New York City’s Best New Restaurants to Book in November
New York City’s most noteworthy November restaurant openings are cozy, intimate places where the early setting sun makes not a lick of difference.Read More
This fall, even by New York standards, has been a banner season for new restaurant openings, with dozens arriving every month. And, as is often the case, the influx that started in September shows no sign of slowing even into late November. But while the blockbusters that arrived earlier in the fall straddled that line between breezy, alfresco spots and wood-fired snugs, this month’s crop is decidedly in the latter camp: cozy, intimate places where the early setting sun makes not a lick of difference. Rather, their appeal is just that: somewhere to warm up with a slow-cooked dish, a tall drink and linger into the night.
Now that we’ve set the scene, though, you’ll probably want to know where, exactly, to find these new tables and—even more important—which ones are worth setting reservation alerts for. Luckily, we’ve been tracking openings and snagging tables for weeks, and now we can bring you the definitive list of November’s best new restaurants. So whether you’re intrigued by a Nolita favorite’s sister spot that’s slinging griddled Mexican dishes, or the return of, perhaps, the buzziest restaurant of the early 2000s, we have the details on them all. Read on to discover our top 10 picks.
Best NYC November Restaurant Openings
Ayayay…
- 554 Vanderbilt Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11238
- Prospect Heights
Chef Akhtar Nawab and restaurateur Michael Wetherbee, the duo behind Alta Calidad, will launch another collaboration this month: wine bar Ayayay. Aside from around 90 rotating bottles to sample, the restaurant also boasts a full menu of small plates, many of which take advantage of the kitchen’s wood-burning oven (one of only a few still in use in the city). Grab a bubbling, cheesy Georgian bread or spicy lamb-stuffed peppers; both are ideal to share and demolish in these late days of fall.
Bar Cosme
- 11 Great Jones St., New York, NY 10012
- Noho
Beloved Cosme gains a little sister this month, Bar Cosme, in the former Atla space on Great Jones. Here, the cuisine centers around the comal—a traditional flat griddle—and the menu is divided into four sections: seafood and crudo, meat and poultry, vegetables and sides, and sweets. Early favorites include an elegant Dover sole al ajillo and a tangy guava tart. Every order includes fresh tortillas and homemade salsas for impromptu taco making. Beverage director Sebastian Tollius (Eleven Madison Park) has created a drinks list focused on agave-based spirits; we’re especially excited about the Lestat: a margarita made with mezcal, corn liqueur, passion fruit and elote salt.
Café Gitane
- 162 E. Broadway, New York, NY 10002
- Lower East Side
The ‘90s and 2000s aren’t just making a resurgence in fashion: head to East Broadway if you don’t believe us. Reopening there this month is Café Gitane, one of those decades’ most notorious and frequented spots for the city’s bold and beautiful. Now, owner Luc Lévy, restaurateur Nima Garos and actor Norman Reedus have joined forces to reopen the institution on the Lower East Side and usher it into a new era. Still on the menu are fan-favorite dishes like the Moroccan-style couscous and the avocado toast, plus—new to the reboot—a full cocktail program.
Cafe Wands
- 215 Union St., Brooklyn, NY 11231
- Carroll Gardens
Former opera singer, now restaurateur, Justin Wands made his mark on the Upper East Side with the impossible-to-reserve Chez Fifi; now he turns his eye across the East River. Opening this month is Cafe Wands, a more casual concept inspired by the chic cafes of Europe. Come just for a coffee (selections include pour-overs made with rare beans or guided tastings by reservation) or relax during a more leisurely breakfast, when options include a buckwheat choux or a classic bacon, egg and cheese on house-made English muffins.
Ditto
- 13 E. 16th St., New York, NY 10003
- Union Square
James Beard Award-winning author and chef Andy Baraghani, along with Michael Silber, is getting into the restaurant game. Ditto, which will open at the end of this month off Union Square, is an all-day concept (launching first with breakfast and lunch) that will focus on vegetables and herb-forward preparations. And for diners on the go, Baraghani will also be stocking many of his favorite pantry items and snacks.
Ibérico
- 258 Dekalb Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11205
- Fort Greene
Billing itself as a barra de barrio, Ibérico is the latest project from wine director Tamy Rofe and chef Felipe Donnelly, the duo also behind nearby Latin American spot Colonia Verde. Inspired by the cuisine and culture of the Iberian peninsula, this new concept falls somewhere between a neighborhood wine bar and tapas joint: come for the deep selection of Spanish and Portuguese wines; stay for small plates like the classic pan con tomate or tortilla española. Also of note is the restaurant’s tidy selection of vermouth; a tipple that’s having quite the resurgence, judging from recent cocktail menus.
June Baby
- 197 2nd Ave., New York, NY 10003
- East Village
Owners Roxanne Diaz Bangalan, Darwin Pornel and Ben Rojo opened up June Baby at the very end of last month; it's one of the only Filipino-American concepts of its kind. Meant to be a welcoming, neighborhood watering hole, the drinks here mix flavors from both cultures with surprising (and tasty) results—an early favorite is the Turo-Tado, a caramelized banana and jackfruit daiquiri. The bar bites are also top-notch, whether you grab an order of crispy lumpiang shanghai (a deep-fried Filipino spring roll) or the June Baby burger, which is the restaurant’s take on the famed In-N-Out burger from the West Coast.
Kappo Sono
- 135 W. 42nd St., New York, NY 10036
- Bryant Park
Reopening this month on November 18 is this intimate space inside One Bryant Park, helmed by chef Chikara Sono (Kyo Ya). With seating for just 16 guests, the petite restaurant serves a two-and-a-half-hour kaiseki meal, with dishes that rotate about every two weeks to reflect Japan’s traditional 24 seasons. Those looking for a peek inside the process should reserve places at the 10-seat counter, where you’ll be able to chat with chef Sono as he prepares each course.
Mili
- 123 Ludlow St., New York, NY 10002
- Lower East Side
Partners chef Jorge Luis Pabón (Estela, The French Laundry) and Alexis White (Altro Paradiso) are turning their popular pop-up concept into a proper brick-and-mortar this month with the opening of Mili, a Lower East Side spot focusing on seasonal cooking. Pabón’s roots in Michelin-starred kitchens are evident in dishes like a duck with quince and grilled grape leaves or a monkfish topped with onion sauce and sea lettuce, but the presentations (and the vibes) here will be far more approachable.
Rosette
- 518 Hudson St., New York, NY 10014
- West Village
Just in time for leisurely evenings spent indoors with a hearty glass of red comes Rosette, a French-influenced wine bar opening this month on Hudson Street. With a program led by wine director Lauren Goldfarb (formerly a sommelier at Jean-Georges), the list focuses on small family estate labels, including Domaine Hubert Lignier and Vignobles Levet. Inside the 35-seat dining room, diners can start with composed small bites like potato rosettes filled with egg custard, caramelized leek and caviar before moving onto entrées like a chateaubriand steak Diane served with a cognac, Worcestershire and mustard sauce. And this being a French menu, save room for the desserts, like the dark chocolate vacherin topped with salted toffee whipped cream.