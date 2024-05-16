14 Exquisite New Mediterranean Hotels To Book This Summer
Summer in the Mediterranean has long been a staple for globetrotters looking to exhaust annual leave. And this year, the region's newest crop of hotels is leveling up enticement with an irresistible showcase of renovated icons, innovative upstarts and tucked-away hideaways that collectively redefine Mediterranean chic.
The 2024 hotel roster illustrates a refreshing shift in sensibilities among affluent jet setters. Starchitect-designed minimalism shares the spotlight with aristocratic revivals, catering to the discerning explorer who values a keen curatorial eye as much as a killer location. Whether your wanderlust craves a glamorous revival of 1960s Riviera splendor or an off-grid island immersion in sacred solitude, this year's lineup offers a Mediterranean trip tailor-made for every passion.
Standouts range from a cliffside sanctuary on a little-known Greek Orthodox pilgrimage isle to the former coastal residence of a Post-Impressionist master reborn as an exclusive bijou villa retreat just outside Marseille's trendy renaissance. A storied Sardinian hideaway reclaims its Renaissance glory, while Mallorca's 19th-century agrarian estates reemerge as refined rural outposts. Turkey's Riviera even welcomes Mykonos's boho-chic beach club spirit against the Aegean backdrop.
And while the legendary warmth still draws the bulk of vacationers through the peak months, an increasing number of properties are wisely extending their seasons well into autumn—helping insiders avoid the typical summertime scrum. With so many pioneering hoteliers and iconoclastic visionaries redefining the essence of Mediterranean luxury, only question that remains—which storied shore will seduce you this season?
The Best New Mediterranean Hotels
La Roqqa & Isolotto Beach Club
- Porto Ercole, Italy
- Località Le Viste, Strada Provinciale Panoramica, 58019 Porto Ercole GR, Italy
An aristocratic Italian Riviera estate reawakens through La Roqqa's yacht-inspired interiors masterminded by Milanese designers Palomba Serafini Associati. Vintage 1960s flair courses through 55 artisan-crafted rooms draped in nautical motifs that channel a bespoke seaside ambiance. Reigning as a standout is the exclusive Isolotto Beach Club, where an open-air gym and restaurants serving locally sourced Tuscan treats await within a sublime private sandy cove reached by the hotel's bespoke boat service.
Château de Théoule
- France
- 55 Av. de Lérins, 06590 Théoule-sur-Mer, France
Château de Théoule, a converted 1630s soap factory, embodies the opulence of the French Riviera, with historic manor houses hosting Michelin-starred dining experiences led by chef Francesco Fezza, who skillfully reimagines classic French dishes with a contemporary twist. The hotel's private beach club, La Plage Blanche, features 90 sun loungers along the picturesque shores of Théoule, providing a serene spot to soak up the Mediterranean sun, while the on-site boat slip and proximity to Cannes allow guests to immerse themselves in the Riviera's renowned glamour.
Castell Son Claret
- Mallorca, Spain
- Carretera Es Capdellá-Galilea, Km 1,7, 07196 Es Capdellà, Illes Balears, Spain
A 19th-century Mallorcan finca blossoms anew as the tranquil Castell Son Claret retreat, where 43 rooms and villas organically integrate into the Tramuntana Mountains' craggy contours. Earthen hues and natural materials channel an ambiance steeped in Balearic soul, complemented by centuries-old holm oaks and fragrant citrus groves perfuming the lush grounds at this Leading Hotel of the World. The estate's neo-Mallorquina cuisine shines from the inventive Michelin-starred Sa Clastra to Olivera's wholesome, locally sourced fare served with Mediterranean style.
Maxx Royal Bodrum Resort
- Bodrum, Turkey
- Göltürkbükü, 149-1 Sokak No :18 D:1, 48400 Bodrum/Muğla, Türkiye
Comprising cubic villas and suites camouflaged into the pine forests of the Bodrum Peninsula, this next-gen Turkish Riviera LHW resort also emerges as an ambassador of coastal cool, introducing the famed Mykonos export Scorpios Beach Club. There are six additional elevated dining concepts, including an outpost of Caviar Kaspia and an Italian restaurant helmed by renowned chefs like Michelin-starred Alfredo Russo.
Maison Albar Le Victoria Nice
- Nice, France
- 33 Boulevard Victor Hugo, 06000 Nice, France
This 1920s Art Deco palace has been given a modern makeover, with 132 rooms and suites that are a study in nautical chic, with brilliant blues and crisp whites accented with glittering Swarovski crystals that catch the light just so. But the real star of the show is the hotel's atrium, where a mosaic pool invites you to take a dip beneath soaring arches and dazzling chandeliers. And when you're ready to soak up some of that famous Riviera sun, just head to the rooftop terrace, where an infinity pool and restaurant await with panoramic views of the Mediterranean.
Son Sabater by Zafiro
- Mallorca, Spain
- Carrer de Balitx, 07100 Sóller, Illes Balears, Spain
This 16th-century farmstead has been lovingly transformed into a rustic-chic retreat, with weathered stone walls and hand-hewn beams that speak to its rich history. But don't let the age fool you—Son Sabater is also a model of eco-friendly luxury, with organic gardens, carob groves and oak forests that provide a lush backdrop for your stay. The 10-acre property is the perfect place to unplug and unwind, whether you're practicing yoga in the sun-dappled courtyard or taking a dip in the refreshing pool. And when you're ready to explore further afield, the charming cobblestoned streets of Pollença are just a short drive away.
Masseria Donna Menga
- Lecce, Italy
- Strada Donna Domenica, 73048 Nardò LE, Italy
Masseria Donna Menga, a transformed 16th-century farmhouse in Salento, the "Italian Caribbean," serves as an ideal base for exploring the diverse cultures of Puglia and the Adriatic Sea. Local craftsmen have preserved the masseria's authentic character while incorporating contemporary design elements, creating a tailor-made environment that celebrates Salento's unique architectural heritage. Guests can indulge in premium amenities, including a reserved beach, stunning pool, gym, spa and exclusive excursions.
Casa Paradisu
- Île-Rousse, Corsica
- Lieu-dit Caruchettu, 20220 L'Île-Rousse, Corsica, France
This intimate 17-villa retreat takes its cues from Corsica’s craggy contours, with sleek stonework and bold patterns that echo the wild landscape outside. Each villa is a study in Mediterranean minimalism, with bright, airy spaces that invite you to kick back and soak up the view. And what a view it is: the hotel's oceanfront pool terrace commands sweeping vistas of the Rousse riviera, with the shimmering sea stretching out to the horizon.
One&Only Kéa Island
- Kéa, Greece
- Vroskopos Bay, Koundouros 840 02, Greece
Jetsetters from Athens need to venture a mere half an hour by speedboat to slip into the clandestine luxuries of the One&Only Kéa Island. Staking its claim along the Cyclades' seldom-trodden western shores, this cliffside marvel lords over 160 acres of seaside seclusion. Ultra-indulgent pool villas and residences unfurl across the promontory, their minimalist Aegean vernacular contrasting the estate's culinary village bustle and cliff-carved Beach Club. For those for whom arrival is half the magic, entrance by resort helicopter is a must.
Casa Youm
- Marseille, France
- Chemin de la Nerthe, 13016 Marseille, France
Cézanne's Post-Impressionist genius finds nouveau life at Casa Youm, where his former coastal retreat awakens as a magnificent trio of elegantly appointed suites. Behind Mediterranean-blue shutters, Moroccan-inspired living spaces breathe vibrant soul into this petite bijou. An Italianate tower presides over five verdant acres in L'Estaque, its terraced pool a masterwork of Côte Bleue vistas.
Arev Saint Tropez
- Saint Tropez, France
- Route des Plages, 83990 Saint-Tropez, France
The spirit of '60s joie de vivre courses through Arev Saint Tropez, a lifestyle resort that exudes glamour from its nautical-inspired bones. Symmetry and clean lines radiate timeless Riviera chic across 44 retro-infused rooms and suites punctuated by sun-drenched hues. At the Strand terrace, swaying palms set the scene for regional indulgences where Brigitte Bardot herself would feel at home. Here along the Côte d'Azur's most storied shores, yachting elegance lives anew in one bloody brilliant summer reverie.
Romazzino, A Belmond Hotel
- Costa Smeralda, Sardinia
- Costa Smeralda, 07021 Porto Cervo, Province of Sassari, Italy
Revered as an ode to Mediterranean splendor, the reborn Romazzino pays homage to Sardinia's storied soul under Belmond's prestigious pedigree. Stucco arches embrace terraces that gaze upon the Costa Smeralda's lapping turquoise shores, their Renaissance-inspired curves conjuring the island's timeless appeal. Fully revamped rooms and villas elevate escapism, while al fresco delights beckon from blush-hued Maddalena cove jaunts to beachside epicurean fêtes beneath Sardinian stars.
Odera
- Tinos, Greece
- Agios Fokas, Tinos 842 00, Greece
The sleepy Cycladic idyll of Tinos lets its hair down with Odera's cliffside cascade of 77 rooms tumbling across nearly 30 acres to a sublime private beach. This discreet newcomer from Trésor Hospitality marks a bold departure from the company’s Mykonos and Athenian projects, bringing rare world-class hospitality to an island revered for spiritual pilgrimages, not trendy haunts. The minimalist Aegean vernacular exudes cool elegance just minutes from the medieval old town—while the 1,200-square-foot Odera Residence promises a decadent extra layer of privacy within this authentic, off-radar retreat.