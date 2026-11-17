This fall, even by New York standards, has been a banner season for new restaurant openings, with dozens arriving every month. And, as is often the case, the influx that started in September shows no sign of slowing even into late November. But while the blockbusters that arrived earlier in the fall straddled that line between breezy, alfresco spots and wood-fired snugs, this month’s crop is decidedly in the latter camp: cozy, intimate places where the early setting sun makes not a lick of difference. Rather, their appeal is just that: somewhere to warm up with a slow-cooked dish, a tall drink and linger into the night.

Now that we’ve set the scene, though, you’ll probably want to know where, exactly, to find these new tables and—even more important—which ones are worth setting reservation alerts for. Luckily, we’ve been tracking openings and snagging tables for weeks, and now we can bring you the definitive list of November’s best new restaurants. So whether you’re intrigued by a Nolita favorite’s sister spot that’s slinging griddled Mexican dishes, or the return of, perhaps, the buzziest restaurant of the early 2000s, we have the details on them all. Read on to discover our top 10 picks.