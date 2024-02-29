A Guide to New York’s Most Exclusive New Private Clubs
These are New York City’s newest and most exclusive members-only social clubs.Read More
It seems like everywhere you turn in New York, there's a new members-only club popping up. While there has definitely been a resurgence as of late, private clubs aren’t a new concept to Manhattan—the Union Club and the Metropolitan Club have existed since the 1800s.
These private clubs have long held appeal for various reasons; the Union Club and Metropolitan Club served as fashionable dining and gathering spaces for prominent players in academia, law, politics and business, while more modern additions like Soho House, for example, which opened a New York outpost in 2003, was branded as an exclusive space for those in the creative industry. In general, members clubs are often intended to cater to affluent members of the art, media, fashion and technology, offering everything from work spaces and culinary experiences to exclusive lounge areas and, of course, the ability to network with other like-minded members within these private spaces. The restrictive nature of these clubs (many don’t allow photography or other media) is innately appealing to some celebrities and other big names who want more privacy—though the actual level of privacy offered is debatable.
It’s worth noting that so many members-only clubs opened up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; it’s not surprising that the desire for private spaces has grown in the time since, especially with the increase in people working from places outside the office. Perhaps they became almost too popular—in 2024, Soho House stopped accepting new members in New York, Los Angeles and London due to overcrowding.
Don't worry, though, because there are plenty of other exclusive members-only clubs to check out in New York City—below, see the newest and most exclusive options out there.
Aman New York
- 730 5th Ave, New York, NY 10019
- Membership fees: $200,000 initiation, $15,000 per year
Aman is located on the top floors of the historic Crown building on 57th Street and Fifth Avenue, and houses a hotel, spa and members-only club. This club, from the famed Aman brand, offers the pinnacle of privacy, with only members, residents (there are 22 apartments located in the building) and hotel guests allowed in the elevators up to the plush rooftop terrace gardens and pool. Opened in 2022, this club also features a three-floor spa with an integrative medicine program, a gym, hot tubs and cryotherapy chambers.
Zero Bond
- 0 Bond St, New York, NY 10012
- Membership fees: $750 to $5,000 initiation, $2,750 to $4,400 per year
With its focus on working hard and playing harder, Scott Sartiano’s Zero Bond (also known as 0 Bond or ‘oh Bond’) is a mix of office spaces, restaurants, bars and lounges. There’s even a library and a screening room, with art by Andy Warhol and Keith Haring adorning the walls. Since its opening in 2020, Zero Bond has hosted events including Met Gala afterparties and political cocktail fêtes in the 20,000-square foot space. To secure your spot at this club, you must choose between three different packages, which vary based on age. The membership committee looks for a wide range of aspects, and claims to render their decision based on character.
The Ned Nomad
- 1170 Broadway, New York, NY 10001
- Membership fees: $1,500 initiation, $5,000 per year
The Ned, co-created by Soho House founder Nick Jones, also opened a New York location in 2022, and features multiple dining spaces, a stunning art gallery and members-only events. The much-publicized rooftop space features a restaurant with a Mediterranean menu, which can be enjoyed while taking in views of the Empire State Building. On the first floor, guests can try modern Italian dishes at Cecconi’s. The downstairs club space offers signature dishes from chef Brian VanderGast.
Core Club
- 711 5th Ave, New York, NY 10022
- Membership fees: $15,000 to $100,000 initiation, $15,000 to $18,000 per year
Although the original Core Club opened in New York in 2005, this Midtown location made its debut in September 2023. Found inside an 11-story tower, this is the place to be if you want to build a customized, anti-aging skin care routine while also relaxing at a juice bar. One of its most prominent features is its 17th floor wine library and culinary lab, led by chef Michele Brogioni and sommelier Yannick Benjamin. Members are carefully selected, and must be dominant in one of one of the club’s thirteen preferred industries, including architecture, art, banking, finance, biotech, fashion, hospitality, entertainment and sports.
ZZ’s Club
- 37 Hudson Yards, New York, NY 10001
- Membership fees: $20,000 to $30,000 initiation, $10,000 per year
For a touch of modern luxury, look to ZZ’s, another newer members club in New York. Major Food Group’s Mario Carbone, Rich Torrisi and Jeff Zalaznick opened the Hudson Yards location in 2023, and it has already made a name for itself due to its range of restaurants, bars and entertainment. It’s no surprise that Major Food Group has put an emphasis on the culinary outlets at this club, with multiple dining rooms devoted to their expansive menu and themed dinner experiences. In fact, they are so committed to the food experience that in the Founders’ Room, given 48-hours notice, dedicated culinary concierges will work with the chefs to fulfill any and all meal requests. It is also home to the only private location of Carbone.
Silencio
- 303 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019
- Membership fees: $1,290 per year
Located in Hell’s Kitchen, this nightclub is one of the newest of the bunch; it just opened in February 2024. It already has a big European following; it’s an offshoot of the famous Paris nightclub of the same name, and there’s also a beach house location in Ibiza. Originally named after Club Silencio, a theater that appears in the 2001 David Lynch film Mulholland Drive, this venue (designed by Lynch!) thrives in the night, with live music performances and DJ sets on the dance floor for guests and more intimate lounge spaces for their members. Their previous locations are also known for their film screenings and private concerts.
Seven24 Collective
- 362 West 13th St, New York, NY 10014
- Membership fees: $1,000 initiation, $3,200 per year
The new Seven24 Collective, located inside the Gansevoort Meatpacking Hotel, just opened in 2024. The club offers a wide range of activities for members, including a cafe inspired by the Malibu beachside, a sophisticated workspace, a 70s-influenced cocktail lounge, a fitness center and a rooftop pool with relaxing daybeds. Founder Sean Largotta told Observer that it is an all-day space. The club “is for when you come in at 7 a.m. to do a meeting in a study, and then you want to celebrate a closing dinner with a few friends at the rooftop.” Their members, who typically work within art, technology, fashion and finance, gain access to curated events including masterclasses, art exhibits and discussion groups.
Casa Cipriani
- 10 South St, New York, NY 10004
- Membership fees: $1,000 to $2,000 initiation, $2,500 to $5,000 per year
Established in 2021 at the tip of Manhattan, this club is known for its 4,000 person waitlist and A-list members. Membership includes access to the Cipriani restaurant, Jazz Cafe, living rooms, bars, lounges and rooftop venue. They are known for providing highly curated entertainment for their members, including live performances and art shows.