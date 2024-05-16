14 Exquisite New Mediterranean Hotels To Book This Summer

Summer in the Mediterranean has long been a staple for globetrotters looking to exhaust annual leave. And this year, the region's newest crop of hotels is leveling up enticement with an irresistible showcase of renovated icons, innovative upstarts and tucked-away hideaways that collectively redefine Mediterranean chic.

The 2024 hotel roster illustrates a refreshing shift in sensibilities among affluent jet setters. Starchitect-designed minimalism shares the spotlight with aristocratic revivals, catering to the discerning explorer who values a keen curatorial eye as much as a killer location. Whether your wanderlust craves a glamorous revival of 1960s Riviera splendor or an off-grid island immersion in sacred solitude, this year's lineup offers a Mediterranean trip tailor-made for every passion.

Standouts range from a cliffside sanctuary on a little-known Greek Orthodox pilgrimage isle to the former coastal residence of a Post-Impressionist master reborn as an exclusive bijou villa retreat just outside Marseille's trendy renaissance. A storied Sardinian hideaway reclaims its Renaissance glory, while Mallorca's 19th-century agrarian estates reemerge as refined rural outposts. Turkey's Riviera even welcomes Mykonos's boho-chic beach club spirit against the Aegean backdrop.

And while the legendary warmth still draws the bulk of vacationers through the peak months, an increasing number of properties are wisely extending their seasons well into autumn—helping insiders avoid the typical summertime scrum. With so many pioneering hoteliers and iconoclastic visionaries redefining the essence of Mediterranean luxury, only question that remains—which storied shore will seduce you this season?