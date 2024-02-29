A Guide to New York’s Most Exclusive New Private Clubs

It seems like everywhere you turn in New York, there's a new members-only club popping up. While there has definitely been a resurgence as of late, private clubs aren’t a new concept to Manhattan—the Union Club and the Metropolitan Club have existed since the 1800s.

These private clubs have long held appeal for various reasons; the Union Club and Metropolitan Club served as fashionable dining and gathering spaces for prominent players in academia, law, politics and business, while more modern additions like Soho House, for example, which opened a New York outpost in 2003, was branded as an exclusive space for those in the creative industry. In general, members clubs are often intended to cater to affluent members of the art, media, fashion and technology, offering everything from work spaces and culinary experiences to exclusive lounge areas and, of course, the ability to network with other like-minded members within these private spaces. The restrictive nature of these clubs (many don’t allow photography or other media) is innately appealing to some celebrities and other big names who want more privacy—though the actual level of privacy offered is debatable.

It’s worth noting that so many members-only clubs opened up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic; it’s not surprising that the desire for private spaces has grown in the time since, especially with the increase in people working from places outside the office. Perhaps they became almost too popular—in 2024, Soho House stopped accepting new members in New York, Los Angeles and London due to overcrowding.

Don't worry, though, because there are plenty of other exclusive members-only clubs to check out in New York City—below, see the newest and most exclusive options out there.