crayon
For a product to gain a regular spot in my travel toiletry bag, it needs to be user-friendly and, ideally, have multiple functions. I was admittedly not sure about Ilia's new lip crayons—is it a liner? A lip stain? A lipstick? It turns out it works as all three, though I've been reaching for it as a dependable summery lip stain, for that effortless French girl red lip. And unlike so many similar products, it doesn't dry out my lips—in fact, it's made with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid.
Charlotte Tilbury Unreal Skin Sheer Glow Tint Hydrating Foundation Stick
As someone who avoids any kind of a heavy foundation no matter the time of year, but especially during the hot, humid summer months, I wasn't sure how I'd feel about Charlotte Tilbury's new foundation stick. After trying it out, I was pleasantly surprised to find that it's really less of a foundation than it is the cult-favorite Hollywood Flawless Filter, but in stick form—so essentially, a glowy product that smooths out any imperfections and gives you a natural luminescence. And the handy stick formula makes it ideal for throwing into a travel toiletry bag, because not only is there less of a chance of it leaking all over your belongings, but if you're heading to Europe this summer, it also doesn't take up any of your precious liquids allowance.
Tata Harper Calming Crème
This is technically skincare, not makeup, but it's worth a mention! I'm a big fan of Tata Harper's Superkind line, which is formulated for those of us with ridiculously sensitive, reactive skin. The brand's new Calming Crème is the latest addition to the collection, and is intended to help calm redness and tackle reactive flare-ups and irritation. I tested out the product early and the travel-sized sample happened to be perfect to take with me on a trip where I had to wear more makeup each day and night than I would in my normal routine, along with facing a heatwave that my eczema and rosacea were not taking too kindly to. I used this cream each night, and am happy to report that it really does live up to its name—my redness and irritation was fully under control, and it got rid of the tightness and itchiness.
Saie Liquid Dew Bronze
Yes, another liquid bronzer worth adding to your toiletry bag for all your summer travels! While Saie's liquid blush is my go-to for any occasion, I didn't know how that would translate to a bronzer—the blush is ultra-pigmented, and that level of color in a bronzer is intimidating. While the bronzer definitely has pigment, it's not as strong as the blush—it's very easy to work with, and gives more of a dewy glow (true to its name!) than a harsh contour-bronzer.
Rhode Pocket Blush
Rhode's cream blushes have arrived just in time for summer, and they just might be the perfect pop of color. They're ultra creamy but not cake-y, for a glazed donut-worthy sunburnt look. And if you're not sure about their travel capabilities, just look to the name—these pocket-sized blushers are made to bring on-the-go.
Eminence Organic Skincare Daily Defense Tinted SPF
Sunscreen is, by far, the most important step in any skincare and beauty routine. It's a non-negotiable, especially during the blazing summer months. For those that prefer a mineral sunscreen (I've found it to be much better for my acne-prone, reactive skin) but want a tinted formula, try Eminence's new SPF 50 mineral skin tint, which is the perfect choice when you want to skip the foundation or tinted moisturizer, but still need some coverage.